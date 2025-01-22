Who is Marissa Da'Nae? Age and life story of NLE Choppa's baby mummy

Since coming into the limelight as rapper NLE Choppa's girlfriend, Marissa Da'Nae's age and her personal life have continued to intrigue fans. The former couple dated for about a year and welcomed a child after breaking up.

Marissa Da'Nae attends Serayah McNeill's 'Love Or Die' Single Release Party on February 26, 2023, in Atlanta (R). Photo: Prince Williams on Getty Images/@mxrvssa on Instagram (modified by author)

Marissa Da'Nae has built a strong presence on social media. The Texas native is also using her growing fame to establish herself as a beauty and fashion entrepreneur.

Marissa Da'Nae's profile summary

Full name Marissa Da'Nae Date of birth June 9, 1996 Age 28 years old as of January 2025 Net worth $1-$5 million Place of birth Amarillo, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed African-American and Hispanic Religion Christian Eye colour Dark-brown Hair colour Black Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Weight Approx. 58 kg (128 pounds) Body measurements Approx. 36-27-42 inches (91-69-107 cm) Ex-boyfriend NLE Choppa Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Not married Children Son ChoZen Parents Melissa Rodgers, John Juan Harvey Education Douglass High School Profession Social media influencer, businesswoman Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Snapchat Facebook

Marissa Da'Nae's age

NLE Choppa's baby mama's age is 28 years as of January 2025. Marissa was born on June 9, 1996, in Amarillo, Texas, United States.

Marissa Da'Nae and NLE Choppa's relationship

Da'Nae and rapper NLE Choppa were first linked in 2021 when she was 24 years old and the rapper was 18. They dated for about a year before announcing their breakup in September 2022.

Marissa was heartbroken when the relationship ended and made it known in several emotional videos she posted on her Instagram stories. In a lengthy X (Twitter) thread, she wrote,

I hope it doesn't hurt long, but I'm willing to take as much time to heal. When you've both been working towards y'all's future, and then one day it's snatched away, it can seem so hard and painful. But I know I'll be okay, and he will prosper to be a better man in the end.

Facts about social media influencer Marissa Da'Nae. Photo: @mxrvssa on Instagram (modified by author)

Why did Marissa Da'Nae and NLE Choppa break up?

NLE Choppa stated in an X (Twitter) post on September 12, 2022, that he was not ready for the level of commitment that Marissa wanted. He shared that he had 'some growing' to do.

The rapper later uploaded a YouTube video titled Clearing the Air on September 16, 2022, saying that their differing views on polygamy led to the breakup. NLE Choppa had expressed interest in a polygamous relationship, but Marissa struggled to accept the lifestyle.

Who is Marissa Da'Nae?

Marissa began her career as an Instagram model in 2016. Her account has since garnered over 974,000 followers. She shares varied content, including fashion, swimwear, and lifestyle photos.

Da'Nae is also popular on other social media platforms. Her X (Twitter) account has more than 231,400 followers, while her self-titled YouTube channel has over 54,200 subscribers with more than 2.3 million views.

Marissa has also ventured into entrepreneurship. She launched two businesses, including a hair salon called Lavish Hair and a boutique known as Brazy but Lavish Boutique.

Marissa Da'Nae is holding flowers on Valentine's Day 2024. Photo: @mxrvssa (modified by author)

Marissa Da'Nae's height

The social media model is around 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) tall and weighs around 58 kg (128 pounds). Marissa has dark-brown eyes and black hair while her body measurements are approximately 36-27-42 inches (91-69-107 cm).

Marissa Da'Nae's ethnicity

Da'Nae has a mixed ethnic background with African-American and Hispanic roots. She practices the Christian faith.

Marissa Da'Nae's parents

The social media influencer was born to Melissa Rodgers and John Juan Harvey. Her parents divorced when she was young, and her mother remarried.

Marissa was raised between Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She has a stepsister called Ahlyissa Rogers. She has kept her family away from the spotlight.

Marissa Da'Nae at her house in November 2023. Photo: @mxrvssa (modified by author)

Marissa Da'Nae's son

Marissa and NLE Choppa welcomed their first child together, son ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts, on August 16, 2023. She initially planned to have a home birth, but circumstances led to an emergency C-section.

While explaining the thought process behind their son's unique name, NLE Choppa wrote on his Instagram stories,

His name is special, spiritual, and unique. Chozen- picked by God, God's favourite and also zenful energy. W(one) – he already 'won' at life, and he's also the chosen 'one.' Da'shun – my middle name is La'Shun, and Marissa's is Da'Nae. Potts, of course, is my last name, lol.

NLE Choppa and Marissa previously lost their unborn son when the influencer miscarried. They shared the heartbreaking news on Marissa's YouTube in early March 2022, saying they were going to name him Seven Da'Shun Potts.

Who is Marissa Da'Nae dating now?

The social media influencer has not been linked to anyone as of January 2025. She seems focused on her career and spending time with her son, who she regularly posts on her social media accounts.

Marissa Da'Nae with her son, ChoZen Wone. Photo: @mxrvssa (modified by author)

FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions;

Who is Marissa Da'nae's baby daddy?

Marissa's baby daddy is rapper NLE Choppa. The former couple welcomed their son, ChoZen Won, in August 2023 (age 1 in 2025).

How old is NLE Choppa's ex-girlfriend?

NLE Choppa's ex-girlfriend, Marissa Da'Nae, is 28 years old in 2025 (born June 9, 1996). She is over 6 years older than the rapper, who was born on November 1, 2002 (age 22 in 2025).

Who is NLE Choppa's wife?

The Shotta Flow hitmaker is not married as of 2025. His publicly known relationships have been with Mariah (2019-2020) and Marissa Da'Nae (2021-2022).

How many kids does NLE Choppa have?

The Walk Em Down rapper is a father of two. NLE Choppa's kids include daughter Clover Brylie Potts (born in 2020) with ex-girlfriend Mariah and son ChoZen with Marissa.

Marissa Da'Nae and NLE Choppa pictured in May 2022 (R). Photo: @mxrvssa/@lavishhairextensions_ (modified by author)

NLE Choppa and Marissa Da'Nae's age difference of over six years has not affected their commitment to being present parents to their son. Marissa is also building an independent brand as she continues to pursue her projects.

