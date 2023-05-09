Biography and life story of Nate Burleson's wife, Atoya Burleson

Atoya Burleson may be better known as Nate Burleson's wife, but she has established a successful name for herself separate from her highly-publicised marriage. So, who is Nate's wife outside of their marriage? Here, we discuss her life in detail, including her personal life and union with Nate.

The power couple attended the ‘The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E’ event on 17 May 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

WAG is considered a successful entrepreneur, influencer, athelete, and fashion icon. The multi-faceted figure stated on her website that she is a collegiate hurdle champion and has been in the sporting world for most of her life, a helpful parallel to her husband's professional career.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Atoya Burleson Date of birth 31 May 1978 (most widely reported) Age 45 years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence New York City, United States of America Current nationality American Marital status Married to Nathaniel Eugene Burleson (2003) Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Children Three children (Nate, Nehemiah, and Mia) Profession Entrepreneur, media personality, podcast host Education The University of Nevada Native language English Net worth $200,000 (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Facebook

Some aspects of her life remain a mystery, including facts about Atoya Burleson’s family and her life growing up. Most information we know is regarding her adult life and marriage to her former NFL footballer husband. But, some info is more well-reported, which we will discuss shortly.

Nate Burleson

Nate Burleson works as a TV presenter and is the co-host of CBS Mornings, which he started in 2021. The award-winning studio analyst has also been featured on CBS Television Network's NFL pre-game show, The NFL Today, and occasionally appears on the kids' channel Nickelodeon.

Before that, he was a professional football player, selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2003 NFL draft. He continued his NFL career for 11 years, playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions during then.

Who did Nate Burleson marry?

As established, he is married to Atoya Burleson. The couple met during their college years while they both attended the University of Nevada. They went from strength to strength throughout the years and remain happily married today.

How long has Nate Burleson been married?

The couple have been together for decades and have been happily married since 2003. They are a strong family unit, and they live with their children in New York City, where both of them work.

She involves her fans in her daily activities through her social media. Photo: @atoyaburleson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nate Burleson’s car accident

He was involved in a career-altering accident in September 2013 after returning from watching Monday Night Football with his teammates. He hit the brakes on his 2009 GMC Yukon, which saw it swerve out of control and hit the median.

The accident saw him break his arm after he tried to grab a pizza that fell off his seat. Despite his nasty injury, he did not suffer any other serious injuries.

Nate Burleson’s net worth

His net worth still needs to be confirmed, and many sources mention different values. However, it is estimated at anywhere between $12.5 million and $18 million.

Atoya Burleson

Most of what we know of her is from her website, yet some facts remain unknown. Although we do not know much about her life growing up, here are the more reported facts about her adult life.

Atoya Burleson’s age

She has never confirmed her age, but most online reports state her birthdate to be 31 May 1978. This makes her 45 years old as of 31 May 2023. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Atoya Burleson do for a living?

So, what does Atoya Burleson do exactly? Atoya Burleson’s podcast InsideLINES, which she co-hosts, is her main focus. It is an informative lifestyle podcast that discusses everything from marriage and motherhood to developing a healthy work-life balance.

She also discusses other topics closer to home and often gets candid about issues like mental health and racism. A central talking point of the podcast is what life as an NFL wife was like, much like her co-host, Tia Avril.

Atoya Burleson’s net worth

Atoya Burleson’s salary remains undetermined. However, thanks to her commercial success as a businesswoman, she is most widely reported to be worth $200,000.

The couple regularly publicly support each other at significant events. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Atoya Burleson’s social media profiles

Atoya Burleson’s Instagram handle is @atoyaburleson, and she has 18.3K followers on the platform. Her Twitter page, @atoyaburleson, has 286 followers. Lastly, her Facebook page can be found under atoyaburleson, with 87 followers.

Atoya Burleson is a supportive wife and hardworking mother who creates a successful life. Check out her podcast or associated social media profiles for updates on her daily activities.

