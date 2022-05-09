Four Harmony Gold workers died when a mud wall collapsed inside the Kusasalethu mine in Gauteng

The employees were part of a team tasked with cleaning the mud dam and repairing a pipe in the dam

Harmony’s Head of Communications said the area is frequently maintained and was declared safe

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

GAUTENG - Four Harmony Gold employees were killed when a mud wall collapsed inside the Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville on Saturday 7 May. The victims were part of a team tasked with cleaning the mud dam and repairing a pipe in the dam.

The area of the mine has been closed and investigations are underway surrounding the deaths.

Four workers from Harmony Gold died when a mud wall collapsed in the Kusasalethu mine. Image: Greg Marinovich & Henner Frankenfeld/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The mining company confirmed the incident and said the employees “tragically lost their lives” in what was described as infrastructure maintenance-related, according to Money Web.

Harmony’s Head of Communications Sihle Maak said the area is frequently maintained and was declared safe by the team earlier. Harmony is one of the biggest gold producers in the country and the Kusasalethu mine has a depth of 3 388m, News24 reported.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Citizens mourn the workers

South Africans are angered following the deaths of the four workers and say that mining is a dangerous profession:

Chantelle Janse van Rensburg said:

“Where were the risk assessment, health and safety procedures as well as emergency evacuation, etc plans, in case an event such as this takes place, to eliminate it? Poor health and safety have caused the loss of these persons. RIP and condolences to their families.”

Mshengu Tshabalala Mahlapha wrote:

“Mines still operate under slavery.”

Rhona Thompson Page commented:

“Oh no, this is tragic.”

Lesego Connie added:

“That mine is dangerous.... always collapses. My partner always comes back home traumatized cause some seniors in the engineering department die almost every day.”

3 illegal miners die after cave collapse in Nuttaboy mine, 10 others rescued in Northern Cape

In a related story, Briefly News also reported Calls for Government to legalise mining in Kliensee in the Northern Cape have been voiced after three illegal miners were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when a tunnel collapsed on them at the Nuttaboy Mine.

Community leader Paul Swartbooi said residents in the area are willing to put their lives on the line to earn a living.

He pleaded with Government to legalise small scale-diamond miners in Namaland to allow people to work under proper regulations and conditions. Swartbooi said the area faces extreme poverty, according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly News