Who is Oscar Mabuyane? Age, family, education, qualifications, house, contacts

Oscar Mabuyane is a South African politician currently serving his second term as the seventh Premier of the Eastern Cape Province. He is the leader of the ANC in the province. Oscar has held several political positions since he was an undergraduate student at Fort Hare in the late 1990s.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has extensive political and management experience, having held different influential positions in government and business. Despite his outstanding leadership abilities, his reign has not been without controversies.

Oscar Mabuyane's profiles summary and bio

Full name Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane Date of birth 24th February 1974 Age 49 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Engcobo, Eastern Cape, South Africa Current residence Eastern Cape Nationality South African Tribe Thembu (Xhosa speaking) Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Siyasanga Mabuyane Children Three Alma mater University of Fort Hare (BCom - Economics), Lekoa Shandu High School Profession Politician Political party African National Congress (ANC) Social media Twitter Facebook Instagram

Oscar Mabuyane's age

The politician was born on 24th February 1974 in Engcobo, Chris Hani District Municipality, Eastern Cape Province, South Africa. He is 49 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. Oscar Mabuyane's family is from the Xhosa-speaking Thembu tribe.

Oscar Mabuyane's wife

The Eastern Cape ANC leader is married to Siyasanga Mabuyane, a South African business executive. The couple is blessed with three children.

Oscar Mabuyane's education and qualifications

The Eastern Cape Premier attended the Zilimbola Junior Secondary School and later matriculated from Lekoa Shandu High School in Sharpeville, Gauteng, in 1995. He then enrolled at the University of Fort Hare to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce (Economics) degree.

The politician returned to Fort Hare to pursue a Master's in Public Administration but was deregistered in 2021. Oscar Mabuyane's qualifications from Fort Hare have been questioned after reports emerged that he was fraudulently acquiring them.

Oscar Mabuyane's political career

Oscar was sworn in as the seventh Premier of the Eastern Cape in May 2019 and was elected for a second term in May 2022. He has been active in South African politics since college and has held several political positions.

Mabuyane was a member of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) from 1995 and served in the South African National Students' Congress (SASCO) as a branch chairperson. He was also the SRC president at the University of Fort Hare. Other positions Mabuyane has held include the following;

Chief of staff in the office of the MEC for Tourism, Economic Affairs and Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, from 2002 to 2005.

Managing Director at Ikamva Consulting Firm from 2005 to 2009. He was responsible for the overall strategic management of the organization.

Provincial Deputy Chairperson of the ANCYL in Eastern Cape between 2008 and 2011.

ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Secretary for two consecutive terms from 2009 to 2017. He also served as an ex-officio member of the ANC National Executive Committee during the same period.

The MEC for the Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism in 2018.

Member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature since February 2019.

Provincial chairperson of the African National Congress in the Eastern Cape Province since October 2017.

Oscar's leadership abilities have been recognized several times. The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa honoured him with the prestigious John Calvin leadership award.

Oscar Mabuyane's net worth

The politician has an estimated net worth of R20 million in 2023. He earns approximately R2.2 million in salaries per year. Oscar Mabuyane's house is in the Eastern Cape Province.

Oscar Mabuyane's contact details

The following are Oscar Mabuyane's office contact details;

Tel: 040 101 0175, 040 6096626/6277, or +27 40 609 6464

040 101 0175, 040 6096626/6277, or +27 40 609 6464 Email: info@otp.ecprov.gov.za or tandile.mtiki@ecotp.gov.za

Oscar Mabuyane's academic fraud allegations

In May 2023, New24 published a report that implicated the Eastern Cape Premier in an academic fraud scandal at the University of Fort Hare. He allegedly enlisted the help of disgraced UFH Professor Edwin Ijeoma and his team of academic researchers to compile and submit a research proposal for his PhD programme in public administration.

Mabuyane's master's degree enrollment was also allegedly obtained through irregular admission and registration aided by Ijeoma. His BCom degree without honours does not meet the minimum entry requirements for a master's at UFH.

The Eastern Cape ANC leader denied the UFH forensic report allegations saying he is ready to challenge it in court and clear his name. Following the Oscar Mabuyane Fort Hare scandal, calls for him to resign have intensified.

Oscar Mabuyane is undoubtedly one of the most influential politicians in the Eastern Cape Province. However, the recent academic scandal could hinder his quick rise in the country's politics.

