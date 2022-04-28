The NELK boys is a popular comedic trio from Toronto, Canada. The group has been in existence for more than a decade now. Mostly, they are known for their ridiculous pranks on YouTube and social media. No doubt, the group has gained enormous prominence over the years, but not much is known about its members.

Different people have diverse views about the NELK boys' members. Some regard them as controversial, while others find them just hilarious. But, all in all, the group is undisputedly among the best on the internet.

NELK boys’ profile summary

Date formed: 6th July, 2010

6th July, 2010 Members: Kyle Forgeard, Jesse Sebastiani, Stephen Deleonardis

Kyle Forgeard, Jesse Sebastiani, Stephen Deleonardis Style: Entertainment (comedy, pranks, vlogs)

Entertainment (comedy, pranks, vlogs) Origin: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada YouTube: NELK

NELK Subscribers: 7.36 million

7.36 million Total views: 1.2 billion

1.2 billion Instagram: @nelkboys

@nelkboys Twitter: @nelkboys

@nelkboys Facebook: @nelkboys

@nelkboys Website: Full Send

Full Send Years active: 2010 – present

Who are the members of NELK?

The group consists of four members, whose names are Nick, Elliot, Lucas and Kyle. They came together as friends to form the group. Over the years, some other members have joined and left the crew. The recent addition to the team is Salim The Dream.

What does NELK stand for? It is an acronym for the names of the group’s members. Here is everything you need to know about them.

1. Kyle Forgeard

Kyle Forgeard is among the co-founders of the NELK group. He reportedly comes from a film-making background. Apart from being a content creator, he is a podcaster and an entrepreneur. Did Kyle Forgeard go to college? Yes, he was a film student at Ryerson University. However, he reportedly dropped out of college to concentrate on his career.

Profile summary

Real name: Kyle Forgeard

Kyle Forgeard Gender: Male

Male Year of birth: 12 July 1994

12 July 1994 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Mississauga, Canada

Mississauga, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5′ 10

5′ 10 Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms: 74

74 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Rick Forgeard

Rick Forgeard Mother: Gayle Forgeard

Gayle Forgeard Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Ryerson University

Ryerson University Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @kyle

2. Jesse Sebastiani

Jesse Sebastiani is a content creator and social media sensation. He is also among the first members of the group. He reportedly lives in Los Angeles, California.

Profile summary

Real name: Jesse Sebastiani

Jesse Sebastiani Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 June 1993

27 June 1993 Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Orangeville, Canada

Orangeville, Canada Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’ 8”

5’ 8” Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 172

172 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Hair colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Mother: Robinlee

Robinlee Father: Pat Sebastiani

Pat Sebastiani Siblings: Sara Pear and Jacob Sebastian

Sara Pear and Jacob Sebastian Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @mtvjesse

3. Steve Will Do It

Steve Will Do It is also another popular member of the group. Unlike others, he is American. He is a YouTuber, social media personality, and digital content creator.

Profile summary

Real name: Stephen Deleonardis

Stephen Deleonardis Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 26 August 1998

26 August 1998 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Oviedo, Florida, United States

Oviedo, Florida, United States Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 171

171 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: Rocco, Briana Deleonardis

Rocco, Briana Deleonardis Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Celina Smith

Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Instagram: @stevewilldoit

4. Salim The Dream

Salim The Dream is the newest member of the team. He has been a member since 2020, and his contribution has been significant to the team’s growth.

Profile summary

Birth name: Salim Sirur

Salim Sirur Stage name: Salim The Dream

Salim The Dream Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 November 2001

21 November 2001 Age: 20 years (as of 2021)

20 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: San Jose, California, United States of America

San Jose, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 3"

5' 3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Instagram star, prankster

Instagram star, prankster Net worth: $800 thousand

$800 thousand Instagram: @saliimthedream

Lucas Gasparini and Nick are also among the initial members of the crew. Nick is also a musician with several songs on his YouTube channel.

NELK boys' YouTube channel

At the time of writing, the NELK boys' channel has over 7.36 million subscribers. They have over 270 published videos with a total of 1.2 billion views. However, YouTube has reportedly demonetized many of its videos in the past. So, they do not earn much from the platform.

NELK boys' location

The group is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, some of its members are originally from the USA.

NELK boys' merch

One can find all their merchandise on the NELK boys' website. The name of the website is Full Send. They sell hoodies, T-shirts, bottoms, pillows, flags, hats and other accessories.

How much are the NELK boys worth?

According to The Sun, the group is allegedly worth $4m million. Their primary source of income is the sale of their merchandise. Interestingly, they make over $70 million a year by just selling merchandise on Full Send.

The NELK boys is among the most popular comedic groups on YouTube. They are mostly known for their pranks on YouTube. Over time, they have grown to include members from the United States. They make a significant income from their merchandise.

