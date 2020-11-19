All TVET and FET college registration dates for 2022-2023
Did you know that Further Education and Training (FET) is offered in technical colleges, community colleges, and private colleges? If you desire to acquire education and training in any career-oriented field, you should consider these institutions. Knowing the FET college registration dates in 2022-2023 is important for all prospective students.
The demand for tertiary education and training in South Africa has grown tremendously in recent years. The concerned institutions receive thousands of applications every year. If you are interested in joining one of these institutions, you should familiarise yourself with the FET college registration dates for the next academic year.
TVET and FET college registration dates for 2022 - 2023
Did you know there are 50 registered TVET/ FET colleges in South Africa? They are located in various provinces and have about 364 campuses throughout the country.
Each institution has an administration team that gives official application and registration dates. Usually, registration dates are given to successful applicants once they accept admission. As a result, knowing the actual TVET college registration dates in 2022 is challenging, but application dates are available.
Eastern Cape
There are eight colleges in the Eastern Cape province. They offer high-quality education to all students in various courses and disciplines.
|Institution
|Application
|Telephone
|Buffalo City College
|1st September - 30th November 2022
|043 704 9200
|admin@bccollege.co.za
|Eastcape Midlands TVET College
|-
|041 995 2000
|info@emcol.co.za
|Ikhala FET College
|Open for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022
|+27 (0) 47 873 8800
|admissions@ikhala.edu.za
|Ingwe FET College
|Closed
|039 940 2142
|info@ingwecollege.edu.za
|King Hintsa TVET College
|-
|+27 47 401 6400
|info@kinghintsacollege.edu.za
|King Sabata Dalindyebo FET College
|Open for engineering studies
|Lovedale TVET College
|Closed
|087 238 2223
|headquarters@lovedale.org.za
|Port Elizabeth TVET College
|Open
|+27 41 509 6000
|info@pecollege.edu.za
Free State
Free State has four TVET institutions.
|Institution
|Application
|Telephone
|Flavius Mareka
|1st October - 30th October 2022
|016 976 0829/0815
|mokoenaa@fmtvet.co.za
|Goldfields TVET College
|-
|(+27)57-910-6000
|marketing@goldfieldstvet.edu.za
|Maluti FET College
|Open for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022
|058 713 6100
|-
|Motheo TVET College
|Open for 2022
|051 406 9300
|marketing@motheotvet.edu.za
Gauteng
Gauteng is the wealthiest province in South Africa. It has eight TVET institutions.
|Institution
|Application
|Telephone
|Central JHB
|Open
|+27 11 351-6000
|info@cjc.edu.za
|Ekurhuleni East College
|Open
|011 736 1489
|-
|Ekurhuleni West College
|Open
|+2711) 900-1201 / 2
|info@ewc.edu.za
|Sedibeng FET College
|Open
|(016) 420 2520
|info@sedcol.co.za
|South West College
|Closed
|010 141 1000
|headoffice@swgc.co.za
|Tshwane North TVET College
|Open for engineering studies until 22nd July 2022
|012 401 1600
|info@tnc.edu.za
|Tshwane South TVET College
|Open for 3 and 6 month courses in 2022
|012 401 5000
|info@tsc.edu.za
|Western College
|Open 4th – 22nd July 2022 for engineering studies
|011 692 4004/82
|info@westcol.co.za
KwaZulu Natal
KwaZulu Natal province has nine TVET institutions. This coastal province has the highest number of TVET colleges in the country.
|Institution
|Application
|Telephone
|Coastal College (Mobeni)
|Open for January 2023 classes
|+27 31 905 7000
|info.coastal@kzntvet.edu.za
|Elangeni College
|Open for 6-month programmes in 2022
|+27 (0) 31 716 6700
|info@elangeni.edu.za
|Esayidi College
|Closed
|039 685 5482/3
|yventer.esayiditvet@gmail.com
|Majuba College
|Open for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022
|+27 34 326 4888
|-
|Mnambithi College
|Open for 6-month courses in 2022
|+27 36 631 0360
|info.mnambithi@feta.gov.za
|Mthashana College
|Open for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022
|(034) 980 1010
|info.mthashana@kzntvet.edu.za
|Thekwini College
|Closed
|+27 31 263 7700
|info@thekwini.edu.za
|uMfolozi College
|Open
|+27 (35) 902 9501
|info@umfolozi.edu.za
|Umgungu-ndlovu College
|Closed
|+27 (0) 33 341 2100/2214
|marketing@ufetc.edu.za
Limpopo
Limpopo is the northernmost province of South Africa. It has seven TVET institutions.
