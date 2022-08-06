10 best accounting universities in South Africa 2022 | Africa's best colleges

South Africa has, over the years, established itself as a haven for excellent and world-class higher education. The country’s tertiary institutions are constantly ranked among the best in the continent. Among SA’s best-performing courses is accountancy, which is in high demand in today’s economy. Where is the best place to study accounting? This article highlights the top 10 best universities for accounting in South Africa.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Which school is best to study accounting? Photo: @Shahid Abdullah on pixabay.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Every sector in South Africa’s economy requires the services of a chartered or certified accountant to ensure the relevant standards are adhered to. Getting quality education from the country’s top tertiary institutions will give you a higher chance of employment soon after graduation.

What is the best university to study accounting in South Africa?

Here are the top 10 accounting universities in South Africa, according to EduRank. The ranking is based on research performance, non-academic prominence, and alumni score.

10. University of the Free State (UFS)

UFS is the 16th best tertiary institution in the continent. Photo: @UFSUV on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Global accounting ranking: 864

864 Overall global ranking: 1104

1104 Accounting position in Africa: 25

25 Overall position in Africa: 16

UFS is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in Mzansi, having been established in 1904 in Bloemfontein. It has a student capacity of more than 37,000. The institution is accredited by the Council for Higher Education (CHE) and the Central and East European Management Development Association International Accreditation (CEEMAN IQA).

9. Nelson Mandela University (NMU)

NMU has an acceptance rate of 55%. Photo: @MandelaUni on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 707

707 Overall global ranking: 1613

1613 Accounting position in Africa: 21

21 Overall position in Africa: 23

Named after one of the greatest political leaders in history, NMU was founded in 2005 in Port Elizabeth after the merging of PE Technikon, the University of Port Elizabeth (UPE), and Vista University, Port Elizabeth Campus. The institution has a student capacity of over 27,500 across its seven campuses and an acceptance rate of 55%.

8. University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

UKZN has a student capacity of over 42,500. Photo: @ukzn1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 594

594 Overall global ranking: 656

656 Accounting position in Africa: 18

18 Overall position in Africa: 6

UKZN was founded in 2004 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province, after the merging of the University of Durban-Westville and the University of Natal. The higher education institution has a student capacity of over 42,500 across its five campuses, including Pietermaritzburg, Howard College, Westville, Nelson Mandela medical school, and Edgewood campus.

7. North-West University (NWU)

NWU has a student capacity of over 45,000 and a 93% acceptance rate. Photo: @NWUNorthWestUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 486

486 Overall global ranking: 1016

1016 Accounting position in Africa: 12

12 Overall position in Africa: 11

NWU was established in 2004 after the merging of the University of North-West and Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education. The facility has a student capacity of over 45,000 and an acceptance rate of 93%. NWU has three campuses including Potchefstroom (main), Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark.

6. University of Cape Town (UCT)

UCT is the overall best institution of higher learning in the continent. Photo: @uct.ac.za on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 451

451 Overall global ranking: 235

235 Accounting position in Africa: 10

10 Overall position in Africa: 1

Cape Town-based UCT was established in 1829 as the South African College, making it Mzansi’s oldest institution of higher learning. The facility has undergone tremendous changes and developments over the years and is currently one of the best public research universities in Africa. UCT has a student capacity of more than 22,500.

5. University of Johannesburg (UJ)

UJ was established in 2005 in Johannesburg. Photo: @go2uj on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 404

404 Overall global ranking: 857

857 Accounting position in Africa: 9

9 Overall position in Africa: 9

The University of Johannesburg was established in 2005 in Johannesburg following the merging of Rand Afrikaans University (RAU), the Technikon Witwatersrand (TWR) and the Soweto and East Rand campuses of Vista University. The institution has a student capacity of more than 49,910 spread across its four campuses, including Auckland Park Kingsway, Auckland Park Bunting Road, Doornfontein and Soweto. Its acceptance rate stands at 77%.

4. University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)

Wits is the overall second best institution of higher learning in the continent. Photo: @witsuniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 263

263 Overall global ranking: 389

389 Accounting position in Africa: 4

4 Overall position in Africa: 2

The University of the Witwatersrand was established in 1922 in Johannesburg, and its rich history is linked to the region's political and mining sectors. The public research institution has a student capacity of over 37,500 and an acceptance rate of 25%. Wits’ Faculty of Humanities is ranked the best in the continent, and it is one of the best universities that offer chartered accountancy in South Africa.

