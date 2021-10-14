FPSRussia: age, real name, profiles, worth, what happened to him?

FPSRussia, popularly known as Dmitri Potapoff, is an accomplished podcaster, Twitch streamer, social media personality, and former YouTube star. The internet sensation is known for his signature Russian accent. In 2019, Dmitri was sentenced to two years imprisonment after pleading guilty to committing a federal offence. So what happened?

The last time FPSRussia published a video on his YouTube channel was in 2016. The majority of his fans have been worried about his absence. His biography has all the facts you have been yearning to know about him.

FPSRussia’s biography

He was born in Hart County, Georgia, USA. His username leads many to wonder what is FPSRussia's real name? His birth name is Kyle Lamar Myers.

Kyle is a private person who hardly shares much when it comes to his family. Even so, it is the public domain that he was born into a middle-class family. For instance, his father owned a big farmhouse in Lavonia, Georgia.

Is Fpskyle Russian?

No. Kyle is an American national. He was not born nor raised in Russia. So what is the inspiration behind the Russian accent? After completing school, he worked with a Russian guy whose Russian accent was heavy. Considering he was good at mimicry, he started to mimic him.

How old is FPSRussia?

As of 2021, FPSRussia's age is 35 years. The American was born on 9th May 1986.

Career

FPSRussia was once among the best YouTubers in the world. For instance, in 2014, he ranked 78th on the list of top 100 YouTubers globally. In addition, his videos garnered millions of views, making him among the best on the platform. So, where did it all begin?

In his late teenage years, he secured a job in an unknown car dealership company. Here, he met a co-worker with a heavy Russian accent, inspiring him to come up with the name Dmitri Potapoff of FPSRussia.

He created his first YouTube channel in May 2006. He posted commentary videos on the channel while playing Call of Duty. Later, in April and November 2010, he created other two channels, FPSRussia and FPSKylesLetsPlays.

The content published on the channel was different. He posted educational content on weapons and explosives. Notably, the number of subscribers and views on the channel increased tremendously. At the moment, the YouTube channel has over 950.6 million views.

He last published a video on the channel on 16th April 2016. So what happened to FPSRussia? He was charged with a criminal offence, losing his weapons and other props. Thus, he could not continue making his usual content.

Gaming and podcast content

Since he stopped making videos for YouTube, he has been streaming on Twitch. At the time of writing, FPSrussia's Twitch account boasts over 39.8K followers. Usually, he is known for playing Poker and ColdWar Zombies.

He has also appeared on the Painkiller Already (PKA) podcast alongside Woody, Taylor, and Steve Hofstetter. The podcast has been airing since 2010.

What is FPSRussia's net worth?

He allegedly has a net worth of approximately $2 million in 2021. However, this information is not verifiable because he is yet to make his wealth public.

FPSRussia's transformation

His body transformation has left many people shocked. The YouTuber now has muscles and a fit body. He stands 6'2" tall. On the other hand, his weight is yet to be established.

What actually happened to FPSRussia?

His troubles began when Keith Ratliff died. Keith was a weapons/explosive dealer and supplier. Based on the information available in the public domain, he was the man behind all the YouTuber's weapons in his channel.

Following his death, various law agencies such as the ATF, FBI and GBI suspected him to be in possession of illegal weapons. So they raided his father’s farmhouse in Lavonia, Georgia.

Later, in 2017, the ATF raided his home for the second time discovering 25g of butane honey oil and a high-THC content marijuana product. This was against the law because it amounted to a criminal offence.

Why did FPSKyle go to jail?

The former YouTuber was arrested and charged for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and Butane hash oil (BHO). He has since been released.

How long is FPSRussia in jail for?

FPSRussia's criminal charges resulted in him being imprisoned for two months. He also suffered a 2-years’ probation and a fine amounting to $7,500. However, he is now a free man because he has already completed his jail term.

Did FPSRussia kill Keith?

There is no tangible evidence to prove that he took part in his murder. In other words, he is not connected to the murder since the authorities are still investigating the person behind the unfortunate event. So far, no one has been charged for his murder.

Can FPSRussia own guns?

No. He was stripped of his constitutional right to hold a firearm after pleading guilty for the criminal offences that led to his arrest and imprisonment. In addition, the ATF seized his weapons and explosives worth around $400,000. For this reason, he cannot make more videos on his channel.

FPSRussia was among the most successful YouTube star between 2010 and 2016. His videos have garnered close to one billion views in 2021. However, in 2019, he was charged for committing a federal offence that led to his abrupt downfall. At the moment, he is a podcaster and Twitch streamer.

