Devale Ellis age, wife, education, NFL, new house, YouTube, net worth, TV shows

Devale Ellis was meant for the limelight, and his biography is proof of that. He went from a renowned American NFL player to an internet sensation and family man. He has caught the attention of most fans because of his brevity when talking about the most uncomfortable topics. His biography breaks into bits his growth to fame and how he has maintained momentum.

Devale Ellis. Photo: @thecutlifemen

Source: Instagram

Devale Ellis was an athletic young boy, and most people knew his break would be through sports. However, when he failed to get the results he had hoped for, he opted to venture into his artistic side. His wife propelled him to venture into social media, and by sharing snippets of their lives, they have built an interactive platform. The internet looks up to them as a power couple.

Devale Ellis' profile summary

Full name: Devale Ellis

Devale Ellis Nickname: LORD OF DI DANCE or Show Time

LORD OF DI DANCE or Show Time Date of birth: 2nd April 1984

2nd April 1984 Horoscope: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Occupation: Actor, YouTuber and former NFL player

Actor, YouTuber and former NFL player Marital status: Married

Married Devale Ellis spouse: Khadeen Ellis

Khadeen Ellis Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Weight: 79 kg

79 kg Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Number: 15

15 College: Hofstra University

Hofstra University YouTube channel: The Ellises

The Ellises Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Devale Ellis' biography

Devale is known for his humorous personality and his superpower as the perfect dad and family man. His boldness and realness have made fans gravitate towards his content. He comfortably talks about the dynamics of a black family, the challenges they encounter, and their wins.

Devale Ellis' age

He was born on 4th April 1984 in Brooklyn, New York. His father's name is Troy Ellis, while his mother is called Karen. After Devale Ellis' birthday in 2021, he turned thirty-seven years old.

Who is Devale Ellis' wife?

Khadeen Ellis. Photo: @toastlinewithteetee

Source: Instagram

Devale is married to Khadeen Ellis, and they officiated their union in 2010. Khaleed and Devale met at the Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Their marriage has yielded three children. Jackson, their eldest, was born in 2011, Kairo in 2016, while Kaz, their youngest son, was born in 2017.

Devale Ellis' education

Ellis went to James Madison High School in Brooklyn. Young Dave was a member of the football and basketball teams. He played in the PSAL all-star game, and his performance during the game earned him the nickname Show Time.

Upon completing his senior year, he joined Hofstra University and the New Orleans Saints team. He finished his career by setting a record of 22 touchdowns and 176 catches for 2,207 yards. In 2005, he led the university by setting a record of five touchdowns and 74 receptions for 943 yards.

Devale Ellis' NFL career

Who did Devale Ellis play for in the NFL? In the 2006 NFL Draft, he was undrafted, although he was signed as a free agent after taking part in the rookie-mini camp as a tryout player. In September 2006, he officially became a member of the Detroit Lions squad. He represented the team during a match against Seattle Seahawks on 9th September 2006.

On 11th September 2006, he was waived from the active roster. Weeks later, he resigned from the practice squad. Later, on 15th October 2006, he was upgraded to the active roster. He made his return during a match against Buffalo Bills.

Cleveland Browns

Devale spent the 2008 regular season out of football. On 31st December 2008, he signed a contract with Cleveland Browns. However, seven months later, Cleveland Browns waived him.

Devale Ellis' shows

Devale dropped his career in the NFL to pursue his love for performing. Apart from his repetitive role in Tyler Perry's BET comedy-drama, Sistas, these are the other shows that he has featured in.

NCIS (2003)

(2003) Gotham (2014)

(2014) A Piece of Me: An Everyday Story (2016)

Devale Ellis' YouTube

The Ellises. Photo: @joliestudiobk

Source: Instagram

What does Devale Ellis do for a living? A series of injuries sidelined Devale's career in NFL. Nonetheless, his wife Khadeen became the voice of reason and a sense of direction in their marriage. Their joint effort resulted in the birth of their YouTube channel. Before, Khadeen used to work as an on-air personality for a news site based in New York.

The content of the YouTube channel revolves around their transitioning careers as they find a balance between bringing up a family and social media. Their videos are comedy-filled and showcase short skits and family vlogs. The Ellises YouTube has more than three hundred thousand subscribers.

Podcast

Apart from attracting an interactive community on YouTube, the couple also has a podcast. The Dead Ass with Khadeen and Devale Ellis podcast is the name of their platform. They passionately discuss love, sex, and marriage as they reveal their truths while giving advice.

One of the podcast's highlights is hosting President Joe Biden and having a dear conversation about Black society's problems.

Devale Ellis' new house

Where does Devale Ellis live now? The couple believes that homeownership is the quintessential element in securing the American dream. They also promote the idea of a home being a safe space for their children to develop their version of the American dream.

Therefore, they have actively strung their fans to dream of acquiring Devale Ellis' new house in Atlanta. The house is one of their latest acquisitions, and they shared a video of the home in January 2021.

Devale Ellis' net worth

During an interview with The New York Times, Devale revealed how he had challenged his wife to move on from living from one paycheck to another. They make their money through their platforms and Devale's acting job. While the value of their net worth is unclear, they involve financial advisors in managing their wealth.

Devale Ellis married a woman who propelled him to achieve his purpose. Together, they have built an impactful brand, and most people look up to them and their nuggets of wisdom.

READ ALSO: Lisa Boothe: Age, partner, The Five, podcast, salary, profile, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published fascinating details about Lisa Boothe. You will fall in love with her!

Lisa Booth is a political analyst who uses her platforms to educate the public about politics. She also has a podcast that deals with the same.

Source: Briefly.co.za