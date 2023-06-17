Former NFL footballer Ahmad Rashad may be a massively public figure, but his former wife, Phylicia Rashad, is a successful entertainer in her own right. What happened between the duo, and what is Phylicia getting up to as of 2023? Here is everything we know.

The actress is currently single. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Phylicia Rashad has made history through her acting career, becoming the first African-American woman to win a Tony Award for best actress in 2004. But, her work on The Cosby Show between 1984 and 1992 made her a household name with a booming career today.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Phylicia Rashad (née Phylicia Ayers Allen) Date of birth 19 June 1948 Age 74 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence New York, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 57 kg (most commonly reported) Height 168 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Andrew Arthur Allen Sr and Vivian Ayers Children Condola Rashad and William Lancelot Bowles III Profession Actress, singer, theatre director Education Pershing Middle School, Yates High School, Howard University Native language English Net worth $25 million

Besides her impressive acting career, Phylicia is the Chair of Arts and Humanities at Howard University. On top of that, she was the dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Ahmad Rashad

Ahmad Rashad, one of the most recognisable names in sports today, has a long-standing career relating to sports. After joining the NFL in the early 1970s and becoming a big name, his sports career took a more hands-off approach.

Is Ahmad Rashad still alive?

The sports figure's name has been associated with the NFL since 1972, leaving fans wondering if he is still alive today. He is alive at the time of writing.

What is Ahmad Rashad doing now?

After a successful run in the NFL in the 1970s, the sports star left football in 1982. Since then, Ahmad has been a sports commentator, working for NBC and featuring on the hit sports show NBA Inside Stuff between 1990 and 2006.

As of May 2021, he works as a digital creator for the New York Knicks as part of their digital content team.

How old is Ahmad Rashad?

Ahmad was born on 19 November 1949, making him 73 years of age as of June 2023. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Malik Yoba, Saje Nicole, and Phylicia Rashad pose at the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit on 13 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Shahar Azran

Source: Getty Images

Who is Ahmad Rashad's new wife?

The star has been married a total of five times. Ahmad's first marriage was to a woman named Deidre Waters, and they allegedly divorced in 1969, but there is little information on their union. He wed Matilda Johnson in 1976, and they divorced in 1979.

He was married to Phylicia Rashad from 1985 to 2001. His subsequent marriage to Sale Johnson lasted from 2007 to 2013. His current wife is Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, 32 years his junior.

Are Ahmad Rashad and Michael Jordan friends?

Ahmad Rashad and Michael Jordan are longtime friends, both being legendary sports stars. According to the former NFL player, their shared love for sports and understanding of one another due to both being famous sportspeople is how their friendship developed.

What is Rashad's net worth?

Ahmad Rashad's net worth is reported as $10 million. His annual earnings are estimated at $1 million, thanks to his current occupation and endorsement deals.

Phylicia Rashad

A record-breaker and stalwart in the acting industry, the entertainer made waves since she broke onto the scene as Clair in The Cosby Show. Fast-forward to 2023, Phylicia is one of the most recognisable actresses in Hollywood.

Is Phylicia Rashad still married?

Phylicia and Ahmad divorced in 2001. She filed for divorce, citing 'abandonment' as the grounds for action. No third party was stated to be involved in the dissolution of their marriage.

Phylicia Rashad onstage during Q&A at ‘The Royal’ DC Screening at The Howard University Cramton Auditorium on 26 May 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Brian Stukes

Source: Getty Images

Who is Phylicia Rashad's current husband?

Phylicia Rashad has been married multiple times. Her first marriage to dentist William Lancelot Bowles, Jr in 1972 ended in 1975, swiftly after it began.

She then met the original lead singer for The Village People, Victor Willis, in 1978. Victor and Phylicia married that same year but divorced in 1982. Reportedly, she is single as of 2023.

Phylicia Rashad’s siblings

Phylicia's siblings include Debbie Allen, Hugh Allen, and Andrew Arthur Allen Jr. Andrew is a musician, while Debbie is an actress. It needs to be discovered what Hugh's occupation is.

Does Phylicia Rashad have children?

Phylicia Rashad’s celebrity children are Condola Rashad and William Lancelot Bowles III. Condola is also an actress, but there is no information regarding William's occupation.

She was also a stepmother to her ex-husband's children he had from a marriage before theirs, Ahmad Rashad Jr and Maiyisha Rashad.

Phylicia Rashad’s movies

She has had many film and series features throughout her acting career. To date, she is best known for the following productions:

The Cosby Show (1984-1992)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Phylicia Rashad’s net worth

Her net worth is estimated at $25 million, thanks to her commercial success. This value has yet to be confirmed.

Phylicia Rashad's career has been an enormous success, with her being one of the most recognisable actresses in 2023. Her ever-growing experience and increasing career trajectory show she is not slowing down anytime soon.

