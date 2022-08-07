Global site navigation

List of leading public colleges in Pretoria and their contact details 2022

by  Cindy Karimi

South Africa is home to some of the best tertiary academic institutions in Africa. These institutions have led in several fields, including technological facilities and medicine. This article, however, will look into tertiary schools in Pretoria. So, which are the leading public colleges in Pretoria?

Public colleges in Pretoria
Public colleges in Pretoria. Photo: Paul Bradbury
Source: Getty Images

Pretoria, one of South Africa's three capital cities, houses all of the country's foreign embassies and the executive arm of government. The city has also come a long way when it comes to education.

How many public colleges are in Pretoria?

The city houses some of the best colleges in South Africa, producing thousands of graduates each year. So, here is a list of the colleges in Pretoria.

1. South African Theological Seminary

South Africcan Theological Seminary
SATS. Photo: @SATSonline
Source: Facebook

Established in 1996, the South African Theological Seminary is a large distance learning institution with its headquarters in Bryanston, South Africa. The seminary's principal as of May 2018 is Dr Kevin Smith.

Contacts

  • Postal Address: P.O. Box 98988, Sloane Park, 2152
  • Telephone: +27 11 234-4440
  • Helpdesk: +27 11 022-4440
  • Email: info@sats.ac.za

2. Tshwane North TVET- Pretoria Campus

Tshwane North TVET
Tshwane North TVET. Photo: @OFFICIALTNCTVET
Source: Facebook

Which are public colleges around Pretoria? Tshwane North Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TNC) is one of the TVET colleges in Pretoria. It offers various courses, including business studies N4-N6, management assistant, financial management, art and design, public relations and clothing production.

Contacts

  • P.O. Box 26193, Arcadia, 0007
  • 012 401 1600 (Support Line)
  • info@tnc.edu.za

3. Tshwane South TVET

Tshwane South TVET
Tshwane South TVET. Photo: @OfficialTshwaneSouthCollege
Source: UGC

Is Tshwane college a private or public college? Tshwane South TVET (TSC) is a registered public Technical and Vocational Education. It is a merger of three former Technical Colleges, namely Atteridgeville, Centurion and Pretoria West. The institution now offers courses such as

  • Office Administration
  • Finance Economics and Accounting
  • Tourism

Contacts

  • 012 380-5000
  • 012 386-1245
  • bongi@tsc.edu.za

4. Tshwane City

Tshwane City
Tshwane City College. Photo: @www.tshwanecitycollegesa.co.za
Source: Facebook

Tshwane College is among the colleges in Pretoria Central. The institution was established by a group of current and former university lecturers and professors.

Contacts

  • Address: EDUHOUSE, 210 Du Toit Street, Pretoria Central
  • Email: info@tshwanecollege.edu.za
  • Tel: +27 12 322 5866

5. Pretoria Technical College

Pretoria Technical
Pretoria Technical. Photo:@www.pretroriatechnical.co.za
Source: Facebook

Founded in 1998, Pretoria Technical has an impressive history of pioneering education and research, with a particular emphasis on 'education for the professions. Pretoria Technical is also regarded as one of the S.A.'s leading FET institutions with a National reputation for academic excellence.

Contacts

  • Email: info@pretoriatechnical.co.za
  • Pretoria Fax: 086 535 7603
  • WhatsApp: 071 621 9174

6. Pro-Active Public Services College (Pty) Ltd

Pro-Active Public Services College
Pro-Active Public Services College. Photo: @PROACTIVECOLLEGE
Source: Facebook

Pro-Active Public Services was founded in January 1999 to address the public sector's need for financial skills development. Pro-Active Public Services was the first educational institution to receive full South Africa accreditation from the Public Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA).

Contacts

  • Cell: 083 415 7521
  • Fax Line: 0866 191 19
  • Email Address: info@pscollege.co.z

7. South West Gauteng TVET College

South West Gauteng TVET
South West Gauteng TVET. Photo: @swgcollege
Source: Facebook

Which colleges does NSFAS Fund in Pretoria? South West Gauteng is a public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), formerly FET. Some programmes are offered in the Higher Education band, i.e. the N4 to N6 levels. With over 30,000 enrollments, the institution is one of the biggest tertiary institutions in the country.

Contacts

  • TEL: 010 141 1000
  • Email: Headoffice@Swgc.Co.Za

8. Gauteng Central College

Gauteng Central
Gauteng Central. Photo: @GautengCentral
Source: Facebook

Gauteng Central is an institute that offers the best Marketable and Practical Technical Education Qualifications.

Contacts

  • Address: Between Du Toit & Prinsloo Street Pretjolum Building, 391 Pretorius St, Pretoria CBD, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

9. ROSTEC College Pretoria

ROSTEC
ROSTEC. Photo: @rostectechnicalfetcollegejhb1
Source: Facebook

ROSTEC offers a variety of NATED and N.C. (V) courses as well as High School classes, Matric Re-writes and short courses. With over 10,800 students, the institution has 6 campuses across 4 provinces within South Africa.

Contacts

  • Tel: (+27) 012 320 8078

10. Damelin - Pretoria City Campus

Damelin
Damelin. Photo: @damelincorrespondencecollege
Source: Facebook

Delivering quality, career-focused education for almost 80 years, Damelin is an award-winning brand committed to academic excellence.

Contacts

  • General: +27 860 326 354
  • Customercare@damelin.co.za

11. Festicol FET

Festicol
Festicol. Photo: @Festicol College
Source: Facebook

Festicol is a private college in Pretoria registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training. The institution has a variety of courses available for your professional growth. Business and Management courses N4 – N6.

s

  • Tel: 012 880 2026
  • Email info@festicol.com

12. MSC Business College - Pretoria

MSC Business College
MSC Business College. Photo: @MSCBusinessCollege
Source: Facebook

Which colleges offer NSFAS? The MSC Business group was formed in 1991 in East London. Steadily, they grew their national footprint to become one of the largest names in tertiary education in South Africa.

Contacts

  • Tel: 087 551 1744
  • Email: info@msccollege.co.za

So there you have it—a list of some of the leading public colleges in Pretoria. For more information on applications, visit their website and check for the latest news.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Damelin courses without matric 2022. For those who have not had the opportunity to finish their education, Damelin has curser just for you.

Courses at Damelin college consist of an exhaustive list of what you can study, with everything being available for you to pick and choose what suits your preferred future career path.