3. Stellenbosch University (SU)

SU was the first institution in Africa to receive triple international accreditation from AACSB, AMBA, And EQUIS. Photo: @stellenboschuniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 213

213 Overall global ranking: 417

417 Accounting position in Africa: 3

3 Overall position in Africa: 3

SU was founded in 1918 in Stellenbosch, Western Cape and is one of the oldest tertiary institutions in the country. The public research institution holds over 32,500 students from Mzansi and over 100 other countries. The Stellenbosch Business School was the first in Africa to receive triple international accreditation, including the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association of Masters of Business Administration (AMBA).

2. University of South Africa (UNISA)

UNISA is the largest open and distance learning institution on the continent. Photo: @UniversityOfSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 192

192 Overall global ranking: 866

866 Accounting position in Africa: 2

2 Overall position in Africa: 10

UNISA was founded in 1873 in Cape Town as the University of the Cape of Good Hope and changed to its current name in 1916. The facility relocated to Pretoria in 1918. UNISA is the largest open and distance learning institution in Africa and one of the eleven mega-distance teaching universities in the world. It has over 400,000 students capacity and enrols nearly one-third of all South African students.

1. University of Pretoria (UP)

UP is the best accounting university on the continent. Photo: @UnivofPretoria on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Global accounting ranking: 110

110 Overall global ranking: 422

422 Accounting position in Africa: 1

1 Overall position in Africa: 4

UP was founded in 1908 in Pretoria and is currently the largest contact tertiary institution in South Africa. The public research institution has a student capacity of over 56,483 and an acceptance rate of 15%. UP is ranked as the best accounting university in the continent and often appears among the top 1.9% of tertiary institutions in the world.

Is accounting a good career in South Africa?

Accountancy is a scarce skill in SA, according to a notice released by the Department of Home Affairs in February 2021. It is therefore in high demand and pays well. According to an annual survey done by specialist recruitment firm Robert Walters in 2021, accounting and finance employees earn an average salary of between R427,000 and R542,000 per annum as starting salary. Experienced professionals earn as high as R1,942,000 per year.

How much does CA (SA) earn?

Chartered accountants are in high demand in Mzansi, and a professional with zero to little experience can earn between R580,000 and R750,000 p.a. Part qualified CA (SA) with 0 to 2 years of experience takes home between R380,000 and R500,000.

Are accountants in demand in South Africa?

The profession is listed among the country’s critical skills and, therefore, in high demand. Some of the accounting skills needed in the current job market include forensic accountants, internal and external auditors, and tax professionals.

What is the best university to study accounting in the world?

Harvard University is considered the best tertiary institution in the world to study accounting. The Massachusetts-based facility is also the overall best university in 2022.

Accounting is one of the most sought-after skills in Mzansi. Photo: @Steve Buissinne on pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Which country pays accountants the most?

The United Kingdom is considered the highest-paying country for CAs. Professionals working in the banking and capital markets sectors earn an average salary of £135,000.

How much does it cost to study accounting in South Africa?

The amount you pay depends on the institution. For example, the average first-year fees at Wits range between R50,000 and R56,500. You can apply for NSFAS to get the financial aid that will help you complete an accounting degree in any South African public university.

What is the number one university in South Africa in 2022?

According to multiple sources, the University of Cape Town is South Africa’s best tertiary institution, including QS and EduRank. It is also the best in the continent and ranks 235 in the world.

How do I become a chartered accountant in South Africa?

Enrol for a BCom or equivalent degree at a SAICA accredited university. After graduation, complete a SAICA accredited postgraduate programme (PGDA). You should then enter a training contract (3 to 5 years) with a SAICA accredited training office where you have to write and pass the ITC and APC. After successful completion of your training, register to become a CA(SA).

Why study accounting at Stellenbosch University?

Stellenbosch is the third best accounting institution in Africa, according to EduRank. The SU Business School was also the first in Africa to receive triple international accreditation, including the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association of Masters of Business Administration (AMBA).

Is the University of Pretoria a good school for accounting?

UP is one of the best accounting colleges in South Africa. It ranks first in the country and in Africa.

How many years does it take to become a financial accountant?

An undergraduate degree course takes about four years. You will also need to do Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualifications. Most students do their degree and ACCA or CPA simultaneously.

You are guaranteed high-quality education from any of the above top ten best accounting universities in South Africa. Make your choice today for a brighter tomorrow!

READ ALSO: Complete list of universities that offer PGCE distance learning in South Africa

Briefly.co.za highlighted South African tertiary institutions offering Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) via open and distance learning mode. PGCE programmes are undertaken by students aspiring to be teachers but have degree or diploma qualifications other than Bachelor of Education (BEd).

PGCE courses often take one to two years, depending on whether you study full-time or part-time. Top Mzansi institutions offering PGCE online include MANCOSA, NWU, Cornerstone, UNISA, and Two Oceans Graduate Institute.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News