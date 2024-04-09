Coi Leray's boyfriend timeline: A glimpse into her dating history

Fans of rising American female rapper Coi Leray are not only drawn to her hit songs like Big Purr but are also intrigued by her trendy romantic relationships. Known as the daughter of rapper and former co-owner of The Source Magazine Benzino, she has dated men in the same line of music career. So, who is Coi Leray's boyfriend, and what does her dating history look like?

Coi Leray performing during an Austin City Limits Music festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Coi Leray is one of the big names in the American music industry and a Grammy Award nominee. She has collaborated with top artists like Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and H.E.R. to release chart-climbing songs. Following in her father's footsteps in music, she began writing songs during her teenage years. Also, even with romance, she did not deviate from her passion as she made songs with her ex-boyfriends.

Profile summary

Full name Brittany Collins Nickname Coi Leray Gender Female Date of birth 11 May 1997 Age 26 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A. Current residence Los Angeles, California, U.S.A, Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5'3" (160 kg) Weight 57 kg (125 lbs) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Father Ray Benzino Siblings 5 Marital status Single Education Montclair High School, New Jersey Profession Rapper, singer, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Social media account Instagram

List of Coi Leray's boyfriends

It is unclear who her boyfriend is now, as the American rapper has not discussed her love life or posted a loved-up picture of herself with anyone yet. But that does not mean she does not have a relationship history. Below is a timeline of Coi Leray's dating history.

1. Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd outside 032c during a Menswear Fall/Winter event. Photo: Christian Vierig

Source: Getty Images

In an interview, Coi Leray said her relationship with Tripple was her "first real relationship." Coi Leray's boyfriend's name is Michael Lamar White IV, and he was born on 18 June 1999. Professionally known as Trippie, he is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

In 2019, Coi Leray and the Love Scars singer were romantically involved, but their relationship ended amid public drama in October of the same year. They also collaborated on the song No More Parties, but it did not last.

Trippie addressed their breakup in his album A Love Letter to You 4, reflecting on their time together in a song named Leray. It was kind of a diss for his ex on his single Who Need Love? and he also revealed she had an abortion for him. Despite the attention they garnered in their relationship, Leray expressed no regrets about their public association in an interview.

2. Blueface

Rapper Blueface at The 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

In December 2020, rumours circulated that Blueface was dating Coi Leray after they were seen having lunch at Harold's Chicken in Hollywood. Further speculation arose when Leray posted a video of Blueface licking her ear. However, neither confirmed the relationship.

3. Pressa

Coi Leray and Pressa at French Montana's birthday party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Pressa and Coi Leray initially sparked dating rumours after appearing affectionate in a TikTok video in June 2021, following their collaboration on Attachment. Pressa revealed that they met because of the Attachment. Coi Leray's boyfriend, Pressa, is Quinton Armani Gardner, a Canadian rapper and music artist.

He gained recognition in the music industry with tracks like Novacane and collaborations with Drake. Their relationship became public during a Los Angeles party in April 2021 and was affirmed by joint appearances, including at the B.E.T. Awards.

Are Pressa and Coi Leray still together?

No, they split in 2022. Leray announced their split in February 2022, citing a tweet declaring, "No more relationships," on her Instagram page.

Why did Coi Leray break up with her boyfriend?

Leray acknowledged that their relationship had become a distraction from their musical aspirations, prompting their amicable separation.

However, she praised Pressa's achievements despite their breakup, emphasising their continued friendship and support for each other's endeavours.

Is Coi Leray still in a relationship?

There is no news on Coi Leray's boyfriend now; she has been single since 2023. She is also without kids.

Who was Coi Leray's ex?

Coi Leray's ex-boyfriends, for now, are Pressa and Tripple Redd. She rumouredly dated Blueface and Lil Durk, but neither was publicly announced nor debunked.

Their relationship started in 2019 and ended the same year. It became clear that they have parted ways around August-September 2019.

What happened with Coi Leray and Benzino?

The relationship between Coi Leray and her father, Ray Benzino, has been marked by public disagreements and criticisms. In 2021, she released a song featuring Lil Durk titled No More Parties (the remix). It was a diss for the father, who she said let her down and that she wanted to swear at him.

Coi Leray at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party held at Marquee Dayclub Las Vegas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Also, Leray criticised him for his absence during her upbringing and envy of her success. While discussing with Angie Martinez during a podcast, she had this to say:

It was hard to eat. My mom was cooking up nickels and dimes. At the same time, I'm like this: 'How [my father] get to live this life and we over here struggling?...At first it was rocky, because I felt like he couldn't handle my success. I felt like it did come from an envious place, which is okay, cause he's human, and it's fine.

However, her father debunked her story of struggling from childhood and said the music industry had brainwashed his daughter. He also stated he had the right to take money from her because he made her.

Despite their conflicts, Benzino supports her music career although sometimes criticised her relationships. They have reportedly reconciled, highlighting the complexities of familial relationships in the spotlight.

Coi Leray's relationshios showcase that she has been in relationships with men within her circle. However, the young rapper seems more focused on her music career, and she has yet to showcase her new beau.

READ ALSO: Who is Joshua Pete? Megan Thee Stallion’s true story

As published on Briefly, Megan Thee Stallion, leader of the Hotties fan group, faces speculation about being a transgender male previously known as Joshua Pete. Known as one of the most famous female rappers, this has caused a buzz online.

Stallion's real name from birth is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. However, Joshua Pete's birth certificate rumouredly bears Joshua, not Megan.

Source: Briefly News