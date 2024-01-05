Singer Intaba Yase Dubai, Lindokuhle Msomi, is working on new music for his fans

Taking to Instagram, Lindokuhle said 2024 is payback time for him, leaving fans to wonder if that was a direct jab at Ambitiouz Entertainment

Intaba YaseDubai also shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page; fans are already amped up

Intaba YaseDubai Working on New Music, Says 2024 Is Pay Back Time

New Year, new music. This is what singer Intaba Yase Dubai has promised his fans, and things are already in full motion.

Intaba YaseDubai to release new music

Lindokuhle Msomi, affectionately known as Intaba Yase Dubai, is working on new music for his fans to feast on. He shared a snippet of what they can expect on his Instagram page.

He also hinted at 2024 being the year of his big comeback, as he said in his caption that it is his payback time.

"We are more than ready in 2024. It’s pay back time."

Fans wonder if Intaba Yase Dubai is subbing Ambitiouz

His caption might not have revealed much, but it made fans wonder if that was a direct jab at Ambitiouz Entertainment.

He was one of the many vocal artists who called out the record for doing them dirty. In one incident, he claimed that the controversial record label apparently removed his new single Voicemail from his YouTube channel.

His grievances first started when he claimed that the owners allegedly failed to pay him his royalties for collaborating with Big Zulu on his hit Mali Eningi.

"They are not satisfied with the money they took from me and the one they are still taking."

He even hinted at wanting to quit making music.

Fans react to Intaba's new music

Intaba YaseDubai fans are already excited for his release while others relayed their concerns.

@uKilla_K:

"Lol crazy thing is he can't release it. He still owes Ambitiouz music or albums."

@Bongani_Wale:

"Ambitious is about to resume business."

@DonMasakala:

"He can't legally register that music. It belongs to @Ambitiouz_Ent."

@nginguterrenje:

"You only write hits, I applaud you bro. Most talented and underrated eMzantsi."

syanda.innocent_xulu:

"You have a very strong pen game, I am waiting for the music."

