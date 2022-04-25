Mr Wonderful's net worth, age, real name, children, wife, businesses, height, profiles
Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr Wonderful, is not a new name. After watching Shark Tank, one of the first things that come to mind is, what is Mr Wonderful's net worth? Kevin invests hundreds of millions of dollars in products and enterprises, just like the rest of The Sharks.
What is Mr wonderful's real name? The Canadian businessman, also known as Kevin O'Leary, is an entrepreneur, author, politician, and television host. Mr Wonderful has founded and run various companies, earning significant wealth. Is Mr Wonderful rich? This article has further information about this successful businessman.
Mr Wonderful's profile and bio
- Full name: Terence Thomas Kevin O'Leary
- Nick Name: Mr Wonderful
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 9 July 1954
- Kevin O'Leary's age: 68 years (as of July 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Montreal, Quebec, Canada,
- Current residence: Rosedale, Ontario, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in inches: 5'9''
- Height in centimetres: 177
- Father: Terry O'Leary
- Mother: Georgette
- Sibling: 1
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Linda O’Leary
- Children: 2
- Alma mater: The University of Waterloo and the University of Western Ontario
- Occupation: Entrepreneur, author, and TV personality
- Net worth: $400 million
- Twitter: @kevinolearytv
- Instagram: @kevinolearytv
- YouTube: Kevin O'Leary
- Linked in Kevin O'Leary
Early years
The renowned businessman was born on 9 July 1954 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to his parents, Georgette and Terry O'Leary. His father was a salesperson, while his mother was a business owner.
Kevin was raised alongside his brother Shane in Mount Royal; however, his parents separated when he was seven years. The author experienced early success as a result of his parents' combined skills in entrepreneurship, investments, and sales.
How old is Mr Wonderful?
As of July 2022, Mr Wonderful’s age is 68 years.
Education
After graduating from St. Georges School, Kevin joined Stanstead College and later attended the University of Waterloo. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in environmental studies and psychology in 1977.
Furthermore, the TV personality has an MBA in entrepreneurship from Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario in 1980.
Mr Wonderful's businesses
Straight from university, Kevin was focused on business, which led him to different entrepreneurial ways of making money.
The famous Shark Tank investor acquired a computer software company that dominated the software industry in the 80s and 90s, which he later sold in 1999.
In 2003, the entrepreneur invested in a self-storage startup along with entrepreneur Reza Satchu.
After success in the software industry, the media personality started his career on TV in 2006, appearing as a venture capitalist; then, he became a host and star on a range of shows.
In 2014, Kevin started O’Leary Financial Group, an investment platform geared to instil principles of finance and money.
What companies does Kevin O'Leary own? Kevin has since launched O’Shares Investments, an investment company; O’Leary Fine Wines; and a best-selling book series on finance.
What did Mr Wonderful invent?
O'Leary is the brain behind SoftKey, a technology company that sells software for PCs and Macintosh computers. SoftKey bought rival companies like Compton's New Media, The Learning Company, and Broderbund through aggressive takeover efforts in the late 1980s and 1990s.
Mr Wonderful’s books
Is Kevin an author? Besides being an entrepreneur, Kevin is also an author; he has written several books.
Mr Wonderful’s TV shows
Below are some of Mr Wonderful’s TV shows. Have a look:
- 2012: Redemption Inc.
- 2015: Beyond The Tank
- 2009: The Exchange
- 2009: Shark Tank
- 2006: Dragons' Den
- 2021: Money Court
- Shark Tank Meets Shark Week: Sharkopedia
- Shark Tank Meets Shark Week
- 2008: Project Earth
- 2009: Late Night with Lang & O'Leary
- 2016: Kevin O'Leary's Wonderful Discoveries
Personal life
Who is Mr Wonderful's wife? Linda O'Leary and Kevin have been married since 1990. She is the Vice President of Marketing for O'Leary Fine Wines. She is also a member of the National Ballet of Canada's board of directors.
She is best recognised for her marriage to Kevin O'Leary, a well-known Canadian businessman and media personality.
Who are Mr Wonderful's children? The couple has two children together, Savannah, a movie maker and producer in New York, and Trevor, a music producer and DJ.
What is Mr Wonderful’s height?
The Canadian investor stands at 5 inches and 9 inches (177 centimetres) tall.
How did Mr Wonderful become rich?
He amassed his fortune through a variety of ventures and investments. He was a co-founder of The Learning Company, which Mattel acquired for $4.2 billion in 1999. In addition, Kevin is the creator of O'Leary Fine Wines and O'Leary Financial Group.
So, how much money does Mr Wonderful have? Mr Wonderful's net worth stands at $400 million. He has made a fortune from his successful career as a businessman, author, entrepreneur and TV personality.
