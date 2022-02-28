Who is Felo Le Tee? Age, real name, songs, pictures, label, profiles, net worth

Felo Le Tee is iconic and a sought after entertainer. He is a renowned DJ, music producer, and singer. Since coming into the spotlight, he has proven his prowess time and again. Some of his popular tracks are Ngwana Mani, 66, and Dipatje Tsa Felo.

Tsholofelo Mokhine is signed by New Money Gang.



The South African entertainment industry has grown tremendously over the years. It has contributed significantly to the growth of the country and created the world's greatest musical superstars, such as Felo Le Tee. The lad has remained consistent and relevant for more than a decade now. So, what is his story?

Felo Le Tee’s profile summary

Birth name: Tsholofelo Mokhine

Tsholofelo Mokhine Gender: Male

Male Nicknames: Felo Le Tee, Mr Mpempe

Felo Le Tee, Mr Mpempe Place of birth: Siyabuswa, South Africa

Siyabuswa, South Africa Current residence: Tshwane, South Africa

Tshwane, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single College: Damelin

Damelin Profession: DJ, producer, singer

DJ, producer, singer Record labels: Open Bar Music, Elottie Music Records (ZA), New Money Gang

Open Bar Music, Elottie Music Records (ZA), New Money Gang Genre: Deep house and Amapiano

Deep house and Amapiano Years active: 2010 – present

2010 – present Net worth: $380,000

$380,000 Felo Le Tee's Instagram: @feloletee

Felo Le Tee's biography

Where is Felo Tee from? The fast-rising DJ was born and raised in Siyabuswa, South Africa. Unfortunately, his birth date remains a mystery because he hardly shares much about his personal life. As a result, Felo Le Tee's age is unknown.

What is Felo Le Tee's real name?

His real name is Tsholofelo Mokhine.



His birth name is Tsholofelo Mokhine. However, most fans know him by his stage name.

Educational background

After high school, he went to Damelin, a private higher educational institution based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal where he majored in Sound Technology. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the institution with a degree in engineering in 2016.

Career progress

His passion for entertainment began at the age of 14. He collected cassettes before advancing to the digital systems in 2010. DJ Mentor was among his early mentors. Interestingly, he is the guy who introduced him to vinyl.

Apart from deejaying, he is a music producer. Initially, he was ushered into the world of music production by Tshegofatso Teffo.

Felo Le tee's songs

The self-taught DJ is also a singer. He has released several songs worth listening to. You can find his music on Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube, among other music streaming/sharing platforms. Here is a list of some of his top tracks:

66

Bopha

Ngwana Mani

Nje Nje

Whistle

Skoloto

Guluva

Abafana

Chomi

Duduzane

Phori

Ipiano

Shuck n Jive

Tee has released six EPs and albums as of 2022.



Asbonge

Nawe

Eirene

Sugar

Ingudu’

Excitement

Bula Boot

Uvalo

Holy Water

Barman

The Plug

Storm Is Over

Imvula in Amsterdam

Buya

Ntombo

We Just Living

The Forbidden Fruit

Stimela

Iplan

Be a Rock

Stranger

French Kiss

Liyasho

Dance Mayhem

Party Yam

Felo Le Tee's albums

Additionally, the artist has a few EPs and albums. At the time of writing, he has released six albums, namely;

Just Living (2013)

(2013) We Just Living (2013)

(2013) Sugar (2016)

(2016) Elijah (2018)

(2018) The DJs Bible (2018)

(2018) Paradise (2021)

Which record label is Felo Le Tee signed to?

The Amapiano star is associated with three record labels. They include Open Bar Music, Elottie Music Records (ZA), and New Money Gang.

He has worked with several artists within the three record labels. For instance, Felo Le Tee's Whistle song features DJ Maphorisa, Mellow, Sleazy, and Myztro.

What is Felo Le Tee's net worth?

The Amapiano star is yet to come public about his wealth and there is no verified information about his exact value. According to various sources, he has a net worth of approximately $380,000.

Felo Le Tee's pictures

The Ngwana Mani’s hitmaker is a social person. Often, he shared his pictures online with his fans. Below are a few of his never-seen pictures:

1. The swag master

Tsholofelo is presumed single because he is yet to make his love life public.



He is arguably among the well-dressed entertainers in South Africa. Often, he is seen wearing a chain on his neck.

2. The ever-smiling one

Tsholofelo Mokhine commands a considerable following on Instagram.



Naturally, you can hardly find him frowning. Perhaps, that is why he is a favourite DJ for many. The crowd always goes crazy when he is on the deck.

3. The ladies' favourite DJ

As a DJ, Mokhine performs at big events and clubs in South Africa.



Unlike many celebrity DJs, Felo is a man of the people. He always finds time to hang out with his fans. Also, it is evident that many people like him because of his personality.

4. He is a naturally talented dancer

He performed on Idols South Africa alongside his crew in 2021.



In October 2021, he appeared on Mzansi’s Idols South Africa reality TV show. His electrifying performance left many astonished.

Indeed, Felo Le Tee is an accomplished DJ and music producer. He is also a talented singer with several tracks and albums published on Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTuber. Judging on his early success, he is a force to reckon in the entertainment industry.

