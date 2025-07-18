Who is Atticus Shaffer's wife? The actor's private life and life story

Atticus Shaffer's wife is not part of his life yet, but the actor, known for portraying Brick Heck on ABC's The Middle, knows how to find the right partner. The Santa Clarita native is outspoken about how his Christian faith influences his life as a Hollywood star with a genetic condition.

Wanting to find a life mate is not anything bad... It even says in Proverbs, he who finds a wife finds a good thing.

Atticus Shaffer at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 10, 2018, in Universal City (L) and as Brick in ABC's The Middle season 9 (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta/Michael Ansell (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Atticus Shaffer has never been married and usually keeps his relationships out of the spotlight.

The actor has shared that he wants to find a life partner the right way, in line with his Christian beliefs.

Shaffer has been in the show business for almost two decades after starting his acting career as a child actor.

Atticus Shaffer's profile summary

Full name Atticus William Shaffer Date of birth June 19, 1998 Age 27 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth Santa Clarita, California, United States Heritage Mixed Italian, Polish, German, French, Swiss, and English Religion Christian Height 4 feet 7 inches (1.4 m/140 cm) Parents Ron Shaffer, Debbie Shaffer Profession Actor, content creator, filmmaker Net worth Approx. $4 million (as of 2025) Social media Instagram YouTube Twitch X (Twitter)

Atticus Shaffer sees his wife in his future

27-year-old Atticus Shaffer does not have a wife in real life, but he looks forward to building a family one day. The Middle actor said during his September 2018 appearance on Pure Flix's Pure Talk that he wants to experience that kind of life.

I do want to get married. I want to have my own family. I want to have my kids and be able to experience life with them... Family is very important to me, and I want to be able to experience that too.

Five facts about Atticus Shaffer. Photo: @atticusshaffervlog on Instagram (modified by author)

Atticus prefers a relationship that leads to marriage

The 'Firebuds' actor believes that dating should be about knowing someone and developing a friendship to find out if they are the right person for you. In his 2018 YouTube video titled 'Dating', the actor discussed getting into relationships and finding a partner as a Christian.

I like talking with people. I like making friends. Maybe at some point somewhere along the way, I'll make friends with someone, and we will realise we're meant for each other, and that will be my wife.

Shaffer also revealed that it is challenging for him to date because of his Hollywood status. People have started relationships with him with ulterior motives, and he had to remove them from his life.

There have been times when there have been females who wanted to get to know me for not-so-good reasons. I needed to see that and then part ways from that friendship/relationship.

Atticus Shaffer as Brick in ABC's 'The Middle' season 9 'Great Heckspectations' episode. Photo: Michael Ansell (modified by author)

Shaffer's mom encouraged him to pursue acting as a child

Atticus Shaffer's family, including his mother Debbie and his father Ron, have been supportive since he entered Hollywood at only eight years old. He started going to auditions because his mother thought his voice was perfect for voice-overs in animated films and series.

The actor has booked several voice-over roles in projects like Arlo the Alligator Boy, The Penguins of Madagascar, Steven Universe, The Lion Guard, Pete the Cat, and Harvey Girls Forever. Atticus landed his breakout role in 2009 at age 11 as Brick Heck in the ABC sitcom The Middle.

Shaffer's mother helped him with homeschooling until high school amid his rising childhood stardom. The former child actor shared in a September 2022 YouTube video that he does not regret never learning in a traditional school setting.

I would never have had it any other way... I thrived on being able to get that one-on-one attention. My mom was an amazing teacher — she taught me how to love to learn, and that is the No. 1 skill set that I have acquired and to this day still use.

Atticus Shaffer during Easter in March 2023 in California. Photo: @atticusshaffervlog (modified by author)

Atticus Shaffer hopes his genetic disability inspires others

Brick from The Middle has a disability in real life. The actor was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta type IV or brittle bone disease, a genetic disorder that makes the bones fragile and prone to frequent fractures. Shaffer does not consider his disease a disability and told Parade in 2011, when he was only 13 years old, that OI did not affect him 'at all.'

I can do anything I want to. I just have to be cautious about certain things. But my message to people with or without a condition is the fact that you can still do anything you set your mind to. You just have to do it in a slightly different way from other people.

Atticus Shaffer attends ABC's 'The Middle' 200 episodes celebration at the Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

How Atticus navigates Hollywood as a devout Christian

Shaffer regularly speaks about his Christian faith in interviews and on social media. He was baptised in 2015 and has revealed that he holds a daily Bible study with his mother, whom he calls his primary hero.

During his June 2018 appearance on Pure Flix's Pure Talk, Atticus discussed how he navigates the secular entertainment industry. He emphasised being a respectful example rather than forcing his beliefs on others. The Christian actor also revealed that his faith helps him with the challenges of Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

We can do some of the best work in the secular world as Christians. We've been called upon to be lights in the world.

Atticus Shaffer at Sportsmenâ Lodge on September 10, 2016, in Studio City, California. Photo: Tasia Wells (modified by author)

Atticus Shaffer is now involved in content creation and filmmaking

Shaffer ventured into filmmaking during the sixth season of The Middle when he thought the show was about to end. He revealed in a March 2021 interview with Amanda Geffner that the scare made him join the film program at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where he created several short films.

The actor has been building his production company, Ambulo Supero Films, via YouTube and Twitch vlogs. His content features short films, Christian talks, current events, food, and gaming. Atticus also has a recurring voice role as Wayne Riley on the Disney animated series Firebuds.

Atticus Shaffer attends the premiere of 'The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar' at Walt Disney Studios on November 14, 2015, in Burbank, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval (modified by author)

In conclusion

Atticus Shaffer's personal life, including his wife and relationships, is not something the actor is actively involved in at the moment. While he maintains his love life private, the actor is outspoken about his faith, work, and his mother's role in his life and career.

