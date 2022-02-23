Vocalist Mgiftoz SA: Facts about Amapiano's sought-after artist

Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music. Amapiano is more than a type of music; it's inspiring style and dance, and it's having an impact on South Africa's music business. It's seeping out of car windows and overflowing from clubs. This underground fad, which is thought to have started in 2012, skyrocketed in popularity during the Covid-19 outbreak and has been on the increase ever since. Join us as we unravel Amapiana vocalist Mgiftoz SA.

Various artists embrace the rhythm, and Vocalist Mfigtoz SA is not left out in the hype. The dancer, MC, and vocalist became popular because his tunes captured the attention of Amapiano fans. He started singing a few years ago but he has a history of working his way up behind the scenes and emulating people like Busta 929.

Vocalist Mgiftoz SA's profiles

Early life

Gift Sisiso Matjie, popularly known as Mfigtoz SA, is a South African musician and MC who grew up in the Tsakane township in Johannesburg's East. Music has served as a springboard for the musician and songwriter, and he has inspired many through his varied lifestyle.

He began his passion for music early in Sunday school before joining the high school choir. His genre style was house music before he started doing Amapiano.

Mgiftoz SA's age

The 23-year-old dancer began his musical career in 2018 by working as a vocalist, songwriter, and arranger with various musicians, which aided him in becoming a professional.

Many South Africans were drawn to the skilled Amapiano performer because of his outstanding performances and collaborations with other artists such as Mthuda &Njelic, DJ Jaivane, Ntoxin, and Rabs Vhafuwi.

Mgiftoz SA's songs 2021

Since his debut in 2018, the popular musician has featured in various songs in 2021 with fellow South Africans. Mgiftoz SA's songs include;

Ntomb'enhle - featuring Gilano

- featuring Gilano Makhelwane - Almighty featuring Busta 929, Mgiftoz SA, and Tee

- Almighty featuring Busta 929, Mgiftoz SA, and Tee Mamaye -Busta 929 featuring Mgiftoz SA, Mzu M, and Soulful G

-Busta 929 featuring Mgiftoz SA, Mzu M, and Soulful G Udlala Ngami - featuring Mgiftoz SA and T-Man

- featuring Mgiftoz SA and T-Man Nompumelelo- featuring Almighty and Mgiftoz

featuring Almighty and Mgiftoz Siyabulela

Yuri Boyka - featuring Mgiftoz SA & Mpura

- featuring Mgiftoz SA & Mpura No.9 -featuring Mgiftoz SA, QueenLeshka

-featuring Mgiftoz SA, QueenLeshka Sekuzofiwa - featuring T&T MuziQ BoiBizza

- featuring T&T MuziQ BoiBizza Sgodo -featuring Busta 929, Reece Madlisa & Zuma

-featuring Busta 929, Reece Madlisa & Zuma Ncela Amanamba - featuring artist Yano Masters

- featuring artist Yano Masters Sebenza - featuring Busta 929

- featuring Busta 929 Sabela song - featuring Bigsam Entertainment Rsa ,Bigsam Ugandan, and De Kuas Brothers

- featuring Bigsam Entertainment Rsa ,Bigsam Ugandan, and De Kuas Brothers Dludlu - Kelvin Momo featuring Steve, Mgiftos SA & Yumbs

- Kelvin Momo featuring Steve, Mgiftos SA & Yumbs Sdudla no Slenda off Undisputed Vol.1 - featuring Busta 929

- featuring Busta 929 Vandam - Busta 929 featuring Mgiftoz SA

- Busta 929 featuring Mgiftoz SA Charger - featuring 9umba

- featuring 9umba Mgiftoz SA - featuring Djy Zan SA Artist

- featuring Djy Zan SA Artist Superhero - 9umba Artist featuring Blissful Sax, Rams De Violinist, Mgiftoz SA

- 9umba Artist featuring Blissful Sax, Rams De Violinist, Mgiftoz SA Pakistan - featuring Yano Masters

- featuring Yano Masters Kwenzakalan- featuring Yano Masters

Amapiano is trendy in South Africa, and it has also crossed international borders. The #amapiano hashtag has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok and Instagram, and it appears to be the next big thing since it is getting more airplay than international tunes.

Mgiftoz SA – Ntomb’enhle

Ntomb'enhle is a solo single by Mgiftoz SA, released in September 2021. The song tells the narrative of a young man who, after a string of heartbreaks, eventually discovered love.

Is Mgiftoz SA on Instagram?

The Vocalist, MC, and songwriter has an Instagram page with 36 thousand followers as of February 2022. It contains more videos and reels. In addition, he is pretty popular on his Facebook page.

Vocalist Mfigtoz SA is currently working on a new album titled Invisible Man, which will be released in 2022. The album is planned to be released with a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 24 tracks. The amazing Mgiftoz, the voice behind several tunes, has captured the attention of South Africans, especially Amapiano fans.

