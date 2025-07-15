How old is Johnnie Guilbert? Facts about the emo musician

Johnnie Guilbert, 27 years old, was born on August 28, 1997. He has carved a unique niche in the emo subculture as an independent alternative rock singer and YouTuber.

I'm just a person trying their best to be the best version of themselves and to constantly learn.

Guilbert at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event on August 8, 2024, in Santa Monica (L) and LA (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores on Getty Images/@johnnieguilbert on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Johnnie Guilbert adopted the emo lifestyle , which is reflected in his fashion, music, and YouTube videos.

, which is reflected in his fashion, music, and YouTube videos. He became a YouTuber in the early 2010s after dropping out of school and started releasing alternative music in 2015.

Actress Grace Van Dien and Johnnie Guilbert made their relationship public in September 2024.

Johnnie Guilbert's profile summary

Full name Johnnie Alan Guilbert Birthday August 28, 1997 Age 27 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth San Jose, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Siblings Josh, Margaret Profession Singer, YouTuber Genre Alternative, emo-pop, punk Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

Johnnie grew up in the Silicon Valley

Johnnie Guilbert is from San Jose, the tech capital of California, where he was raised alongside his brother, Josh, and his sister, Margaret. His father lost the battle to cancer in December 2010 when the singer was 13. The alternative rock star regularly commemorates him with social media posts. On the seventh anniversary, he wrote:

7 years without my dad — it never gets fully better, but you can make it through the hard times.

Five facts about Johnnie Guilbert. Photo: @johnnieguilbert on Instagram (modified by author)

Guilbert is open about his mental health battle

Johnnie Guilbert dropped out of high school due to depression, which worsened when he lost his dad, with whom he had a strong father-son bond. He went to different schools and was in and out of therapy for about four years.

Guilbert uses his platform as a singer and YouTuber to raise mental health awareness. In his April 2024 YouTube video titled, An Honest Life Update, he shared that he was considering starting therapy again after going through another episode of depression and failing to handle his emotions well.

Life has its moments where it's pretty tough or confusing. You see yourself and you see stuff that you do and you're like 'I wish I handled that better' or 'I wish that I could do things better sometimes.'

A young Johnnie Guilbert in a throwback photo with his father. Photo: @johnnieguilbert (modified by author)

Johnnie Guilbert got famous as a YouTuber

Guilbert started making YouTube videos at 15 after leaving school. He shared in an October 2024 YouTube video that he left San Jose and moved in with YouTuber Bryan Stars in Nebraska to avoid going to military school.

In December 2013, Bryan and Johnnie co-founded the YouTube collective, My Digital Escape, alongside fellow vloggers Alex Dorane, Jordan Sweeto, and Kyle David Hall. The crew broke up in May 2016, and Johnnie joined the collaborative YouTube channel Our World Away.

Guilbert continues to post videos and challenges on his self-titled YouTube channel, which he launched in 2013 and has over 2.99 million subscribers. He established his second channel, @johnnieguilbertlive, in February 2023 to post silly videos and reactions.

Johnnie Guilbert in July 2024. Photo: @johnnieguilbert (modified by author)

Johnnie has a budding music career

Johnnie Guilbert's background in YouTube content creation gave him an easy transition to music. He released his first EP, Not So Perfect, in 2015, and the second, Lost, in 2016. His first studio album, 'I Could Sleep Here, I Could Die Here', came out in 2018.

His sound blends different genres, including emo-pop, alternative rock, and punk. Some of his musical influences include The Cure, 'Never Shout Never,' Black Veil Brides, and Panic at the Disco!

Guilbert and fellow artist Jake Bateman founded the alternative rock band Til Death Do We Part in 2017. They released their first EP, We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat, in October 2017. The pair has also dropped singles like Choke (2021), Disappear (2018), and Curiosity Kills (2022).

Johnnie Guilbert in LA (L) and performing at The Streamer Awards in Los Angeles in December 2024 (R). Photo: @johnnieguilbert (modified by author)

Johnnie Guilbert's emo lifestyle

Guilbert's brand is shaped by his emo identity, which is reflected in most aspects of his personal and professional life. The naturally blonde singer dyed his hair black, covered most of his body in tattoos, has piercings, and wears makeup. During his October 2024 interview with Anthony Padilla, he shared how he embraced the aesthetic and what it takes to maintain it.

I've never really tried to define myself as emo. I just naturally fell into the alternative scene, and it's just kind of what people have labelled me as, and then I used it for YouTube titles.

Alternative rock singer and YouTuber Johnnie Guilbert. Photo: @johnnieguilbert (modified by author)

Inside Johnnie Guilbert's relationship history

Johnnie Guilbert is no longer single after confirming his relationship with Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien. The actress launched the romance in a September 2, 2024, Instagram post, writing, "I mean, what's not to adore?" Guibert reposted the photos the next day, with the caption:

I agree, I'm very lucky. Be nice to this sweet soul or else. Also, I'm a cat guy now.

Johnnie Guilbert previously dated fellow YouTube star Alex Dorame. Fans gave them the nickname, Johlex, and they often posted videos together, including Reacting to Our First Kiss and Boyfriend Tag. They broke up in 2019 after around two years of dating.

Johnnie Guilbert with his girlfriend, actress Grace Van Dien. Photo: @johnnieguilbert (modified by author)

Jake Webber and Johnnie Guilbert's friendship

Johnnie and Jake have become an iconic friend duo since they connected in 2022 on Twitch and later started talking on Instagram. During their February 2024 appearance on the Zach Sang Show, they shared that they had an immediate connection when they first met. While describing his first impression of Johnnie, Webber said:

He was so quiet and shy—I feel like I connect with those people the best... Instantly meeting him, I just knew he was a vibe... When he opened up, things became more comfortable, more fun, and our friendship blossomed. It was awesome.

Webber and Guilbert moved in together at a Los Angeles house in early 2023. They have regular creative collaborations in music and lighthearted social media content. Johnnie has also introduced Jake Webber to his emo lifestyle.

Jake Webber and Johnnie Guilbert at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 8, 2024. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In conclusion

At 27 years old, Johnnie Guilbert continues to evolve in both his professional and personal life. The self-titled emo king has also built a dedicated fan base that has been with him since he started YouTube as a teenager.

