Meet the volleyball player Mya Lynn Lesnar, Brock Lesnar's daughter

Meet Mya Lynn Lesnar, the lookalike daughter of the great all-time WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar, fearlessly known as The Beast. With strong genetics inherited from her legendary father as a prominent sportsman, the celebrity kid has also become a formidable force in track and field sports. She is a skilful volleyball player and shot putter ranked as the sixth-best shot putter in America and a Minnesota State Champion.

Mya Lynn Lesnar's name resonates with power, athleticism, and family legacy. Her father is a renowned wrestler, so she seamlessly upholds a tradition of excellence in every track and field competition. Her exceptional qualities have secured her positions in the Arizona State Sun Devils' track & field and cross-country teams. Although not a wrestler like her father, she is carving her path as an accomplished athlete, earning numerous accolades.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mya Lynn Lesnar Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 136 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Brock Lesnar Mother Nicole McClain Siblings 3 School Alexandria High School, Arizona State University Profession Volleyball player, discus thrower

Mya Lynn Lesnar's background information

Born in Minnesota, USA, the discus thrower is an albino with American citizenship. She comes from a white Caucasian background, and her family has German roots.

Her father, Brock Edward Lesnar, is a retired American-Canadian athlete known for his accomplishments in mixed martial arts, professional wrestling, and American football. Lesnar made history by winning championships in both UFC and WWE.

How old is Mya Lynn Lesnar?

Mya Lynn Lesnar's age is 21. She was born on 10 April 2002.

Education

She attended Alexandria High School in the United States. Despite being in high school, she became part of the Arizona State University sports program at 18 because of her good sportsmanship.

According to her LinkedIn profile, in 2020, she enrolled at Arizona State University (ASU), studying criminal justice, military operational art, and science studies.

Mya Lynn Lesnar's sports

She is a Minnesota State Champion who participates in volleyball, track and field and triumphs in shotput. After attending the Arizona State University sports program, she joined the Arizona State Sun Devils track & field and cross-country teams. As a result of her athletic prowess, it was reported she would obtain a scholarship of $21,000 to enter Arizona State University.

Ranking the sixth-best shot putter in America, she is now playing for the Women's Colorado State Track & Field/Cross Country team. The team won the Mountain West Conference Women's Outdoor Track and Field Champions for 2023.

Who does Brock Lesnar have a daughter with?

He had his daughter with his ex-girlfriend Nicole McCain. Mya Lynn Lesnar's mother is a renowned fitness model and writer who has appeared on television shows and in magazines. She resides in Cleveland, Ohio. The former couple began dating during the early 2000s but eventually separated.

During their time together, they welcomed Mya and her twin brother, Luke Lesnar.

Who is Brock's wife?

The Beast Incarnate actor's wife is Sable Rena Greek; they married on 6 May 2006. She is a former female WWE superstar, model, and actress. She showcased her athletic abilities in WWF and appeared in TV series like Corky Romano.

Brock Lesnar spoke to the media during the UFC 200 post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

Do Brock and Sable have kids?

Yes, they have two sons, Turk and Duke. Turk was born on 3 June 2009, and Duke on 21 July 2010.

In addition to their sons, Brock also serves as a stepfather to Mariah, Sable's daughter from her previous marriage to the late Wayne W. Richardson.

Net worth

The volleyball player is still growing her career, so she has yet to earn a net worth. She is basking as an athlete living under her father's care and wealth. Her father is worth $25 million and was ranked the second highest-paid WWE wrestler for his annual salary.

Mya Lynn Lesnar possesses a radiant spirit that shines through her every move in a game. She has proven that celebrity kids can shine in their profession. With each throw, leap, serve, and victory, she etches her unique path in the world of sports.

