All TVET and FET college registration dates for 2022-2023

by  Adeaga Favour Cyprine Apindi

Did you know that Further Education and Training (FET) is offered in technical colleges, community colleges, and private colleges? If you desire to acquire education and training in any career-oriented field, you should consider these institutions. Knowing the FET college registration dates in 2022-2023 is important for all prospective students.

FET college registration dates
A lady smiling on her graduation day. Photo: unsplash.com, @felipegregate
Source: UGC

The demand for tertiary education and training in South Africa has grown tremendously in recent years. The concerned institutions receive thousands of applications every year. If you are interested in joining one of these institutions, you should familiarise yourself with the FET college registration dates for the next academic year.

TVET and FET college registration dates for 2022 - 2023

Did you know there are 50 registered TVET/ FET colleges in South Africa? They are located in various provinces and have about 364 campuses throughout the country.

Each institution has an administration team that gives official application and registration dates. Usually, registration dates are given to successful applicants once they accept admission. As a result, knowing the actual TVET college registration dates in 2022 is challenging, but application dates are available.

Eastern Cape

There are eight colleges in the Eastern Cape province. They offer high-quality education to all students in various courses and disciplines.

InstitutionApplication Telephone Email
Buffalo City College1st September - 30th November 2022043 704 9200admin@bccollege.co.za
Eastcape Midlands TVET College-041 995 2000info@emcol.co.za
Ikhala FET CollegeOpen for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022+27 (0) 47 873 8800admissions@ikhala.edu.za
Ingwe FET College Closed039 940 2142info@ingwecollege.edu.za
King Hintsa TVET College-+27 47 401 6400info@kinghintsacollege.edu.za
King Sabata Dalindyebo FET CollegeOpen for engineering studies
Lovedale TVET College Closed087 238 2223 headquarters@lovedale.org.za
Port Elizabeth TVET CollegeOpen+27 41 509 6000info@pecollege.edu.za

Free State

Free State has four TVET institutions.

InstitutionApplicationTelephoneEmail
Flavius Mareka1st October - 30th October 2022016 976 0829/0815mokoenaa@fmtvet.co.za
Goldfields TVET College-(+27)57-910-6000marketing@goldfieldstvet.edu.za
Maluti FET College Open for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022058 713 6100-
Motheo TVET CollegeOpen for 2022051 406 9300marketing@motheotvet.edu.za

Gauteng

Gauteng is the wealthiest province in South Africa. It has eight TVET institutions.

InstitutionApplicationTelephoneEmail
Central JHBOpen+27 11 351-6000info@cjc.edu.za
Ekurhuleni East CollegeOpen011 736 1489-
Ekurhuleni West CollegeOpen+2711) 900-1201 / 2info@ewc.edu.za
Sedibeng FET CollegeOpen(016) 420 2520info@sedcol.co.za
South West CollegeClosed010 141 1000headoffice@swgc.co.za
Tshwane North TVET CollegeOpen for engineering studies until 22nd July 2022 012 401 1600info@tnc.edu.za
Tshwane South TVET College Open for 3 and 6 month courses in 2022012 401 5000info@tsc.edu.za
Western CollegeOpen 4th – 22nd July 2022 for engineering studies 011 692 4004/82 info@westcol.co.za

KwaZulu Natal

KwaZulu Natal province has nine TVET institutions. This coastal province has the highest number of TVET colleges in the country.

