Nle Choppa net worth, age, name, children, songs, high school, profiles

Nle Choppa is an American hip-hop artist from Memphis, Tennessee. He is known for his 2019 breakout single, Shotta Flow, which has since received platinum certification by RIAA. The 18-year-old star has several other platinum and gold-certified tracks. What is Nle Choppa’s net worth in 2021? How did he achieve immense success as a teen in such a short time? Keep reading to learn more about him.

Nle Choppa is a rising hip hop artist. Photo: @Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

At just 18 years old, the Shotta Flow hitmaker is already taking the hip-hop industry by storm as a platinum-selling artist. He is also a proud father who takes his fatherhood role seriously. The rapper is indeed living a life that is beyond his years.

Nle Choppa’s profile summary

Nle Choppa’s real name: Bryson Lashun Potts

Bryson Lashun Potts Nle Choppa is also known as: Top Shotta, Awakened Choppa, Baby Mexico, YNR Choppa

Top Shotta, Awakened Choppa, Baby Mexico, YNR Choppa Date of birth: 1st November 2002

1st November 2002 Age: 18 years in 2021

18 years in 2021 Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Memphis, Tennessee, United States Nationality: Jamaican-American

Jamaican-American Religion: Catholic

Catholic Nle Choppa’s height: 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)

6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Ex-girlfriend: Baby mama Mary J

Baby mama Mary J Nle Choppa’s children: Daughter Clover Brylie Potts

Daughter Clover Brylie Potts Parents: Mother Angela Potts

Mother Angela Potts Education: Cordova High School, Greater Place Christian Academy

Cordova High School, Greater Place Christian Academy Profession: Hip-hop artist, songwriter

Hip-hop artist, songwriter Career debut: 2018

2018 Nle Choppa’s labels: Warner Records, UnitedMasters, Warner Music Australia

Warner Records, UnitedMasters, Warner Music Australia Manager: Mother Angela Potts

Mother Angela Potts Nle Choppa's Instagram : @nlechoppamusic

: @nlechoppamusic Twitter: @Nlechoppa1

@Nlechoppa1 Facebook: @Nle Choppa

@Nle Choppa YouTube: @Nle Choppa

@Nle Choppa Website: nlechoppa.com

nlechoppa.com Apple Music: @NLE Choppa

@NLE Choppa Spotify: @NLE Choppa

@NLE Choppa SoundCloud: @NLE Choppa

@NLE Choppa Net worth: Approximately $3 million in 2021

Early life, bio and education

The artist is managed by his mother, Angela Potts (pictured). Photo: @Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

The hip-hop star was born on 1st November 2002 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States and is 18 years in 2021. Nle Choppa’s mom, Angela Potts, is Jamaican.

For his education, the rapper attended Cordova High School and was an active member of the school’s basketball team. Did Nle Choppa finish high school? He dropped out at 10th grade but later enrolled at Greater Place Christian Academy in Memphis and graduated in July 2020.

How tall is Nle Choppa?

Bryson is a good looking young man with a gorgeous physique. The American rapper stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and weighs 75 kg. His eyes are dark brown, while his hair is black. He is often spotted with trendsetting hairstyles for men. Nle Choppa’s dreadlocks are usually styled in different cool ways.

Nle Choppa’s daughter

The 18-year-old rapper is a proud father to one daughter (pictured). Photo: @nlechoppamusic

Source: Instagram

The rising hip-hop artist welcomed his first child, a daughter called Clover Brylie Potts, in June 2020 with ex-girlfriend Mary J. He revealed that his daughter helped change his mindset towards life. He often gushes about his love for her on social media and even dedicated to her the 2021 single, Letter To My Daughter. It is not clear if the rapper is dating again in 2021.

Hip-hop career

Potts began freestyling when he was 14 years old and took the art seriously at 15. His mother, Angela Potts, did not waste his talent and took on the manager position, a role she still holds. The artist and his family later started No Love Entertainment (NLE) in partnership with Warner Records.

The rapper’s several tracks have received platinum certification by RIAA, including his breakout hits Shotta Flow, Camelot, Shotta Flow 2 and Shotta Flow Remix. Shotta Flow 3, Capo, and Famous Hoes.

Popular Nle Choppa’s songs include

Final Warning (2021)

(2021) Walk Em Down feat Roddy Ricch (2020)

feat Roddy Ricch (2020) Mmm Hmm (2021 single)

(2021 single) Camelot (2019)

(2019) Shotta Flow feat Blueface (Remix)

feat Blueface (Remix) CAPO (2019)

(2019) Narrow Road feat Lil Baby (2020)

feat Lil Baby (2020) Letter to My Daughter (2021)

Nle Choppa’s albums, Eps and mixtapes include

From Dark to Light (2020, mixtape)

(2020, mixtape) Top Shotta (2020, debut studio album)

(2020, debut studio album) Cottonwood (2019, debut EP)

(2019, debut EP) Hollytrap (2019, mixtape)

The hip-hop star has several platinum certified songs. Photo: @Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Is Nle Choppa a gangsta?

Since coming into the limelight, the 18-year-old artist portrayed a gangsta lifestyle. However, his ex-girlfriend revealed that it is all fake. In September 2020, the rapper took to Twitter to announce that he is quitting gangsta rap and will no longer be releasing music with violent lyrics.

Is Nle Choppa quitting rap?

The Memphis-born rapper had earlier revealed that he has plans to sell his Warner Records contract and concentrate on being a full-time herbalist. He often documents the growth of his garden on YouTube. It is not clear when he plans to step away from music.

How much is Nle Choppa’s net worth in 2021?

Nle’s success as a rap artist has skyrocketed in just three years. He is now one of the wealthiest upcoming rappers with an estimated net worth of $3 million. His worth is expected to grow as he continues to cement his presence in the competitive hip-hop industry.

Nle Choppa’s is one of America’s most successful youngsters that earned global superstar status in a few years. He is now living a life that is beyond his years. Those who are inspired by his cool vibes can download Nle Choppa’s wallpaper on various wallpaper platforms.

