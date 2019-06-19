Riky Rick's bio: age, cause of death, children, wife, songs, profiles, net worth

Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, professionally known as Riky Rick, was a South African singer, rapper, songwriter, composer, actor, fashion designer and entrepreneur. He was one of the owners of Cotton Club Records and a member of Boyz N Bucks. As an award-winning artist, he was at the peak of his career before his death.

Riky Rick rose to fame in 2015 after he released his debut album. His music received positive reviews from most music critics, earning him a spot in the competitive South African music scene. Despite his glorious career, Makhado had a bumpy life. Unfortunately, he lost the battle on 23rd February 2022. His biography is a testament to his highs and lows.

Riky Rick's profile summary

Riky Rick's biography

Makhado's maternal grandmother raised him since his parents divorced when he was a baby. He spent the better part of his childhood in KwaMashu, Durban. Makhado had three other siblings from his father and four from his mother.

Apart from his musical talent, Makhado had an outstanding fashion sense that always mesmerised fans with his creativity. he believed in being bold and different.

How old is Riky Rick?

Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado was born on 20th July 1987. Riky Rick's age was thirty-four years old at the time of his death.

Riky Rick's songs

Riky Rick began recording sessions with Bongani Fassie, inspiring him to make his music. His first single was Barbershop, and it featured Da L.ES. He followed the song with Nafukwa, the hit song that thrust him into fame.

Following the success of Nafukwa, he released Amantombazane and later a remix of the same song. The remix featured Kwesta, Ginger Bread Man, DJ Dimplez, Maggs, Nadia Nakai, Kid X and OkMalumkoolKat.

Makhado released his debut album, Family Values, in 2015, and RiSA certified it platinum.

In April 2016, he released another hit, Sondela, dedicated to his real love. In October 2016, he released Boss Zonke, which peaked at number 3 on the SA Hip Hop Top Ten List.

In 2017, Makhado released Scooby Snacks, his first EP, which featured one artist, Frank Casinpp. In September 2017, he released Stay Shining, his second EP.

These are some of the most-loved Riky Rick's songs that were the highlight of his career include:

1. Riky Rick - You And I ft. Mlindo The Vocalist

This masterpiece was released in 2019. It is a dedication to his wife. It features Mlindo The Vocalist and has garnered more than 2 million views on YouTube.

2. Riky Rick - UNGAZINCISHI (Official Music Video) ft. Focalistic, Tyler ICU

UNGAZINCISHI is another hit. It features the talented Focalistic and Tyler ICU. It was released in November 2020 and has more than 1.1 million views on YouTube.

3. Riky Rick - Stay Shining ft. Cassper Nyovest, Professor, Major League, Alie-Keyz

Stay Shining is another one of Riky's most loved songs. It features stars like Cassper Nyovest, Major League, Professor and Alie-Keyz. The video, released in 2017, has more than 1.1 million views. Riky Rick's children and wife are the muses in this his.

His other songs include:

94/ It’s Getting Worse

#Mrwelldone

Thug life

Riky Rick sidlukotini

Boss Zonke

Come Alive

Bambalela

Makaveli

Papa Song

Fuseg

Wonder Years

A Time to Love

Till I Die

Gone, Pt. 3

As Karma would have it

Sunday Interlude

Shining

Vapors

Intro

Spare a Little Love-Single

Summertime Love

Riky Rick's awards

In 2020, he was nominated for the KZN Entertainment Awards in the Best Male Award and Best Collaboration categories. He won the latter.

In 2021, he was nominated for the South African Hip Hop Awards, where he bagged the MVP/Hustler of the Year award.

Riky Rik's net worth

Riky Rick's growth was financially rewarding. Since his debut in the music industry, he made money through his record sales, live performances, brand endorsements, record label and sale of his merchandise.

The star founded Riky Rick's label, Cotton Records, in 2018. It was in collaboration with RHTC to identify and groom growing artists in the country. Launching this record label was his way of giving back to society. He also founded Legends Barber, a mobile barbershop.

He had a deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa, which improved his earning power.

Is Riky Rick an Ambassador?

Makhado earned an income through brand partnerships. These are some of the brands he worked with:

African Bank

Nike

Rolex

Cognac

Remy Martin

Vaseline men

These multiple income streams boosted his financial status. Riky Rick's net worth was estimated at R30 million.

Riky Rick's wife

Is Riky Rick married? Makhado met Bianca Naidoo, the love of his life, in 2010. They officiated their union in 2013. He publicly professed his love for her.

The couple survived by two children.

Is Riky Rick a Venda?

Makhado was born in KwaMashu to a Venda father and a Zulu mother. Going by his father's tribe, he was a Venda.

Which high school did Riky Rick go to?

Makhado attended primary and high school in KwaMahu, although there are no credible records of his early education. He later proceeded to Hilton College and eventually enrolled at the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performances. He pursued Media and majored in Film Production.

Does Gucci sponsor Riky Rick?

In 2017, Makhado received an invitation to Italy for the Gucci Fall Winter 2017 fashion show. He was personally invited to the event.

Is uncle Vinny Riky Rick's son?

No, the late rapper survived by two children. His son is Malik Daniel Makhado.

Which record label is Riky Rick signed to?

He was affiliated with Sound African Recordings and Makhado Makhado Agency.

Riky Rick's cause of death

23rd February 2022 will live to be a gloomy day for the South African music scene. This is due to Riky Rick's death. Mzansi is still in disbelief about the news.

Reports of Makhado's death flew in rumours in the early hours of 23rd February 2022. Much of the speculations turned true when celebrities confirmed that the star was no more. The saddening news left his fans shocked, curious to know what caused his death.

His family confirmed the artist's untimely passing on 23rd February 2022 in Johannesburg. They did not give details concerning the circumstances of his death. However, they asked for privacy as they go through the extremely period of grieving.

Depression

In 2020, Makhado admitted that he suffered from chronic depression during an interview, which led him on a destructive path. His father's death instigated the condition. In 2015, he also hinted at the same, saying he was a person with a lot of symptoms of a troubled person as he battled addiction.

Troubling tweet

Riky Rick posted a troubling tweet on his Twitter account on 23rd February 2022 at 04h20. Fans are saddened that the grootman was hinting at his death. Fans have since then poured their condolence messages, expressing the magnitude of the loss.

Riky Rick was a talented and passionate artist. His vibrant and artsy fashion sense exuded confidence and his passion for creativity. His death comes as a shock to Mzansi and the continent.

