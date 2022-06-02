At least 56 people were injured and five other killed when a bus overturned on the N1 near Ingwe, Limpopo

The provincial transport and community safety department said the bus had been pulling a trailer heading north

The department's Mike Maringa said the road was closed and motorists were urged to use the Witvlag road

LIMPOPO - Five people were killed and more than 50 injured after a bus driver lost control and overturned on a road near Ingwe.

Emergency workers tried to rescue the passengers who were trapped in the wreckage on Wednesday 1 June.

Five people died after a bus overturned on the N1 in Limpopo. Image: @Update_limps/Twitter

The provincial transport and community safety department's Mike Maringa told News24 that the bus had been pulling a trailer heading north when the vehicle overturned.

He added that following the crash the road was closed for several hours.

Motorists driving between Louis Trichardt and Musina were urged to instead use the Witvlag road, eNCA reported.

South Africans mourn for the loss of lives with many saying the death toll on the country’s roads are getting out of control:

@lindsaymanthey stated:

“Just awful. I heard someone on the News saying, that based on data, SA is the most dangerous country to drive in and 57% of fatal accidents were due to alcohol. He said maybe we needed better laws. The anchor was quick to point out that we have the laws but they are not enforced.”

Yvonne Enslin Jolly commented:

“The problem is bus and truck drivers don't take rest and coz of that this is happening. Innocent people are losing their lives everyday cause of irresponsible drivers. These roads are getting scary day by day.”

Emily Selebano wrote:

“Trucks and busses overturning we have just lost a neighbour who was on her way home to prepare for her mother's funeral. Their taxi got trapped under an overturned truck and 16 burnt beyond recognition. What’s wrong with the drivers.”

Selma van Wyk posted:

“The road between Louis Trichard and Musina is a death trap and we need more Traffic Policing doing patrols and roadblocks!”

Witness PapaEmma said:

“The question is how many people died on the spot and what did the government do to minimize the risks.”

People blame Sanral for horrific multi vehicle crash that killed 16 and left 12 others seriously injured on N3

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the horrific accident that claimed the lives of 16 people and left numerous others injured on the N3 over the weekend is being blamed on the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral). The collision involved three trucks, two minibus taxis and five cars in Pietermaritzburg. The crash occurred when emergency services were attending to a truck that overturned. One of the taxis involved burst into flames killing all occupants, but a seven-year-old boy.

The little boy was given to a Road Traffic Inspectorate officer and was treated for internal injuries. Many survivors claim there weren’t enough traffic control officers on the scene and no warning signs for motorists. The Mayor of uMngeni Municipality Chris Pappas told News24 that a number of people are dying in accidents near the Peter Brown off-ramp is concerning.

Source: Briefly News