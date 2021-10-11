Adwoa A. Amoako, a beautiful lady has gotten married to an equally good-looking man named Nabil George Khairallah

The lady went viral several months ago when she shared her story of graduating from both Ghana and Gambia bars

The beautiful relationship between the duo started in 2019 when the gentleman went into Adwoa's inbox to wish her a happy birthday

A young, brilliant, and beautiful lady called Adwoa Amoako Adjei has tied the knot in a beautiful fairytale wedding with a handsome man she started talking with in 2019.

Sharing how the bond started, Adwoa indicated that the gentleman named Nabil George Khairallah slid into her DM to wish her a happy birthday.

After that, the duo started discussing their educational background and as they say, the rest was history.

Adwoa Amoako Adjei, who is an entrepreneur was called to both the Gambia and Ghana bars.

Born in 1994, she doubles as an author and is the first Ghana-based Ghanaian to publish a mystery thriller novel as well as the first female Ghanaian to self-publish a mystery-thriller-romance novel.

She launched her first fictional novel at Accra City Hotel and the event was chaired by Nana Kwasi Gyan - Appenteng, on September 18, 2020.

Edwardasare.com reports that her husband, Nabil George Khairallah was born in Kumasi and had his basic education at The Ridge School, Kumasi.

He is an old student of Opoku-Ware Secondary School, class of 2013 who subsequently furthered his education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

