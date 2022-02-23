An interception is a griddle football concept in which an opposition player catches a pass to acquire possession for his team, it is also referred to as a pick. In 1940, the National Football League commenced keeping records for interception counts. Statistics Night Trane Lane got recognized for making most interceptions as a rookie for the Los Angeles Rams in 1952. Read more! Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hands the ball off to running back Phillip Lindsay against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by: John McCall

Source: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hands the ball off to running back Phillip Lindsay against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by: John McCall

Source: Getty Images

Night Trane's official name is Richard Lane. Unfortunately, his record remained unconquered for over ten years. We had Dane Sandifer of Washington, Spec Sanders and Lester Hayes, who made thirteen interceptions in 1948 and 1950 in a season.

Most picks in a season

The NFL has never lacked athletes with super talents. We have watched incredible athletes grow and become wonderous defensive backs and linebackers. However, when it comes to athletes' single-season interception records, we still recognize Richard Lane as one with the highest history to date.

The Austin, Texas player was active for several years in which he was able to find opportunities to join different teams in his. When he left Los Angeles Rams, he played with the Chicago Cardinals for four years as a defender. He was then traded to the Detroit Lions, which marked the end of his career in 1965.

A hand is holding a TV remote control points to a screen that displays the NFL Network logo. Photo by: Rafael Henrique

Source: Getty Images

Most interceptions in a season by a team

We have the most interceptions in a season by a rookie who served in the US army. How about we get the results of picks by a team? The San Diego chargers top this list with 49 interceptions in 1962. The other teams are:

Green Bay Packers- 1943 with 42 interceptions New York Giants - 1951 with 41 interceptions Baltimore Colts - 1959 with 40 interceptions San Francisco 49ers - 1986 with 39 interceptions Seattle Seahawks - 1984 with 38 interceptions

Most interceptions in a season

George Blanda has thrown the most intercepted passes in a season. Statistics show that he made 42 interceptions in 1962. In 2005, Brett Favre earned 29 interceptions Jameis Winston got 30 interceptions in 2019. The earlier years record people who made greater interceptions in comparison to now.

Legends never die Night Trane left an interception record NFL season that still speaks for him even when he is not alive. His record remains a significant achievement for over 65 years.

Most interceptions in a career

Paul Krause made 81 picks in his career as a football player. Since 1940, Krause has been acknowledged as the player with the highest interceptions record in his entire career Emlen Tunnell comes second with 79, Rod Woodson thirds with 71 picks, Richard lane follows with 68 interceptions and Ken Riley with 65.

The list does not end there; many more players who made the most interceptions in their careers. The above mentioned are ranked with the most interceptions. Some players have achieved excellent receivers, and others are great defensive backs or linebackers.

The game featured the quarterbacks with the highest career passer ratings in NFL history among players with at least 500 attempts. Photo by: Jim Cowsert

Source: Getty Images

Most interceptions in a season in a Super Bowl era

The Super Bowl is the annual playoff championship game of the NFL league. During the Super Bowl era, John Elways was the superstar who had the most picks. Elways had eight interceptions. We still marvel at the most interceptions in a season by a defence. That was when he played with Chicago Cardinals.

Most interceptions in a season 2021

As of 2021, Trevon Diggs is the person to watch. He made 11 interceptions. J.C. Jackson comes second with eight of them. When we look at the most interceptions in the first four seasons, Night Trane Lane and Emlen Tunnell tied as players with the most interceptions. They both recorded 33 interceptions.

READ ALSO: What is the highest-paid sport in the world? Top 10 list

Briefly.co.za gave a comprehensive list of the highest-paid sport in the world. For the longest time, sporting activities have been one of the most popular sources of entertainment from around the world.

Dating from 80AD, one ancient sport was gladiator fighting, used as a unifying factor across Italy. Today, different sports have evolved, and many people have made careers. So, what is the highest-paid sport in the world? Read more!

Source: Briefly News