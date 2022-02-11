Footage of an intoxicated police officer in uniform with a firearm at his side was shared on social media recently and Mzansi is outraged at his unprofessional conduct

The video shows the cop struggling to balance and stand before he falls and is helped up by a schoolgirl, also dressed in school uniform

The incident involving the armed law enforcement official left many Saffas disappointed and disgusted at the clearly illegal conduct

A video of an intoxicated, armed cop spotted in public as a group of schoolgirls try to help him up is doing the rounds on social media and sparked public outrage among Mzansi peeps.

South Africans expressed their outrage at a video of an intoxicated cop being assisted by schoolgirls. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers / Facebook

The clip was shared on Facebook by SA Long-distance Truckers recently and sees the law enforcement officer trying to balance against a pole before he eventually falls to the ground. A teen approaches the cop and tries to help him up. The footage, presumably taken by another schoolgirl, also reveals that the man had his firearm on him at the time.

“And that, ladies and gentlemen, is supposed to be the man keeping us safe… He is so drunk he can't stand,” the post was captioned.

Online users responded with comments expressing their disapproval of the incident as well as their disappointment at how the officer brought the country’s law enforcement into disrepute.

Check out some of their reactions to the video:

Kim Pansegrauw said:

“Perfect timing! Our Police Minister announced just yesterday that they have everything under control and SA is not under attack! Of course not! We are so calm and at peace that even our police don't need to be vigilant!! Well done.”

Johan Mynhardt commented:

“So why do we have a Minister of Police??? This is under his watch, and he should be fired. What an utter disgrace.”

Rekilwe Mokotong reacted:

“With a firearm on him jizas.”

Nkateko Inno wrote:

“I blame the leader whoever he reports to should be held accountable I mean any person can see that this person is not fit to be a field cop why not put him behind the counter and he certifies documents.”

Jaco Barnard replied:

“And this is what South Africa has become...School children helping a drunk SAPS …it’s a disgrace …all thanks to the incompetence of the ANC.”

JMPD officer insists on testing motorist with used breathalyser

In more concerning police stories, Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has come under fire and will be investigated after footage of the cop trying to conduct a breathalyser test with an already used device surfaced online.

The driver's wife records the entire ordeal from behind the camera. In the clip, both the officer and the motorist can be seen engaging without any masks on.

The officer then requests that the motorist conduct a breathalyser test on a used tube, much to the horror of both him and his wife. A disagreement breaks out and the officer can be heard saying :

"We can't have a hundred breathalysers for each person".

