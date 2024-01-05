Oscar Pistorius has officially been set free after spending some time behind bars

DJ Shimza saw an opportunity for Netflix when he suggested that the streaming giant make a movie about the disgraced athlete

Netizens didn't let it slide and dragged the DJ for being insensitive

Mzansi dragged DJ Shimza for suggesting that Netflix document Oscar Pistorius' journey after prison. Images: shimza.dj, Chris Jude/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: UGC

DJ Shimza reacted to the news of Oscar Pistorius' release, hungry for the juicy details, and suggested that Netflix documents his journey. But netizens aren't impressed with Shimza's reaction and dragged him to hell and back.

DJ Shimza suggests Oscar Pistorius documentary

Just days before Oscar Pistorius was set to be released on parole for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, DJ Shimza thought Netflix would benefit in cashing in on the exclusive.

Pistorius will be released on Friday, 5 January 2023, after serving nearly 11 years in prison, and will reportedly be serving the remainder of his sentence living in Pretoria with his uncle.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In a Twitter (X) post, Shimza responded to Oscar's release announcement by suggesting that Netflix document the former athlete's journey:

"Eh, @netflix, sign a cheque there. We want the dindabas, plz!"

Mzansi weighs in on Shimza's suggestion

Eish, it appears DJ Shimza failed to read the room and had netizens attacking him from all angles over his post:

ItsLithaAfter9 asked:

"You want Reeva’s family to relive the trauma of this man callously murdering their daughter and blaming it on imaginary people that look like you?"

TheGreatLerato dragged Shimza:

"If you want to know the “ndabas” about his case, you can just rewatch his trial on YouTube. But you want it to be a Netflix special so you can sit and watch it for entertainment while her family and friends mourn."

Nomaswazi_11 was amazed:

"Your ability to put your foot in your mouth consistently needs to be studied. It’s a statistical marvel to be this tone-deaf."

Meanwhile, some netizens took the dragging a step further by bringing up Shimza's alleged alliance with government officials:

MightiJamie suggested:

"The whole world knows the Oscar story. Shouldn’t Netflix make one about entertainers who have close relationships with powerful politicians and win government contracts? I think that’s the dindabas that the streets want fully played on loud volume.

phumlaexists said:

"The indabas you should be telling us is how you allegedly got tenders during the pandemic."

ZizinjaAbelungu wrote:

"They must also sign a cheque about you benefitting from ANC tenders and Department of Tourism money."

Reeva Steenkamp's mother speaks on Oscar Pistorius' release

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared June Steenkamp's heartwrenching statement following Oscar Pistorius' release from prison:

"We did not choose this. We would much rather have our loving daughter alive and laughing with us."

Previously, June stated that she believed Oscar had not rehabilitated, saying she thought the former athlete did not serve enough time.

Source: Briefly News