|Institution
|Application
|Telephone
|Capricorn College
|Open
|015 283 3300
|enquiries@capricorncollege.edu.za
|Lephalale College
|Open
|0147632252
|campusmanger@leptvetcol.edu.za
|Letaba College
|Open for 3-month courses in 2022
|(015) 3075440
|centraloffice@letcol.co.za
|Mopani South East College
|Closed
|015 781 5721
|administration@mopanicollege.edu.za
|Sekhu-khune College
|Closed
|013 269 0278
|sekfet@sekfetcol.co.za
|Vhembe College
|Closed
|27 (0) 15 963 7000
|info@vhembecollege.edu.za
|Waterberg College
|Closed
|015-492 9000
|marketing@waterbergcollege.co.za
Mpumalanga
Mpumalanga means the place where the sun rises or the east. This province has three institutions.
|Institution
|Application
|Telephone
|Ehlanzeni College
|Open
|(0)13-752-7105
|info@ehlanzenicollege.co.za
|Gert Sibande College
|Open
|017 712 9040
|athaba.p@gscollege.edu.za
|Nkangala College
|Closed
|+27 (0) 63 151 8552
|info@nkangalafet.edu.za
Northern Cape
Did you know the Northern Cape is the largest and most sparsely populated province of South Africa? This province has only two TVET institutions.
|Institution
|Application
|Telephone
|Northern Cape Rural
|Open
|054 332 4711
|ewertr@co.ncrfet.co.za
|Northern Cape Urban
|Closed
|(053) 839-2063
|info@ncutvet.edu.za
North West
North West is a province located to the west of Gauteng. It has three TVET colleges.
|Institution
|Application
|Telephone
|ORBIT TVET College
|Open
|(014) 592 7014
|info@orbitcollege.co.za.
|Taletso FET College
|Open
|018 384 2341
|info@taletsocollege.co.za
|Vuselela TVET College
|Closed
|018 406 7800
|info@vuselelacollege.co.za
Western Cape
Western Cape has six institutions. Some are currently accepting applications, while others have closed their application portals.
|Institution
|Application period
|Telephone
|Boland College
|Closed
|021 886 7111/2
|-
|College of Cape Town
|Open until 30th July 2022
|+27 (0)21 404 6700
|info@cct.edu.za
|False Bay College
|Open
|0217870800
|-
|Northlink College
|Open
|08600 65465
|-
|South Cape College
|Open
|023 449 1140
|communications@sccollege.co.za
|West Coast College
|Open
|(022) 482 1143
|info@westcoastcollege.co.za
How can I register at a FET college?
You can only register after you apply online to a FET college. Once you are accepted, the institution will give you details of the registration process.
How do I register a private FET college in South Africa?
To register a private TVET college, you should fill out the prescribed application form, submit all required documents to the Registrar of Private Higher Education Institutions, and pay the requisite fees. The relevant authorities will guide you on the net course of action.
How do I register for a FET college in South Africa?
You can register via the online registration platforms that each institution should have. If your preferred college does not permit online registrations, you should get the approved FET college registration forms in 2022, fill them out, and submit them to the relevant offices.
Is registration still open at TVET colleges?
Some institutions are open for registration, while others are closed. You should ascertain whether your preferred institution is open on its official website.
Which TVET colleges are open for 2022-2023?
All 50 TVET institutions are open for learning and training in 2022 and 2023. Prospective students should apply as soon as the application portals are opened.
The official TVET/ FET college registration dates in South Africa vary depending on the institution. Prospective or ongoing students should always check the online portals to confirm when they are open for registration.
