Reeva Steenkamp: Celebrating the Life & Times of the Late Model

The 19th of August marks what would have been Reeva Steenkamp's 38th birthday. The model died in 2013 after being shot on Valentine's day by boyfriend and Paralympian, Oscar Pistorius.

Reeva Steenkamp would have been 38-years-old this year. She died after sustaining serious gunshot wounds.

Source: Getty Images

To celebrate the young woman's life and the impact she will forever have on the state of gender-based violence in South Africa, Briefly News takes a closer look at the model's amazing but short life.

Early Life

Reeva was born in Cape Town, to parents Barry Steenkamp and his wife, June. Steenkamp's mom was an English immigrant who had settled in Mzansi while Barry spent his days as a horse trainer.

The bright young girl was always close to her two older half-siblings, Adam and Simone, who each of her parents had brought from previous marriages.

With her days as a school girl coming to an end, Reeva decided she'd pursue law at the University of Port Elizabeth. The blonde beauty rode her father's horses in her spare time and soon completed a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2005.

Unfortunately, Steenkamp broke her back in a terrible fall which meant she'd have to give up horse-riding. The determined young woman went through a difficult recovery and had to learn how to walk again in her early 20's.

Working as a model and paralegal

It seems Reeva was definitely a multi-tasker who could handle a busy life, as the law graduate worked as a paralegal all while continuing to pursue her passion for the modelling industry.

Among her many accomplishments, the beauty boasts becoming the first-ever face of Avon cosmetics in South Arica and appeared in FHM magazine as a model and cover girl.

The stylish icon will also be remembered for her deep humanitarian spirit, becoming the face of the Spirit Day anti-bullying campaign back in 2012.

Socialite living in Johannesburg

Reeva was a regular at A-list party events in Johannesburg. She'd been rubbing shoulders with Mzansi's hottest and had previously dated Springbok rugby player, Francois Hougaard.

In November 2012, the model began dating South African Paralympic runner Oscar Pistorius. The pair were regularly seen out together leading up to her untimely death.

Steenkamp's passing

On February 14 2013, Steenkamp's died after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds which had been fired by her boyfriend, Pistorius. The Paralympian fired the shots through a locked bathroom door and claims to have mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder.

Her body was cremated at Victoria Park crematorium in Port Elizabeth on 19 February 2013.

Pistorius was arrested and charged with murder.

Steenkamp family distressed over the news of Pistorius's early parole

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Reeva Steenkamp's family are furious that Oscar Pistorius will be granted bail in March 2023 after the Supreme Court of Appeal amended the former Paralympian's prison sentence.

The court ruled that the earlier sentence handed down did not take into account that Pistorius had already served 500 days in prison, resulting in the court amending his prison sentence according to SABC.

This error has caused the Steenkamp family untold distress knowing that their daughter's killer would be released early according to The South African.

Oscar Pistorius has reportedly asked the family of Reeva Steenkamp to forgive him for murdering the model. The 33-year-old blade runner was accused of shooting Steenkamp four times through a door on 14 February 2013. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Pistorius shot and killed the model but maintains that her death was an accident. Steenkamp was 29 at the time and died at the scene.

