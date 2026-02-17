Emergency services are on the scene at the Ekapa Mining Joint Shaft in Kimberley, Northern Cape, where workers are trapped almost one kilometre underground

It is not clear what caused the mudslide, but authorities have arrived at the mine and are working to extract the workers who are trapped underground

No official statement has been issued by the mine's management as the rescue effort continues

Miners are trapped almost one kilometre underground in Kimberley. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

KIMBERLEY, NORTHERN CAPE — Between five and eight miners are said to be unaccounted for at 890 metres underground at the Ekapa Mining Joint Shaft in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on 17 February 2026.

According to IOL, the workers were trapped in Tunnel 6 after a mudslide. Emergency management services are currently on the scene in an attempt to rescue the workers who are still unaccounted for.

This is a developing story.

