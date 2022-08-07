List of leading public colleges in Pretoria and their contact details 2022

South Africa is home to some of the best tertiary academic institutions in Africa. These institutions have led in several fields, including technological facilities and medicine. This article, however, will look into tertiary schools in Pretoria. So, which are the leading public colleges in Pretoria?

Pretoria, one of South Africa's three capital cities, houses all of the country's foreign embassies and the executive arm of government. The city has also come a long way when it comes to education.

How many public colleges are in Pretoria?

The city houses some of the best colleges in South Africa, producing thousands of graduates each year. So, here is a list of the colleges in Pretoria.

1. South African Theological Seminary

Established in 1996, the South African Theological Seminary is a large distance learning institution with its headquarters in Bryanston, South Africa. The seminary's principal as of May 2018 is Dr Kevin Smith.

Contacts

Postal Address: P.O. Box 98988, Sloane Park, 2152

Telephone: +27 11 234-4440

Helpdesk: +27 11 022-4440

Email: info@sats.ac.za

2. Tshwane North TVET- Pretoria Campus

Which are public colleges around Pretoria? Tshwane North Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TNC) is one of the TVET colleges in Pretoria. It offers various courses, including business studies N4-N6, management assistant, financial management, art and design, public relations and clothing production.

Contacts

P.O. Box 26193, Arcadia, 0007

012 401 1600 (Support Line)

info@tnc.edu.za

3. Tshwane South TVET

Is Tshwane college a private or public college? Tshwane South TVET (TSC) is a registered public Technical and Vocational Education. It is a merger of three former Technical Colleges, namely Atteridgeville, Centurion and Pretoria West. The institution now offers courses such as

Office Administration

Finance Economics and Accounting

Tourism

Contacts

012 380-5000

012 386-1245

bongi@tsc.edu.za

4. Tshwane City

Tshwane College is among the colleges in Pretoria Central. The institution was established by a group of current and former university lecturers and professors.

Contacts

Address: EDUHOUSE, 210 Du Toit Street, Pretoria Central

Email: info@tshwanecollege.edu.za

Tel: +27 12 322 5866

5. Pretoria Technical College

Founded in 1998, Pretoria Technical has an impressive history of pioneering education and research, with a particular emphasis on 'education for the professions. Pretoria Technical is also regarded as one of the S.A.'s leading FET institutions with a National reputation for academic excellence.

Contacts

Email: info@pretoriatechnical.co.za

Pretoria Fax: 086 535 7603

WhatsApp: 071 621 9174

6. Pro-Active Public Services College (Pty) Ltd

Pro-Active Public Services was founded in January 1999 to address the public sector's need for financial skills development. Pro-Active Public Services was the first educational institution to receive full South Africa accreditation from the Public Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA).

Contacts

Cell: 083 415 7521

Fax Line: 0866 191 19

Email Address: info@pscollege.co.z

7. South West Gauteng TVET College

Which colleges does NSFAS Fund in Pretoria? South West Gauteng is a public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), formerly FET. Some programmes are offered in the Higher Education band, i.e. the N4 to N6 levels. With over 30,000 enrollments, the institution is one of the biggest tertiary institutions in the country.

Contacts

TEL: 010 141 1000

Email: Headoffice@Swgc.Co.Za

8. Gauteng Central College

Gauteng Central is an institute that offers the best Marketable and Practical Technical Education Qualifications.

Contacts

Address: Between Du Toit & Prinsloo Street Pretjolum Building, 391 Pretorius St, Pretoria CBD, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

9. ROSTEC College Pretoria

ROSTEC offers a variety of NATED and N.C. (V) courses as well as High School classes, Matric Re-writes and short courses. With over 10,800 students, the institution has 6 campuses across 4 provinces within South Africa.

Contacts

Tel: (+27) 012 320 8078

10. Damelin - Pretoria City Campus

Delivering quality, career-focused education for almost 80 years, Damelin is an award-winning brand committed to academic excellence.

Contacts

General: +27 860 326 354

Customercare@damelin.co.za

11. Festicol FET

Festicol is a private college in Pretoria registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training. The institution has a variety of courses available for your professional growth. Business and Management courses N4 – N6.

s

Tel: 012 880 2026

Email info@festicol.com

12. MSC Business College - Pretoria

Which colleges offer NSFAS? The MSC Business group was formed in 1991 in East London. Steadily, they grew their national footprint to become one of the largest names in tertiary education in South Africa.

Contacts

Tel: 087 551 1744

Email: info@msccollege.co.za

So there you have it—a list of some of the leading public colleges in Pretoria. For more information on applications, visit their website and check for the latest news.

