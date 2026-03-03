Gwede Mantashe has provided an update about the clean-up operations at the Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberly following a mudslide

Five mineworkers were trapped approximately 890 metres underground in Tunnel 6 at the Northern Cape mine's Joint Shaft

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources also discussed the plans to liquidate the mine following the incident

Gwede Mantashe said that the five trapped Ekapa Minerals Mine workers should be presumed dead following a mudslide. Image: GovernmentZA (Flickr)/ Rsa News (Facebook)

NORTHERN CAPE – Gwede Mantashe believes that the five miners trapped at the Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberly should be presumed dead.

Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, made the comments while responding to questions in Parliament on Tuesday, 3 March 2026. Mantashe was questioned about the mop-up and rescue operations at the mine following a mudslide at the mine on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

The disaster happened at the mine's Joint Shaft, leaving five mineworkers trapped approximately 890 metres underground in Tunnel 6.

Mantashe says miners should be presumed dead

Speaking about the operations at the mine, Mantashe confirmed that mud and stones had been cleared from the east and west of the affected shaft up to a distance of 74 metres.

The minister added that people should not have false hope that the mud-clearing efforts would result in anybody still being found alive.

"Unfortunately, nobody has been discovered. That is why I’ve insisted that we do what is called in law, presumption of death, rather than promising life where there’s no likelihood of life,” he said.

He added that mudslides were not like rockfalls, where people could still be trapped behind the rocks, but were still alive.

He also indicated that he would be visiting the mine for a third time soon, to follow up on clean-up operations at the scene.

Gwede Mantashe promised to conduct a follow-up visit to the Ekapa Minerals Mine Workers in Kimberley.

Mantashe is concerned by the mine’s liquidation plans

The minister also expressed shock at the plans to liquidate the mine following the incident. Over 1,000 workers were left jobless, and their salaries were not paid after the mine was put under liquidation.

Mantashe indicated that he would make his own follow-up about the situation during his next visit.

"The lack of payment of salaries, that’s a union matter. That is not a government matter. We said that they must meet the union, and they did. I don’t know if they’ve had a follow-up,” he stated.

