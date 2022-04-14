Steve Damstra is one of the most successful celebrities and most private figures in the entertainment industry. His life is a testament to how hard he has worked to get to the top. He started a musical band, and his talent and will to make it have landed him opportunities to show off his craft in movies and TV shows. How much do you know about him?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Steve Damstra and Paget Brewster. Photo: @gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Apart from a flourishing career, Steve Damstra is famous for being Paget Brewster's husband. They tied the knot in 2014, and the one thing that stood out was their age difference. While Paget has made several movie and TV show appearances and is somehow active on social media sites, her husband has been behind the scenes, doing what he does best. These dynamics have had most fans question whether they are still married. Therefore, his biography unpacks what Steve Damstra has been up to.

Steve Damstra's profile summary

Full name: Steve Damstra

Steve Damstra Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21st September, 1981

21st September, 1981 Age: 40 as of April 2021

40 as of April 2021 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Concord, Massachusetts, USA

Concord, Massachusetts, USA Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Height in cm: 170 cm

170 cm Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Actor, singer and songwriter

Actor, singer and songwriter Band: Whirlwind Heat

Whirlwind Heat Net worth: $11 million

$11 million Steve Damstra's Instagram account: stevedamstra

stevedamstra Twitter: @stevedamstra

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Steve Damstra's biography

Because of the nature of his job, Steve Damstra is one of the faces who hardly make it to the screens. However, his name speaks volumes about how skilled and talented he is. Despite his success, he prefers being away from the limelight. Therefore, his biography compiles all the known details about him.

Steve Damstra's age

How old is Steve Damstra? He was born on 21st September 1981 in Concord, Massachusetts, USA. Not much is known about his parents' identities during his childhood. Nonetheless, he is forty years old as of April 2022.

Steve Damstra's height

Steve stands 5'7" tall. He has light brown hair and blue eyes that compliment his looks. However, his weight and body statistics are not within media reach.

Steve Damstra's family

Paget Brewster. Photo: @pagetpagetgram

Source: Instagram

Steve was born in the USA to American parents; therefore, he is an American national. However, there is no information about his parents or siblings. He chooses to keep that part of his life under wraps.

Steve Damstra's wedding

Nonetheless, Damstra is married to Paget Brewster. She is a renowned American singer known for her recurring role as Kathy on the fourth season of Friends. Paget's breakthrough role was FBI Supervisory Special Agent Emily on Criminal Minds between 2006 and 2012.

Damstra and Paget got engaged on 17th March 2013 and married on 28th November 2014 in Los Angeles. Paget Brewster The ceremony was officiated by Matthew Gray Gubler, Steve Damastra's best friend. Paget confessed she met her husband through his best friend. The couple settled in Los Angeles.

Even though the couple has a considerable age gap and Paget is twelve years older than her husband, their chemistry seems to be working perfectly.

Are Paget Brewster and Steve Damstra still married?

The couple got married in 2014. Since Paget Brewster's wedding, not much has been heard or told about their marriage or separation. Therefore, there is a high chance they are still together. Nonetheless, they do not have any children so far.

Steve Damstra's movies

What does Steve Damstra do for a living? Damstra is a talented and successful songwriter. He began his career during his teenage years. He is the founder of the Whirlwind Heat band.

He has written music for TV shows and movies. Some of his movie credits include:

King Knight (2021)

(2021) Union Bridge ( 2019)

2019) Buckets (2017)

(2017) 24x36: A Movie About Movie Posters (2016)

(2016) Teenage Cocktail (2016)

(2016) The Learning Curve (2014)

(2014) Excision (2012)

(2012) 10 Years + 10 Minutes (2011)

(2011) Magic Valley ( 2011)

( 2011) The Extraordinary Fight of Atticus Walker and the Monster in His Mind (2011)

(2011) Our Neck of the Woods (2009)

Steve Damstra's music group

Steve's career is entirely built on his passion for music. He started his band, an indie rock band Whirlwind Heat, in 1996. He formed it alongside David James and Brad Holland, his agemates.

Steve Damstra's net worth

Steve has amassed a significant amount of wealth from his career. It affords him a comfortable life with his family. His net worth is approximately $11 million, and his wife's net worth is roughly $9 million.

These details about Steve Damastra unpack the unknown facts about the musician. Even though he lives under the radar, these details about his biography paint a picture of who he is and what he does.

READ ALSO: Who is Indigo white? Age, boyfriend, height, TikTok, education, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published exhilarating details about Indigo White. How much do you know about the social media sensation?

Indigo White is a famous social media figure. She boasts of a legion of fans on social media and has found a way of translating the numbers into a fortune. How did she end up in this career, and what did it take to succeed?

Source: Briefly News