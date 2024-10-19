Victoria De Angelis: Age, biography, love life, career, net worth

Victoria De Angelis is an emerging rock star known for her impressive bass skills. She is one quarter and the only girl of the Italian rock band Måneskin. This article delves into Victoria De Angelis' age and background.

Victoria De Angelis attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York (L). Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Vittorio Zunino Celotto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Victoria De Angelis' age has never limited her from following her dreams. Her passion for music started at a young age when she was growing up in Rome, Italy. She spent her teenage years performing on the streets before she and her Måneskin bandmates won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. They have since become a global rock sensation.

Victoria De Angelis' profile summary

Full name Victoria De Angelis Date of birth April 28, 2000 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Monteverde, Rome, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity Mixed Danish and Italian Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m/167 cm) Weight Approx. 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Bisexual Partner Luna Passos Parents Jeannett and Alessandro De Angelis Siblings Veronica Profession Bassist, DJ, singer-songwriter Genre Rock, pop, techno, punk Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

Victoria De Angelis' age and height

Victoria De Angelis is 24 years old as of 2024. She was born on April 28, 2000, in Rome, Italy. The Måneskin bassist has a listed height of 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m/167 cm).

Top 5 facts about Italian bass player Victoria De Angelis. Photo: Francois Durand on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What ethnicity is Victoria De Angelis?

The upcoming rock star has mixed ethnicity. She has Danish roots from her mother's side and Italian roots from her father's side of the family.

Victoria De Angelis' parents and siblings

Vic's father is Alessandro De Angelis from Rome, Italy, while her mother is Jeanett from Copenhagen, Denmark. She has a younger sister called Veronica.

Her mother passed away from cancer when the bassist was 15 years old. Her grandmother, Elin, told L'Unione Sarda in 2021 that Victoria never left her mother's side when she was sick.

When (Jeanett) realized that she would lose the battle against the evil that was consuming her, she asked to go to Denmark. Victoria wanted to follow her and stayed close to her until the end. Victoria was only 15 years old, for three months she watched over her mother, for three months she held her hand. Until the last day.

Victoria De Angelis of the Italian rock band Måneskin performs in concert during Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 on June 10, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mariano Regidor

Source: Getty Images

Is Victoria De Angelis gay?

The Måneskin bass player is openly bi-sexual. She has revealed in multiple interviews that she is attracted to both men and women.

Victoria De Angelis' sexuality has not been fully embraced in her home country, Italy, which she describes as still 'very conservative.' In her 2023 interview with Big Issue, she explained her experiences when she first came out, saying,

I remember when I first started dating women, I felt people really staring. This stuff can really make you uncomfortable...But I still wish it could be completely normal. Italy is still very conservative. It's a very Catholic country, and many people still believe that it's a sin to be a homosexual.

Who is Victoria De Angelis' girlfriend in Måneskin?

The bassist is not dating anyone from her band, Måneskin. She and her bandmate, drummer Ethan Torchio, are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Victoria De Angelis' relationships

Victoria De Angelis' partner in 2024 is Luna Passos, a Brazilian-Dutch model and influencer. The two have kept their relationship private, although they occasionally comment on each other's Instagram posts.

Little is known about Victoria's past relationships. The bassist was previously rumoured to be dating Italian model Martina Taglienti, who is her close friend.

Brazilian-Dutch model Luna Passos. Photo: @lunapassos.s (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Victoria De Angelis' career

The artist started making music professionally around 2016 when she and her three high school mates formed the Måneskin rock band. She is the band's bassist, Damiano David is the lead vocalist, Thomas Raggi is the guitarist, and Ethan Torchio plays the drums.

Victoria De Angelis' band started by performing on the streets and local venues. Their break came in 2021 when they won the Sanremo Music Festival. They went on to represent Italy at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, where they won with their song Zitti e Buoni (Shut Up and Behave).

The Italian rock band has since released three hit albums, two EPs and several singles with millions of records sold. The quartet has also performed at sold-out tours in Europe and the United States.

Victoria recently launched her solo career. In August 2024, she released her debut single called Get Up (–) Shake Ya (–) in collaboration with Brazilian singer Anitta.

Måneskin members at the Spotify Best New Artist Event held at Pacific Design Center on February 2, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

What kind of bass does Victoria De Angelis play?

Victoria has been spotted with a Danelectro Longhorn Bass. She played the musical instrument during Måneskin's Eurovision performance of their song, Zitti e Buoni. She has also been seen with a Fender Precision Bass with the phrase 'Girls Bite Back' written on it.

In her March 2024 interview with Bass Magazine, she shared the moment she knew bass was her strongest suit. She had been playing the guitar since she was around eight years old.

I switched to playing bass at fourteen. We all met at a school musical where you would play guitar or piano but in a very classical way...It was all about technique there, and you were graded on your talent. I was really bad because I had such a different approach...My tutor asked if I wanted to play bass for it because I wasn't where I needed to be with the guitar. Right away, I felt the bass a lot more, and it stuck.

Victoria De Angelis' net worth

The bass player is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $3 million in 2024, according to Metal Shout and Rock Celebrities. Her wealth is attributed to her successful music career with the Måneskin rock band and solo projects.

Victoria De Angelis performs on stage during the 20th edition of the 'Rock en Seine' music festival in Saint-Cloud on August 22, 2024. Photo: Anna Kurth

Source: Getty Images

At Victoria De Angelis' age of 24 years, she is living her dream as an influential rock icon after the success of Måneskin. Her influence has also extended beyond music to becoming a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community.

