Shoki Sebotsane (nee Mmola) is a well-known South African actress, famous for her acting role of 'Celia Kunutu', the mother and stepmother of Rachel Kunutu and Nimrod Kunutu, in the SABC 1 soap opera Skeem Saam and for playing 'Grace Lerothodi' in the SABC 1 mini-series Death of a Queen. She is also a casting director, fashion designer and translator.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shoki Mmola on set. Photo: @shock.star

Source: Instagram

Shoki Mmola is a colourful South African performer with an impressive education and vast portfolio of work in theatre as well as TV. Let us take a closer look at this young star's profile, career, net worth and more.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Reshoketswe Portia Sebotsane (nee Mmola)

Reshoketswe Portia Sebotsane (nee Mmola) Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 10th, 1977

August 10th, 1977 Shoki Mmola's age: 44 (as of April 2022)

44 (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Tzaneen, Limpopo, South Africa

Tzaneen, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Unknown

Unknown Parents: Unknown

Unknown Siblings: Unknown

Unknown Children: One daughter

One daughter Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Husband: None

None Previous Relationships: Sello Sebotsane (ex-husband)

Sello Sebotsane (ex-husband) Height in feet: Unknown

Unknown Height in centimetres: Unknown

Unknown Weight in kilograms: Unknown

Unknown Weight in pounds: Unknown

Unknown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Tattoos: Various

Various College: Tampere University of Technology (Finland); Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

Tampere University of Technology (Finland); Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Occupation: Actress, Fashion Designer, Casting Director, Translator

Actress, Fashion Designer, Casting Director, Translator Net worth: Estimated $150,000 to $200 000

Estimated $150,000 to $200 000 Instagram: @shock.star

Twitter: @Vintageshock

Famous for: Various South African TV series appearances

Various South African TV series appearances Highest Qualification: Degree in Fashion Design and Degree in Drama

Degree in Fashion Design and Degree in Drama Email: shoki@vintageshock.co.za

shoki@vintageshock.co.za Website: http://www.vintageshock.co.za/

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Shoki Mmola during a photoshoot. Photo: shock.star

Source: Instagram

Shoki's TV appearances

Shoki Sebotsane's (previously credited as Portia Mmola) list of TV roles is quite extensive. As mentioned, she appeared in Death of a Queen, which aired as part of SABC 1's Shakespeare in Mzansi strand from July to August 2008. The actress also played the role of Tumi in the SABC 2 soapie Muvhango and starred a role in an episode of the eTV drama series eKasi: Our Stories, in 2012.

Other TV series she has acted in include Kgatelopele, Moshwela Tharing, Old Grand Hotel, The Burning Issue, Generations, Body Kids, Muvhango, and Soul City. In 2014, she had a starring role in the SABC 1 drama series Mfolozi Street.

Other impressive accolades include working as a translator, language advisor, dubbing producer, and casting director on the children's television series Takalani Sesame. To add to that, she was a casting director for the eTV soapie Rhythm City.

The star's work also includes extensive work in theatre, appearing in productions such as Ancient Stars at the Giant Theatre, Space Odyssey at the Grahamstown Arts Festival, The Pen at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg, and Gogo's Groove at the Aardklop Festival.

Shoki's nominations and awards

The actress received the Golden Horn award for Best Actress in a Lead Role in a TV series.

Who is Shoki Mmola's husband and is she still married?

Shoki married fellow actor Sello Sebotsane, a South African actor and producer. He is best known for the roles in television serials such as Stokvel, Those Who Can't, Rockville, and 90 Plein Street.

She claimed that the actor abused her several times, and in 2016, after a decade of marriage, the Skeem Saam star left him.

Shoki Mmola's children

According to our research, Shoki and Sabello had one daughter together, Oratile Kutlwano Sebotsane, and she look very alike.

Shoki's education

The starlet matriculated from Prudens Secondary in Soweto, Johannesburg in 1994 and graduated from the Tampere University of Technology in Finland in 2000 where she studied Fashion Design, specialising in corseted garments. In 2002, she graduated from the Tshwane University of Technology (Pretoria), earning herself a degree in Drama and performing arts.

Shoki's place of birth

Originally from Tzaneen, in the Limpopo province, Shoki currently resides in Johannesburg.

Shoki Mmola's profiles

The actress is active on her Instagram profile and is known for flaunting her toned body on the platform. She currently has 104k followers and posts regularly about fitness, her appearances, and regular beach holidays. She avidly endorses Herbal Life products.

While she does have a Twitter account with 7,737 followers, her last post was from July 2019, and she does not seem to be active on the platform.

Shoki Mmola on set. Photo: @shock.star

Source: Instagram

Is Shoki Mmola a sangoma?

The celebrity is delighted to be a practising sangoma. She revealed that she recently graduated as a registered traditional healer – meaning she can now issue sick notes to those she consults.

“I’m practising full-time and I have qualified to give people sick notes. Anyone that comes to me I am registered as a traditional healer. It was quite an achievement"

Shoki's salary and net worth

It has been revealed that Shoki is the highest-paid actor on Skeem Saam. She earns approximately R50,000 per month ($3500), and her net worth is reportedly an estimated $150,000 - $200,000.

Shoki Mmola has some impressive work behind her name, and it does not look like this star is moving away from the spotlight any time soon.

READ ALSO: Top 20 most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the most followed South Africans on Instagram in 2022. All of these well-known figures have millions of followers who love their content.

The most famous celebrities in South Africa include musicians, media personalities, DJs, and athletes. These stars use their accounts to connect with fans, endorse brands, and give their audiences updates on their lives and careers. Click here to find out more.

Source: Briefly News