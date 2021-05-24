Moses Tembe: family, wife, net worth, AKA interview response

Moses Tembe is a successful South African businessman with an experience of more than 20 years. He sits on the board of several top companies and has won the Ithala Business and Investec Entrepreneur Awards. His life received a lot of public attention after his daughter, Anele Nelli Tembe's untimely death in April 2021. Anele was engaged to rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes at the time of her sudden demise.

Moses Tembe during a media briefing prior to handing over sanitisers, masks and sanitary packs in the Umlazi township in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

The business mogul is respected by many for his thoughtful investment and contributions to key developments in South Africa, especially KwaZulu Natal.

Profile summary

Real name Moses Tembe Gender Male Date of birth 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 158 lbs (72 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Married Wife Princess Ntandoyesizwe Children 5 University University of South Australia (UNISA) and University of Cape Town Profession Business mogul Net worth $100 million

Moses Tembe's biography

Moses Tembe is a South African business tycoon. He is known for his contributions to the development of South Africa's economy. Tembe comes from a humble background and has worked hard to achieve success in his career.

Where is Moses Tembe from?

The late Anele Tembe's father was born in Jozini village, Northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He grew up in Umlazi Township in Durban.

How old is Moses Tembe?

As of 2023, the business mogul is 60 years old. He was born in 1963.

Educational background

He graduated from the University of South Australia (UNISA) with a bachelor's degree. Tembe also has a Bachelor of Public Administration and a Master of Political Science degree. He also earned a financial management degree from the University of Cape Town.

Career

Tembe began his career in the meat industry, eventually becoming the proprietor of multiple butcheries, most of which were in Durban's townships. He proceeded on an expansion rage, not only in butcheries but also in other business pursuits.

The entrepreneur has served on the boards of several major companies in a variety of industries, including the following:

Board of Durban Infrastructure Development Trust member

Chairman of the eThekwini Community Foundation

Co-Chairman of KZN Growth Coalition and Economic Council

Deputy Chairman of Phumelela Gaming

Director of Mazibuye Investments

Director of the Durban International Conference Centre

President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Secretary-General of Inyanga (KZN NAFCOC)

Vice-Chairman of KZN Business Initiative

Is Moses Tembe a billionaire?

Moses is not a billionaire. According to AnswerAfrica, Moses Tembe's net worth is $100 million. He owns Moses Tembe Investments (PTY) Ltd, which earns an estimated annual revenue of $2.45 million.

Tembe also has other businesses in South Africa. Listed below are some of his major investments.

Phumelela Gaming & Leisure (org chart)

Mr. Price Partners Share Trust

Elgin Brown & Hamer (Pty) Ltd,

Dynachem (Pty) Ltd

Santova Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Durban Infrastructure Development Trust

Crescendo Venture Capital (Pty) Ltd

The South African businessman also owns various properties and luxurious cars. Moses Tembe's house is said to be in South Africa, and others in the United States.

Who is Moses Tembe's wife?

The entrepreneur has been in two marriages. Moses Tembe's ex-wife was called Lulu Tembe, and they shared three kids Anele, Vukile and Nosipho.

What happened to Lulu Tembe?

Lulu passed away with rumours that she had committed suicide, but Moses Tembe's son Vukile debunked the rumours.

After a while, Moses Tembe married Princess Ntandoyesizwe, the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini of Zulu. The tycoon has two kids with Princess, who are Mbali and Zomatanga.

How many children does Moses Tembe have?

Moses currently has four kids after her daughter Nelli passed away. The late Nelli Tembe's siblings are Vukile, Nosipho, Mbali, and Zamatonga.

What happened to Anele Tembe?

The South African model died on April 11, 2021, from injuries sustained after falling from the 10th story of the Pepperclub Hotel on Loop Street, Cape Town. She is said to have shared the apartment with her fiancee, musician, AKA.

Many thought that it was suicide, but Moses Tembe's family accuses the rapper of pushing her down and refusing to attend to her when she fell and begged for air. In 2022, the family filed a report with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stating that the rapper murdered Anele.

Later, on February 10, 2023, AKA and his buddy Tebello Motsoane, a chef and entrepreneur, were killed in a drive-by shooting outside the Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. This caused quite a stir since many claimed Moses Tembe and his family were to blame for his death.

What happened between Moses Tembe and AKA

In May 2021, more than a month after the tragic passing of Anele, Kiernan, AKA Forbes, held a tell-all interview with journalist Thembekile Mrototo. He opened up about the nature of his relationship with Moses Tembe's daughter and the events leading to her death.

AKA revealed details about not talking at Moses Tembe's funeral ceremony held for her daughter Anele. The businessman refuted the claims saying the rapper did not seek a chance to speak, and neither was he denied an opportunity to deliver his message.

During the burial of his daughter, the businessman said that the late Anele did not commit suicide and alluded that drugs might have played a part. Rapper Kiernan denied details of Moses Tembe's speech, revealing that he was aware of his daughter's suicidal nature and unstable mental health.

According to a report by TimesLive, before Nelli's death, AKA was already making preparations for his wedding with Moses Tembe's daughter. Both families had met, and lobola negotiations had already been done.

Fast facts

Here are some interesting facts about Moses Tembe.

He comes from a humble background.

His daughter Zamatango Madondo is a successful entrepreneur.

His daughter Nelli was 22 years old at the time of death.

He only has one son, Vukile Tembe.

Moses Tembe is a person who values family privacy, but her daughter's public relationship with rapper AKA and controversial death has made them a topic of public debate for a while. Despite the prevailing situation, the business mogul's contribution to South Africa's economy cannot be overlooked.

