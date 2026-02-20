Minister Gwede Mantashe has arrived at the Ekapa Mine, as five miners have been trapped underground for over 74 hours

NUMSA demands inclusion in rescue briefings, highlighting concerns over workers' conditions and safety

The community held a vigil for the trapped miners, while families await updates amid rising water levels

Minister Gwede Mantashe arrived at the Ekapa Mine Joint Shaft in Kimberley. Image: DMPR_ZA/X

Source: Twitter

NORTHERN CAPE, KIMBERLEY - Mineral Resources and Petroleum Minister Gwede Mantashe has arrived at the Ekapa Mine Joint Shaft in Kimberley as five miners remain trapped nearly a kilometre underground.

Rescuers have still not made contact with the miners

Seventy-four hours have passed since tons of wet mud flooded Tunnel 6 at the Ekapa Mining operation. The company has intensified pumping and drilling efforts, but rescuers have still not made contact with the miners. Community members have begun gathering outside the mine ahead of the minister's visit. A vigil was held as families pleaded for an intensified rescue effort.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the labour union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said it was unhappy about being excluded from certain briefings. Union representative Nkosikhona Lila said NUMSA organises the majority of workers at the mine and insisted it is a key stakeholder that must be included in proceedings when the minister visits. He said the union would continue to push for participation and media access.

Lila said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy briefed the union on developments from the first day of the incident. He described the rescue operation as complex, with water levels reportedly rising by up to 10 metres a day since Tuesday, 17 February 2026. He said the union's priority was ensuring the trapped workers are brought to the surface safely.

Tunnel 6 has been sealed off, while other sections of the mine have reportedly continued operating. Image: newsnoteSA/X

Source: Twitter

Concerns about conditions in Kimberley's mining sector

He also raised broader concerns about conditions in Kimberley’s mining sector. He said more than 300 workers had been subjected to a unilateral layoff for about five months without pay. He added that around 80 NUMSA members were dismissed after resisting the changes. Lila criticised the state of the town, describing Kimberley as one of the country's oldest diamond mining centres but lacking development. He accused mining companies of exploiting workers and extracting wealth without benefiting the local community.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is expected to assess whether safety protocols were followed and whether operations should have continued despite the rescue complications. Security sweeps were conducted ahead of Mantashe's arrival, with police on site. Tunnel 6 has been sealed off, while other sections of the mine have reportedly continued operating. Families remain at the site, awaiting any word on the fate of their loved ones.