InstitutionApplicationTelephoneEmail
Coastal College (Mobeni)Open for January 2023 classes+27 31 905 7000info.coastal@kzntvet.edu.za
Elangeni CollegeOpen for 6-month programmes in 2022+27 (0) 31 716 6700info@elangeni.edu.za
Esayidi CollegeClosed039 685 5482/3yventer.esayiditvet@gmail.com
Majuba CollegeOpen for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022 +27 34 326 4888-
Mnambithi CollegeOpen for 6-month courses in 2022 +27 36 631 0360info.mnambithi@feta.gov.za
Mthashana CollegeOpen for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022(034) 980 1010info.mthashana@kzntvet.edu.za
Thekwini CollegeClosed+27 31 263 7700info@thekwini.edu.za
uMfolozi CollegeOpen+27 (35) 902 9501info@umfolozi.edu.za
Umgungu-ndlovu CollegeClosed+27 (0) 33 341 2100/2214marketing@ufetc.edu.za

Limpopo

Limpopo is the northernmost province of South Africa. It has seven TVET institutions.

InstitutionApplicationTelephoneEmail
Capricorn CollegeOpen015 283 3300enquiries@capricorncollege.edu.za
Lephalale CollegeOpen0147632252campusmanger@leptvetcol.edu.za
Letaba CollegeOpen for 3-month courses in 2022(015) 3075440centraloffice@letcol.co.za
Mopani South East CollegeClosed015 781 5721administration@mopanicollege.edu.za
Sekhu-khune CollegeClosed013 269 0278sekfet@sekfetcol.co.za
Vhembe College Closed27 (0) 15 963 7000info@vhembecollege.edu.za
Waterberg CollegeClosed015-492 9000marketing@waterbergcollege.co.za

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga means the place where the sun rises or the east. This province has three institutions.

InstitutionApplication TelephoneEmail
Ehlanzeni CollegeOpen(0)13-752-7105info@ehlanzenicollege.co.za
Gert Sibande CollegeOpen017 712 9040athaba.p@gscollege.edu.za
Nkangala CollegeClosed+27 (0) 63 151 8552info@nkangalafet.edu.za

Northern Cape

Did you know the Northern Cape is the largest and most sparsely populated province of South Africa? This province has only two TVET institutions.

InstitutionApplicationTelephoneEmail
Northern Cape RuralOpen 054 332 4711 ewertr@co.ncrfet.co.za
Northern Cape UrbanClosed(053) 839-2063info@ncutvet.edu.za

North West

North West is a province located to the west of Gauteng. It has three TVET colleges.

InstitutionApplicationTelephoneEmail
ORBIT TVET​​ CollegeOpen(014) 592 7014info@orbitcollege.co.za.
Taletso FET College Open018 384 2341 info@taletsocollege.co.za
Vuselela TVET CollegeClosed018 406 7800info@vuselelacollege.co.za

Western Cape

Western Cape has six institutions. Some are currently accepting applications, while others have closed their application portals.

InstitutionApplication periodTelephoneEmail
Boland CollegeClosed021 886 7111/2-
College of Cape TownOpen until 30th July 2022+27 (0)21 404 6700info@cct.edu.za
False Bay CollegeOpen0217870800-
Northlink CollegeOpen08600 65465-
South Cape CollegeOpen023 449 1140communications@sccollege.co.za
West Coast CollegeOpen(022) 482 1143info@westcoastcollege.co.za

How can I register at a FET college?

You can only register after you apply online to a FET college. Once you are accepted, the institution will give you details of the registration process.

How do I register a private FET college in South Africa?

To register a private TVET college, you should fill out the prescribed application form, submit all required documents to the Registrar of Private Higher Education Institutions, and pay the requisite fees. The relevant authorities will guide you on the net course of action.

How do I register for a FET college in South Africa?

You can register via the online registration platforms that each institution should have. If your preferred college does not permit online registrations, you should get the approved FET college registration forms in 2022, fill them out, and submit them to the relevant offices.

Is registration still open at TVET colleges?

Some institutions are open for registration, while others are closed. You should ascertain whether your preferred institution is open on its official website.

Which TVET colleges are open for 2022-2023?

All 50 TVET institutions are open for learning and training in 2022 and 2023. Prospective students should apply as soon as the application portals are opened.

The official TVET/ FET college registration dates in South Africa vary depending on the institution. Prospective or ongoing students should always check the online portals to confirm when they are open for registration.

