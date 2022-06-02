A video of two police officers found allegedly intoxicated on the job has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip reveals that the officials caused a road accident, after one of the lost control behind the wheel

The cameraman reveals more details about the scene and attempts to interact with the officers who are evidently out of it

South Africans were left greatly disappointed after footage of two police officers found allegedly heavily intoxicated while in uniform, was shared online.

The video was shared on Facebook by SA Long Distance Truckers and shows the cameraman approaching the two officers seated inside a van.

Mzansi peeps were left disappointed by clip of two officers allegedly caught drinking and driving. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

The man asks the officials their names and other details to which they simply look at each other and don’t respond.

The man also alleged that the driving officer caused an accident and shows the police van as well as the rest of the scene, which he said the officers wanted to flee from.

In another clip, one of the officers is seen standing on the side of the road, to which the man asks him to go back into his vehicle and makes him aware that he’s recording a video.

The cop responds:

“I don’t mind… They can do whatever they want to do.”

The Facebook footage left many Saffas appalled by the behaviour of the intoxicated men in blue.

Tumi James replied:

“They are not taking their job seriously while most of the youth struggle to get a job.”

Avidesh Raghubar responded:

“This is the calibre of law enforcement we have in SA. And you wonder why crime is flourishing. There are criminal elements within the national police force, and then of course is the blatant don't care attitude of some officers.”

Duane Knoetze wrote:

“Must fire them both and make them pay for damages.”

Baba Matwins commented:

“Those who are supporting these law officers you actually don't have the feeling of losing your relatives or your loved ones because of such reckless behaviour , imagine you left supper for them, and instead of welcoming them back from work you're to receive a call saying they're in the hospital or worst ...”

Mkhuseli Boesman said:

“That guy looks like they exhumed him from his retirement grave.”

Source: Briefly News