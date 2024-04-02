Who is Joshua Pete? Megan Thee Stallion’s true story

Megan Thee Stallion, leader of the Hotties fan group, faces speculation about being a transgender male previously known as Joshua Pete. Known as one of the most famous female rappers, this has caused a buzz online, and many are asking, are the rumours true?

Megan Thee Stallion at the global premiere of Mean Girls at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater. Photo: Jason Mendez (modified by author)

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, songwriter, actress, TV personality, internet sensation, and activist. She is a three-time Grammy Award singer with popular songs like WAP featuring Cardi B. She has millions of followers on social media and with fame comes great interest in her personal life. Her sexuality and gender are being questioned by many.

Profile summary

Full name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Nicknames Megan Thee Stallion, Joshua Pete Gender Female Date of birth 15 February 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Current residence San Antonio, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Unknown Height 5'10' (178) Weight 78 kg (168 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joseph Pete Jr Mother Holly Aleece Thomas Marital status Single School Pearland High School University/college Texas Southern University Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

What is Megan Thee Stallion's real name?

Megan Thee Stallion's real name from birth is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. However, Joshua Pete's birth certificate rumouredly bears Joshua, not Megan.

She was born on 15 February 1995 in San Antonio, Texas, United States, making her 29 years old in 2024. The famous rapper grew up in Houston's South Park area before relocating to Pearland at 14 with her mother. Megan's mother was Holly Thomas, while her father was Joseph Pete Jr.

Fast facts on Joshua Pete. Photo: Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle on Getty Images (modified by author)

Megan's mother was a rapper who worked under the stage name Holly Wood. What happened to Megan’s mother? Tragically, her mother passed away in 2019 after battling brain cancer. Her father was sent to prison soon after she was born and was released eight years later. He later died when Megan was a freshman in high school.

Education background

Joshua Pete Megan attended Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas, and graduated in 2013. She later went to Prairie View A&M University, Texas, but changed to Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Administration.

Career

Pete's mum inspired her to venture into the rap business. She embarked on her rap journey in her teens, precisely at 14, but her mother urged her to wait until she turned 21 to pursue music. Megan first gained recognition through viral freestyle videos on social media.

Her musical career officially kicked off in 2016 with the release of her debut single, Like a Stallion. Then, she released small mixtapes exclusively on SoundCloud, such as Rich Ratchet in late 2016 and Megan Mix in 2017.

In September 2017, Megan debuted professionally with the EP Make It Hot, featuring standout tracks like Last Week in HTX. Because of her unique talent, she struck a deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2018.

In November 2018, Hot Meg became the first female artist to be signed to 300 Entertainment. Her breakthrough came in 2019 with hits like Hot Girl Summer. Other of her hit songs include Big Ole Freak, Tina Snow, and Diamonds.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Beyond music, Joshua's influence extended into various endeavours, including endorsements from brands like Revlon and Puma and collaborations with Nike, Popeyes, and Cheetos. Additionally, Megan has a film and television presence, appearing as a judge on HBO's Legendary and starring in projects such as the Mean Girls remake and Big Mouths.

Is Megan Thee Stallion a guy?

No, she was born and raised as a girl, even though she was rumoured to be born as a male named Joshua Pete. Megan Thee Stallion's childhood pictures also showed she was born as a girl.

Why, then, are people calling Megan Thee Stallion a man? There are speculations she underwent transgender in high school because of her 5'10" height and physique.

She revealed that she imbibed the stage name Stallion, though masculine, which means a tall, strong feminine in the American language because of what people referred to her from her teen days. She had this to say during an interview:

Since I was younger, probably about 15 or 16, I've always had the same body. Older guys would always be like, 'Oh, you a stallion.' So I finally had to ask like, is that a good thing? Everybody pretty much took it and ran with it, and then I put it as my main name on Twitter, and ever since then, everybody's just been calling me Stallion.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed onstage during the ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Also, the first speculation came after something was seen dangling in her pants in a YouTube video during a 2019 performance on stage. Her ex-boyfriend, Moneybagg Yow, posted a hormone replacement therapy drug on social media and claimed it belonged to Megan.

Megan has not publicly declared her sexuality. She has dated a few celebrity men like Trey Songz, Tory Lanez, and rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine.

The name Joshua Pete, identified as Megan Thee Stallion, is gaining attention online as a transgender individual. Despite facing body shaming, rumours, and criticism, she continues to thrive and make significant strides in her career.

