All TVET and FET college registration dates for 2022-2023

Did you know that Further Education and Training (FET) is offered in technical colleges, community colleges, and private colleges? If you desire to acquire education and training in any career-oriented field, you should consider these institutions. Knowing the FET college registration dates in 2022-2023 is important for all prospective students.

The demand for tertiary education and training in South Africa has grown tremendously in recent years. The concerned institutions receive thousands of applications every year. If you are interested in joining one of these institutions, you should familiarise yourself with the FET college registration dates for the next academic year.

TVET and FET college registration dates for 2022 - 2023

Did you know there are 50 registered TVET/ FET colleges in South Africa? They are located in various provinces and have about 364 campuses throughout the country.

Each institution has an administration team that gives official application and registration dates. Usually, registration dates are given to successful applicants once they accept admission. As a result, knowing the actual TVET college registration dates in 2022 is challenging, but application dates are available.

Eastern Cape

There are eight colleges in the Eastern Cape province. They offer high-quality education to all students in various courses and disciplines.

Free State

Free State has four TVET institutions.

Institution Application Telephone Email Flavius Mareka 1st October - 30th October 2022 016 976 0829/0815 mokoenaa@fmtvet.co.za Goldfields TVET College - (+27)57-910-6000 marketing@goldfieldstvet.edu.za Maluti FET College Open for 3 and 6-month courses in 2022 058 713 6100 - Motheo TVET College Open for 2022 051 406 9300 marketing@motheotvet.edu.za

Gauteng

Gauteng is the wealthiest province in South Africa. It has eight TVET institutions.

KwaZulu Natal

KwaZulu Natal province has nine TVET institutions. This coastal province has the highest number of TVET colleges in the country.

Limpopo

Limpopo is the northernmost province of South Africa. It has seven TVET institutions.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga means the place where the sun rises or the east. This province has three institutions.

Institution Application Telephone Email Ehlanzeni College Open (0)13-752-7105 info@ehlanzenicollege.co.za Gert Sibande College Open 017 712 9040 athaba.p@gscollege.edu.za Nkangala College Closed +27 (0) 63 151 8552 info@nkangalafet.edu.za

Northern Cape

Did you know the Northern Cape is the largest and most sparsely populated province of South Africa? This province has only two TVET institutions.

Institution Application Telephone Email Northern Cape Rural Open 054 332 4711 ewertr@co.ncrfet.co.za Northern Cape Urban Closed (053) 839-2063 info@ncutvet.edu.za

North West

North West is a province located to the west of Gauteng. It has three TVET colleges.

Institution Application Telephone Email ORBIT TVET​​ College Open (014) 592 7014 info@orbitcollege.co.za. Taletso FET College Open 018 384 2341 info@taletsocollege.co.za Vuselela TVET College Closed 018 406 7800 info@vuselelacollege.co.za

Western Cape

Western Cape has six institutions. Some are currently accepting applications, while others have closed their application portals.

How can I register at a FET college?

You can only register after you apply online to a FET college. Once you are accepted, the institution will give you details of the registration process.

How do I register a private FET college in South Africa?

To register a private TVET college, you should fill out the prescribed application form, submit all required documents to the Registrar of Private Higher Education Institutions, and pay the requisite fees. The relevant authorities will guide you on the net course of action.

How do I register for a FET college in South Africa?

You can register via the online registration platforms that each institution should have. If your preferred college does not permit online registrations, you should get the approved FET college registration forms in 2022, fill them out, and submit them to the relevant offices.

Is registration still open at TVET colleges?

Some institutions are open for registration, while others are closed. You should ascertain whether your preferred institution is open on its official website.

Which TVET colleges are open for 2022-2023?

All 50 TVET institutions are open for learning and training in 2022 and 2023. Prospective students should apply as soon as the application portals are opened.

The official TVET/ FET college registration dates in South Africa vary depending on the institution. Prospective or ongoing students should always check the online portals to confirm when they are open for registration.

