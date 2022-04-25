Who is Travis Scott? Is Travis Scott with Kylie? Travis is a famous American rapper and singer dating the reality star and business mogul Kylie Jenner. This article gives an in-depth insight into the life of Scott, his awards, age, children, net worth, and much more. What did Travis say after the tragic Astroworld incident? Find out here.

Travis has released 4 studio albums, all of which have been a major success.

Travis Scott is an American rapper and singer who is a huge name in the American music industry. He is a huge personality whose work was acknowledged and appreciated throughout the world until the tragic Astroworld incident that took the lives of 10 people. After that, he was under fire for allegedly ignoring his fans.

Travis Scott's biography

Real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II

Jacques Bermon Webster II Nickname: Travis Scott

Travis Scott Profession: Singer

Singer Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Date of birth: April 30, 1991

April 30, 1991 Travis Scott's age: 31 years as of 2022

31 years as of 2022 Travis Scott's height: 178 cm

178 cm Weight: 67 kgs

67 kgs Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair Color: Black

Black Travis Scott's siblings: Joshua and Jordan Webster

Joshua and Jordan Webster Nationality: American

American Travis Scott's profiles: Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube

Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Kylie Jenner (2017-Present)

Kylie Jenner (2017-Present) Children: 2

2 Net worth: $60 million

Early life

A picture of Travis and his mom that he posted on Instagram with a caption praising her strength and support.

Travis Scott's full name is Jacque Bermon Webster II. He was born on 30th April 1991 and is currently 31 years as of 2022. His rapper name Travis Scott comes from his favourite uncle's first name mixed with his inspiration's name Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi. He grew up in Houston, Texas, US. Until the age of six, he lived with his grandmother in South Park, Houston.

Later on in his life, they moved to Missouri City, a middle-class suburban area. There he lived with his parents, Jacques Webster and Wanda Webster. Travis Scott's parents worked at Apple (his mother), while his dad was a businessman and musician, and his grandfather was renowned for his jazz compositions. He has two siblings, Joshua and Jordan Webster.

Education

Scott went to Elkins High school and graduated at 17. He later went to the University of Texas at San Antonio for his higher education but then dropped out when he was in his second year and started to pursue his music career.

Music has always been a part of his family; his dad was a musician, and his grandad was a renowned jazz composer.

Career

Scott has a very successful career that took off in 2008. He teamed up with a long-term best friend, Chris Holloway, and the pair released their untitled EP (Extended Playlist) on MySpace. From the onset, it was mostly him and his buddies making music and EPs, but he got a leg up when he was signed to Epic Records in 2012.

He released his first mixtape Owl Pharaoh in 2013, and he kept on releasing successful mixtapes after this. In 2015, he released his first album, Rodeo, and the following year his second album, Bird in the Trap Sing Mcknight, made its debut. It was his most successful album taking the third spot on Billboards 200.

In addition, he went on a tour to North America, which started on March 10, 2017, in New Orleans and ended on June 2, in Eugene. His most successful album is his 3rd album, Astroworld.

Travis and his daughter Stormi taking an adorable picture.

Personal life

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been consistent items since 2017. After several months of romance rumours, the two publicly claimed their relationship on Instagram in May 2017. The following 2018 began very well for Scott because he welcomed his first baby with Kylie and released his best album.

Travis Scott's children

His first child, Stormi Webster, was born on February 1, around the same time his album Astroworld was released, and it topped Billboard 200. Jenner announced the birth of her second child with Travis on 2/2/22 but has not revealed the name.

Are Kylie and Travis still together? After two years of dating, Travis called it quits with Kylie. His latest single called The highest in the room made a lot of sales. The single debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100. During this period, there were rumours spreading that the two had broken up. However, this was not the case; they were still together and this was just a way to promote views on the new song.

Travis Scott and Kylie broke up in 2017 but they later got back together.

Travis Scott's net worth

Is Travis Scott a billionaire? Unlike his girlfriend, he is still a millionaire, but his brand deals could change this situation. Travis Scott has a shoe brand deal aka Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jack. The shoes have a retail price of $175USD. Furthermore, his hit studio albums and several concert tours add to his net worth of $60 million.

Latest news

Travis Scott has issued an apology through his social profiles following the tragic events at Astroworld. His concert was held at the Astroworld music festival on November 5, 2021. A terrifying stampede left 8 people killed and at least a dozen injured. This happened after a huge crowd headed to the stage by pushing each other while Travis was performing.

Travis Scott followed his heart and succeeded immensely. Despite the tragedy at the Astroworld concert, he will still be a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

