Wesley Snipes' children: How many are they, and where are they now?

Wesley Snipes is a renowned actor and producer who rose to prominence for starring in the vampire movie, The Blade. He has become a household name in the film industry because of the passion and efforts he puts into his roles. Due to his popularity, his personal life is subject to public scrutiny, including his family. "Who are Wesley Snipes' children?" This is a question that most of his fans keep on asking.

Wesley has five children, four sons and one daughter. Photo: Johnny Nunez, Joe Scarnici via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The famous actor has not only enjoyed an illustrious career but also has a big family. From his two marriages to April Dubois and Nakyung Park, he has five children. This article provides detailed information on everything you need to know about Wesley and his children.

Wesley Snipes' profile summary

Full name Wesley Trent Snipes Nickname Wesley Gender Male Date of birth July 31 1962 Age 61 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Orlando, Florida, United States Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Religion Islam Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.77m) Weight 78kg (172 lbs) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Education Jones High School, Los Angeles Southwest College Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Nakyung Park (2003 to date), April Dubois (1985-1990) Children Jelani Asar Snipes, Alaafia Jehu-T Snipes, Alimayu Moa-T Snipes, Akhenaten Kihwa-T Snipes, and Iset Jua-T Snipes Profession Singer, actor, and producer Net worth $10 million

Does Wesley Snipes have a wife?

From his first marriage, Wesley has a son named Jelani Asar. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

In 1985, the famous actor first walked down the aisle to marry April Dubois. However, their marriage only lasted five years before they separated, citing irreconcilable differences. A few years later, he started dating Nakyung Park, the daughter of Park Cheol, a South Korean entertainment executive.

Nakyung is a painter, a career she has been interested in since she was a young girl. On March 17 2003, the couple married during a small Hackensack ceremony in New Jersey. Park and Wesley have been married for two decades and seem to be happy and in love with each other.

Does Wesley Snipes have kids?

Wesley has five children, four sons and one daughter. From his first marriage, he has a son named Jelani Asar. Together with his second wife, Park, they have four children, Alaafia Jehu-T, Alimayu Moa-T, Akhenaten Kihwa-T, and Iset Jua-T.

1. Jelani Asar Snipes

Who is Wesley Snipes' first son? Jelani, Wesley's first son, was born in 1988 and is 35 years old as of 2023. He was only a toddler when the actor and his mother, April Dubois, separated in 1990. From then on, he lived a life away from the spotlight. However, he did a cameo as a toddler in one of his dad's movies.

Jelani Snipes, Wesley Snipes' son, works as the Chief Marketing Officer of Nuknga Metamarketing LLC. Photo: @Wesley Snipes on Facebook, Rich Polk via Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The Spike Lee-directed film was Asar's only on-screen credit, where he starred as one-year-old Miles. Currently, Jelani Snipes, Wesley Snipes' son, works as the Chief Marketing Officer of Nuknga Metamarketing LLC.

2. Akhenaten Kihwa-T Snipes

Akhenaten is Wesley and Park's first child, who they welcomed a few years before getting married. Although he also prefers a private life, like his brothers and sister, his name follows the same pattern as his other siblings, the middle names end in a "T". Akhenaten Kihwa-T is named after an Egyptian Pharoah from 1372 to 1335 BCE.

3. Iset Jua-T Snipes

Who is Wesley Snipes' daughter? Iset is the only daughter of the producer and his wife, Park, who was born in 2001. In ancient Egypt, Iset translates to "She of the throne". Being the only girl in the family, the actor keeps a close eye on her.

4. Alaafia Jehu-T Snipes

Alaafia was born in 2004, a year after his parents tied the knot. Most information about his personal life remains unknown.

Iset is the only daughter of the producer and his wife, Park, who was born in 2001. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

However, he also has a unique name inspired by the Arabic word "Alafia", which means peace. Alaafia has a cameo in his dad's film, Coming 2 America.

5. Alimayu Moa-T Snipes

Alimayu, Wesley's last child, was born in March 2007. Like his siblings, he has a unique name that means "In honor of God" in Ethiopia. Unfortunately, Alimayu did not spend much time with his father as a child because The Blade actor was convicted of tax fraud shortly after he was born.

Wesley Snipes' children have all chosen to lead private lives away from the public eye despite their father being one of the most successful actors of his time.

Source: Briefly News