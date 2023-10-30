Monica Arnold's children: Age, baby daddy, career, profiles, net worth

Global site navigation

by  Ruth Gitonga

Monica Arnold is an American singer, rapper and on-screen star best known for the singles The Boy Is Mine, Before You Walk Out of My Life and Angel of Mine. She is the recipient of one Billboard Music Video Award, one BET Award and one Soul Train Music Award. Due to this popularity, details about the star’s life, including her family, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Monica Arnold's children?

Who are Monica Arnold’s children?
The hip-hop star shares two sons, Rodney and Romelo Montez Hill, with her ex-fiancée, Rodney Hill. In addition, Monica and her ex-husband, Shannon Brown, have a daughter, Laiyah Shannon Brown, together.

Monica Arnold's profile and bio summary

Full nameMonica Denise Arnold
NicknameMonica
GenderFemale
Date of birth24 October 1980
Age43 years old (2023)
Zodiac signScorpio
BirthplaceCollege Park, Georgia, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
Alma materNorth Clayton High School
Height in feet5’7’’
Height in centimetres170
Weight in kilograms64
Weight in pounds141
Body measurements in inches37-25-36
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-spouseShannon Brown
Children3
Parents Marilyn Best and M.C. Billy Arnold
Siblings2
Profession Singer, rapper and actress
Years active1991-present
Net worth$8 million
Social mediaInstagramFacebookX (Twitter)

Monica Arnold’s children

Monica Arnold's children are a reflection of her dedicated and nurturing parenting. Through the close bond she shares with her kids, it becomes evident that her role as a mother is a paramount priority in her life. Before delving into details about her children, explore her personal facts.

How old is Monica Arnold?

Monica Denise Arnold (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 24 October 1980 in College Park, Georgia, USA. She is the only daughter of M.C. Billy Arnold Jr, a former mechanic for an Atlanta freight company and Marilyn Best, a Delta Air Lines customer representative and former church singer.

Arnold has a younger brother, Montez and a half-brother, Jermond Grant, from her father’s second marriage. She attended North Clayton High School, graduating in 1997 at age 16.

Monica Arnold’s height

Denise stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 141 pounds (64 kilograms). Her body measurements are 37-25-36 inches.

Who is the father of Monica's two sons?

Denise met rapper Rodney Hill, a former SWA officer and real estate manager, in 2000. They began dating but ended their relationship in 2004. A few months later, the duo reunited, and she became pregnant with her first child.

On 21 May 2005, they welcomed their son, Rodney, who performs under Rodneyy as a SoundCloud rapper. Rodney Hill and Monica Arnold became engaged in 2007 before the birth of their second child. On 8 January 2008, their son Romelo was born. The pair split in early 2010.

In June 2010, Arnold met NBA player Shannon Brown and engaged in October of the same year. The couple married secretly on 22 November 2010 before hosting a second wedding ceremony in July 2011.

On 3 September 2013, Monica welcomed her third child, Laiyah Shannon Brown. After eight years of marriage, in October 2019, the duo divorced, citing irreconcilable differences.

Monica Arnold's professional career

With a career spanning over three decades, Monica has sold 5.3 million albums in the USA. In 2010, Billboard listed her at number 24 on its list of the Top 50 R&B and Hip Hop Artists of the past 25 years. Some of her major hits include:

  • Skate (1995)
  • Ain’t Nobody (1996)
  • I Keep It to Myself (1998)
  • So Gone (2003)
  • Why Her (2006)
  • I’ll Give All My Love to You (2007)
  • All I Know (2010)
  • Always (2010)
  • Amazing (2012)
  • Without You (2012)
  • All Men Lie (2015)
  • We Ride (2017)
  • Trenches (2020)
  • Letters (2023)

As an actress, Arnold has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. They include:

FilmYear
Living Single1996
Soul Train1997
Boys and Girls2000
Love Song2000
Felicity 2001
American Dreams 2003
ATL 2006
Pastor Brown2009
The Voice2011
The Real 2016

How much is Monica Arnold’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Monica has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 32-year-old musical career.

Monica Arnold’s profiles

The Georgia native is active on social media. She has 13.5 million Instagram followers and 7.6 million followers on Facebook. In addition, Arnold has 1.6 million Twitter followers as of 23 October 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who are Monica Arnold's children?’’ Throughout her career, the singer has carried the motherhood title gracefully, striving to strike a work-life balance. She seems to share close relationships with her three kids.

