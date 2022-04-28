Who are the NELK boys? Age, members, merch, channel, location, profiles, net worth
The NELK boys is a popular comedic trio from Toronto, Canada. The group has been in existence for more than a decade now. Mostly, they are known for their ridiculous pranks on YouTube and social media. No doubt, the group has gained enormous prominence over the years, but not much is known about its members.
Different people have diverse views about the NELK boys' members. Some regard them as controversial, while others find them just hilarious. But, all in all, the group is undisputedly among the best on the internet.
NELK boys’ profile summary
- Date formed: 6th July, 2010
- Members: Kyle Forgeard, Jesse Sebastiani, Stephen Deleonardis
- Style: Entertainment (comedy, pranks, vlogs)
- Origin: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
- Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- YouTube: NELK
- Subscribers: 7.36 million
- Total views: 1.2 billion
- Instagram: @nelkboys
- Twitter: @nelkboys
- Facebook: @nelkboys
- Website: Full Send
- Years active: 2010 – present
Who are the members of NELK?
The group consists of four members, whose names are Nick, Elliot, Lucas and Kyle. They came together as friends to form the group. Over the years, some other members have joined and left the crew. The recent addition to the team is Salim The Dream.
What does NELK stand for? It is an acronym for the names of the group’s members. Here is everything you need to know about them.
1. Kyle Forgeard
Kyle Forgeard is among the co-founders of the NELK group. He reportedly comes from a film-making background. Apart from being a content creator, he is a podcaster and an entrepreneur. Did Kyle Forgeard go to college? Yes, he was a film student at Ryerson University. However, he reportedly dropped out of college to concentrate on his career.
Profile summary
- Real name: Kyle Forgeard
- Gender: Male
- Year of birth: 12 July 1994
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Mississauga, Canada
- Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in inches: 5′ 10
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 163
- Weight in kilograms: 74
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Father: Rick Forgeard
- Mother: Gayle Forgeard
- Relationship status: Single
- Education: Ryerson University
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Instagram: @kyle
2. Jesse Sebastiani
Jesse Sebastiani is a content creator and social media sensation. He is also among the first members of the group. He reportedly lives in Los Angeles, California.
Profile summary
- Real name: Jesse Sebastiani
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 27 June 1993
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Orangeville, Canada
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in inches: 5’ 8”
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in pounds: 172
- Weight in kilograms: 78
- Hair colour: Light Brown
- Eye colour: Grey
- Mother: Robinlee
- Father: Pat Sebastiani
- Siblings: Sara Pear and Jacob Sebastian
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Instagram: @mtvjesse
3. Steve Will Do It
Steve Will Do It is also another popular member of the group. Unlike others, he is American. He is a YouTuber, social media personality, and digital content creator.
Profile summary
- Real name: Stephen Deleonardis
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 26 August 1998
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Oviedo, Florida, United States
- Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in inches: 5′ 9″
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 171
- Weight in kilograms: 78
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Siblings: Rocco, Briana Deleonardis
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Partner: Celina Smith
- Net worth: $4 million
- Instagram: @stevewilldoit
4. Salim The Dream
Salim The Dream is the newest member of the team. He has been a member since 2020, and his contribution has been significant to the team’s growth.
Profile summary
- Birth name: Salim Sirur
- Stage name: Salim The Dream
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 21 November 2001
- Age: 20 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: San Jose, California, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 3"
- Height in centimetres: 160
- Weight in pounds: 128
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Instagram star, prankster
- Net worth: $800 thousand
- Instagram: @saliimthedream
Lucas Gasparini and Nick are also among the initial members of the crew. Nick is also a musician with several songs on his YouTube channel.
NELK boys' YouTube channel
At the time of writing, the NELK boys' channel has over 7.36 million subscribers. They have over 270 published videos with a total of 1.2 billion views. However, YouTube has reportedly demonetized many of its videos in the past. So, they do not earn much from the platform.
NELK boys' location
The group is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, some of its members are originally from the USA.
NELK boys' merch
One can find all their merchandise on the NELK boys' website. The name of the website is Full Send. They sell hoodies, T-shirts, bottoms, pillows, flags, hats and other accessories.
How much are the NELK boys worth?
According to The Sun, the group is allegedly worth $4m million. Their primary source of income is the sale of their merchandise. Interestingly, they make over $70 million a year by just selling merchandise on Full Send.
The NELK boys is among the most popular comedic groups on YouTube. They are mostly known for their pranks on YouTube. Over time, they have grown to include members from the United States. They make a significant income from their merchandise.
