Jackboy: age, real name, Kodak Black, albums, profiles, net worth

Jackboy is a famous American rapper with an exciting story. He has, in a few instances, found himself on the wrong side of the law. Interestingly, he has spent around seven years of his life in prison. Even so, he has a lot to show for his short stay in the music scene. Would you love to know more about the rapper?

Are Kodak Black and Jackboy related? The two musical artists have a striking resemblance. So often, many people find it challenging to tell apart. They are both originally from Haiti and were raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, by immigrant parents, but they are not siblings. Here is his biography to help you know him better than you do now.

Jackboy's profile summary

Jackboy's biography

The rapper was born on 27th August 1997. Where is Jackboy from? He is originally from Haiti. His parents moved to the US when he was young. Upon arriving in the US, they moved from one part to another within Southern Florida. Finally, they resolved to settle in Pompano Beach, Florida, USA.

He ended up growing up in Golden Acres, a public housing project for the poor in Florida. Considering he does not share much about his personal life, his parents’ names remains a mystery. Also, he is believed to be the only child in his family.

Life in Pompano Beach, Florida, was not the best while he was growing up. Thus, he was forced to enter into the world of crime at a tender age. Shockingly, he was first arrested at the age of 11 years.

What is Jackboy real name?

His real name is Pierre Delince. The origin behind his stage name has always been a topic of discussion for many people. So, what is a Jackboy? According to the online Urban Dictionary, he is a person who is a thief, commits robberies.

How old is Jackboy?

As of October 2021, Jackboy's age is 24 years. He celebrates his birthday on 27th August every year.

Career

Initially, he wanted to become a footballer. However, that changed with time, mainly because of his upbringing. Primarily, his early involvement in crime did not allow him to achieve the dream. As a result, he was sent to prison from 13 years old until 17 years old.

He is an associate of Kodak Black. Jackboy and Kodak Black met in Golden Acres in Florida, and their friendship started almost immediately. During the time, he had one mixtape titled Stick Up Kid.

After noticing Pierre Delince was talented, Kodak took his hand. He signed him into his record label, Sniper Gang. He has released several songs under the label; some are collaborations with Kodak Black and other artists such as Rick Ross and Piles.

Jackboy's albums

The rapper has released around eight albums. The albums include:

JackNDaBox

Lost In My Head

Jackboy (1st & 2nd editions)

(1st & 2nd editions) Living In History

Love Me While I'm Here

Jackboy 2 (1st & 2nd editions)

Songs

Since making his debut, he has released several tracks. Some of his trending songs are:

Where I’m From

Protecting My Energy

Pressure

Never Sell My Soul

Ten Toes Down

You Can Go

Feel It

Pray To God

Man Down

Aggy

The World is Yours

Lost Ties

Critical Condition

Cleaning Crew

Murda

Bipolar

Grimace

He created his record label in August 2021. The name of the label is 1804 Records. Currently, he has not signed any artists yet. However, he is in the process of signing upcoming artists.

Just Started My Label @1804recordz Tag Upcoming Artist In Your City I Got 100k Right Now For Em

What is Jackboy's net worth?

The rapper has made a decent fortune from his music career. According to The Sun magazine, he allegedly has a net worth of $2.3million in 2021. The figure could be higher were if not for his numerous legal troubles.

Who is Jackboy's girlfriend?

The rapper is single. Also, there is no record of him dating any lady in the past. Presumably, he focuses his energy on growing his career and becoming a better person in society first.

How tall is Jackboy?

He stands 5’7” (170.18 cm) tall. On the other hand, he weighs around 121.25 lbs. which translates to 55 kg.

Indeed, Jackboy is a talented and determined rapper. He is using his talent to stay out of trouble. Since his last release from jail, he has been at his best behaviour, doing what he loves the most. For a long time, he has been a close associate of Kodak Black.

