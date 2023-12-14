Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter famous for songs like Big Ole Freak (2018), Hot Girl Summer (2019), and Savage Remix (2020). In addition to her musical talent, her height gets lots of attention. So, how tall is Megan Thee Stallion?

Known for her confident and empowering lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion often raps about themes such as independence, self-confidence, and her experiences as a woman. She coined Hot Girl Summer, a cultural phenomenon and a celebration of self-empowerment.

Megan Thee Stallion's profile summary and bio

How old is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion (age 28 years as of 2023) was born on February 15, 1995, in San Antonio, Texas and raised in Houston, in the United States of America.

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete is of mixed ethnicity, holds American nationality, and follows Christianity. She stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches, and her weight is around 67 kg.

She was raised in Houston, Texas, and grew up in a family passionate about music. Megan's mother, Holly Thomas, was a rapper known as "Holly-Wood," which exposed Megan to the music industry from an early age. Sadly, she succumbed to brain cancer in March 2019.

Does Megan Thee Stallion have a college degree?

According to reports, Megan attended Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas. Later, she pursued a Health Administration degree at Texas Southern University in Houston. Despite the demands of her academic studies, she balanced her passion for music with her commitment to her education.

How long have Megan and Pardi been together?

The celebrity rapper was in a two-year relationship with Pardison Fontaine, an American singer and songwriter. The two met in 2020, but she only came public about the relationship in February 2021.

Are Megan and Pardi still together?

News about Megans and Pardi's breakup hit the headlines after she was photographed in Italy with Romelu Lukaku, an Inter Milan soccer player, in June 2023. The pair never announced their break up, but fans assumed so when she removed all of their photos together from her social media platforms.

Why does Megan call herself a Stallion?

Megan refers to herself as a "Stallion" as a part of her stage name, which reflects her confidence, strength, and assertive personality. In rap culture, "stallion" is often used to describe a tall, attractive, powerful woman.

Megan Thee Stallion's career

Megan Thee Stallion's music is characterized by her bold and explicit lyrics, unapologetic attitude, and commitment to empowering her audience. Her impact on the rap and hip-hop scene has been significant, and she continues to be a leading figure in the industry. Here is a more detailed look at her music career:

Early Mixtapes:

Megan began releasing music in mixtapes, starting with Rich Ratchet in 2016. These early projects showcased her lyrical prowess and laid the foundation for her evolving sound.

Breakthrough with Tina Snow (2018)

The EP Tina Snow in 2018 gained attention for its explicit and confident lyrics. Tracks like Big Ole Freak from this EP became hits, and Megan's profile started rising.

Debut album

Megan's debut album, Good News, was released in 2020. It featured a range of styles and collaborations with high-profile artists and continued her tradition of bold and unapologetic lyricism.

Megan Thee Stallion's songs

Stallion has released various songs across her mixtapes, EPs, and albums. Here are some of her notable songs:

Big Ole Freak

Hot Girl Summer

Savage

B.I.T.C.H.

Girls in the Hood

Don't Stop

Cry Baby

Body

Good News

Beautiful Mistakes

Butter

What is Megan Thee Stallion's number 1 song?

Megan Thee Stallion won three Grammy Awards in 2021, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for her hit single Savage. It was originally released in 2019 as part of Megan's EP Suga. Its remix featuring Beyoncé was released in April 2020 and further propelled the song to the top of the charts.

Advocacy and social impact

Megan has used her platform to advocate for social issues, particularly women's rights and equality. She has been vocal about empowerment and addressing societal challenges.

What happened to Megan Thee Stallion?

On August 20, 2020, Megan claimed that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot following a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house on July 12, 2020. Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for the shooting.

What is Megan Thee Stallion's net worth?

According to reports, the celebrity rapper has an estimated net worth of $14 million. She derives her fortunes from her successful rapper, singer, and songwriter career.

Above is everything you would love to know about Megan Thee Stallion, a celebrated American rapper and songwriter. Throughout her music and public persona, she encourages women to embrace their strength, be confident, and take control of their lives.

