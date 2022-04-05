Indigo White is a renowned American model, Instagram star and YouTuber. She is famous across the internet as Cocochampange, and her content is mainly artwork, role-playing and sometimes adult content. Apart from blowing up on the internet, she enjoys significant numbers of followers on social media platforms. If you do not know her, you might want to read on to find out more.

Who is Indigo white?

Source: Instagram

Indigo White had an interesting upbringing. She was raised as her parents' only child in Florida, USA. Unlike most of her friends, she was fascinated by video games and was very active in sports. When she cleared high school, she opted to venture into a career on the internet despite her parents' suggestion to have her join college. Even though the dream seemed far-fetched, she worked towards it and is currently enjoying the fruits of her labour.

Indigo White's profile summary

First name: Indigo

Indigo Last name: White

White Nickname: Cocochampagne

Cocochampagne Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1st September 1995

1st September 1995 Age: 26 years of as of April 2022

26 years of as of April 2022 Zodiac: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Florida, United States

Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Current residence: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Height in cm: 163 cm

163 cm Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Weight in kg: 50 kg

50 kg Weight in pounds: 110 lbs

110 lbs Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Instagram: indigowhitecosplay

indigowhitecosplay Twitter: @npcprincess666

@npcprincess666 TikTok: @ indigowhitecospla

@ indigowhitecospla Snapchat: @indigowhitesnap

@indigowhitesnap YouTube: Indigo White

Indigo White's biography

Indigo White is an artist and internet personality. She is best known for her YouTube channel, which she started in 2015 and has so far fetched more than 66,00 subscribers. She enjoys a legion of fans, millions of views and comments on her content. Along the way, she found ways to monetize her skills and has since then become a celebrity.

Indigo White's age

She was born on 1st September 1995 in Florida, USA. Therefore, as of April 2022, she is twenty-six years old.

Indigo White's nationality

Indigo White.

Source: Instagram

She was born and raised in Florida, United States. She currently lives in Seattle, Washington. Therefore, she is an American national.

indigo White's height

She stands 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 50 kg. She has a slim body physique, and her blonde hair and eyes complement her looks.

Indigo White's education

Indigo grew up in the USA as an only child. She was raised by her father, who owned a small store, and her mother, who worked as a teacher at a local high school.

White was interested in playing video games at a tender age. Therefore, she would spend the better part of her free time talking to boys about the games, playing sports, and not gossiping with girls. While in high school, she was actively involved in sports. She played soccer and leant how to play tennis.

Even though her parents suggested that she proceeds to college, Indigo opted to grow her career as an internet personality. She matriculated from high school in 2013.

What does Indigo White do?

After completing high school, Indigo worked several jobs to support herself financially. However, she was focused on growing her internet career. One of the jobs she took was a position as a waitress.

After gaining a considerable following on Instagram, Indigo quit her job as a waitress to focus on her brand. She consistently shared photos and even considered relocating to Seattle to expand her career's scope. Her content stood out as her pictures were taken during cosplay, focusing on her bust and torso area.

Currently, she enjoys a following of more than 319,000 people on Instagram.

Indigo White's TikTok

Where is indigo white?

Source: Instagram

During the early years of her career, she devoted a significant effort to growing her numbers on TikTok. She ascended into popularity in the wake of astounding TikTok recordings. She was consistent on the application back when it was called Musically. Her videos were restricted to individuals over 18 years since her content was considered pornographic.

Currently, she enjoys a following of more than 267,000 followers on the application and more than 3 million views.

Indigo White's Twitter

White is equally active on Twitter. She enjoys a following of more than 130,000 followers on the platform.

Indigo White's net worth

Apart from earning through the videos she shares on her social media platforms, she makes money by selling her merchandise on the internet. She is also a writer and has two books to her name, The City Girl Cook Book and Do You Really Want to be a Cam Girl?

It is unclear how much her net worth is.

Indigo White's boyfriend

Is Indigo White in a relationship? White often talks about boyfriends and girlfriends in her YouTube videos. However, she has been in several relationships. In 2014, she was dating Brandon, and they split a few months into the relationship.

She went ahead to date another boy, Tyler, with whom she allegedly met on the internet. They were together for around a year before she met another man, ‘50shadesofsomething’ on Instagram. This was a long-distance relationship since the guy lived outside the USA.

White has been in several relationships with girls in the past two years. She speaks fondly of them, and according to speculations, she is currently dating a girl.

Indigo White is not married and does not have children.

Indigo White might have taken a tricky career path. However, she seems to be making a killing out of it. Her numbers keep ballooning by the day, and it is a no brainer that she is growing career-wise.

