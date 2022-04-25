Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr Wonderful, is not a new name. After watching Shark Tank, one of the first things that come to mind is, what is Mr Wonderful's net worth? Kevin invests hundreds of millions of dollars in products and enterprises, just like the rest of The Sharks.

Kevin O'Leary is a Shark on ABC's Shark Tank. Photo: Andrew Eccles

Source: Getty Images

What is Mr wonderful's real name? The Canadian businessman, also known as Kevin O'Leary, is an entrepreneur, author, politician, and television host. Mr Wonderful has founded and run various companies, earning significant wealth. Is Mr Wonderful rich? This article has further information about this successful businessman.

Mr Wonderful's profile and bio

Full name: Terence Thomas Kevin O'Leary

Terence Thomas Kevin O'Leary Nick Name: Mr Wonderful

Mr Wonderful Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9 July 1954

9 July 1954 Kevin O'Leary's age : 68 years (as of July 2022)

: 68 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth: Montreal, Quebec, Canada,

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Current residence: Rosedale, Ontario, Canada

Rosedale, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5'9''

5'9'' Height in centimetres : 177

: 177 Father: Terry O'Leary

Terry O'Leary Mother : Georgette

: Georgette Sibling : 1

: 1 Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Linda O’Leary

: Linda O’Leary Children : 2

: 2 Alma mater : The University of Waterloo and the University of Western Ontario

: The University of Waterloo and the University of Western Ontario Occupation : Entrepreneur, author, and TV personality

: Entrepreneur, author, and TV personality Net worth: $400 million

$400 million Twitter:

Instagram: @kevinolearytv

@kevinolearytv YouTube: Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary Linked in Kevin O'Leary

Early years

The renowned businessman was born on 9 July 1954 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to his parents, Georgette and Terry O'Leary. His father was a salesperson, while his mother was a business owner.

Kevin was raised alongside his brother Shane in Mount Royal; however, his parents separated when he was seven years. The author experienced early success as a result of his parents' combined skills in entrepreneurship, investments, and sales.

How old is Mr Wonderful?

As of July 2022, Mr Wonderful’s age is 68 years.

Education

After graduating from St. Georges School, Kevin joined Stanstead College and later attended the University of Waterloo. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in environmental studies and psychology in 1977.

Furthermore, the TV personality has an MBA in entrepreneurship from Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario in 1980.

Mr Wonderful's businesses

Straight from university, Kevin was focused on business, which led him to different entrepreneurial ways of making money.

The famous Shark Tank investor acquired a computer software company that dominated the software industry in the 80s and 90s, which he later sold in 1999.

In 2003, the entrepreneur invested in a self-storage startup along with entrepreneur Reza Satchu.

After success in the software industry, the media personality started his career on TV in 2006, appearing as a venture capitalist; then, he became a host and star on a range of shows.

In 2014, Kevin started O’Leary Financial Group, an investment platform geared to instil principles of finance and money.

What companies does Kevin O'Leary own? Kevin has since launched O’Shares Investments, an investment company; O’Leary Fine Wines; and a best-selling book series on finance.

Shark Tank stars from the left are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daniel Lubetzky. Photo: Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

What did Mr Wonderful invent?

O'Leary is the brain behind SoftKey, a technology company that sells software for PCs and Macintosh computers. SoftKey bought rival companies like Compton's New Media, The Learning Company, and Broderbund through aggressive takeover efforts in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Mr Wonderful’s books

Is Kevin an author? Besides being an entrepreneur, Kevin is also an author; he has written several books.

Mr Wonderful’s TV shows

Below are some of Mr Wonderful’s TV shows. Have a look:

2012: Redemption Inc.

2015: Beyond The Tank

2009: The Exchange

2009: Shark Tank

2006: Dragons' Den

2021: Money Court

Shark Tank Meets Shark Week: Sharkopedia

Shark Tank Meets Shark Week

2008: Project Earth

2009: Late Night with Lang & O'Leary

2016: Kevin O'Leary's Wonderful Discoveries

Personal life

Linda O'Leary (L) and Kevin O'Leary attending the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 19 November 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Who is Mr Wonderful's wife? Linda O'Leary and Kevin have been married since 1990. She is the Vice President of Marketing for O'Leary Fine Wines. She is also a member of the National Ballet of Canada's board of directors.

She is best recognised for her marriage to Kevin O'Leary, a well-known Canadian businessman and media personality.

Who are Mr Wonderful's children? The couple has two children together, Savannah, a movie maker and producer in New York, and Trevor, a music producer and DJ.

What is Mr Wonderful’s height?

The Canadian investor stands at 5 inches and 9 inches (177 centimetres) tall.

How did Mr Wonderful become rich?

He amassed his fortune through a variety of ventures and investments. He was a co-founder of The Learning Company, which Mattel acquired for $4.2 billion in 1999. In addition, Kevin is the creator of O'Leary Fine Wines and O'Leary Financial Group.

So, how much money does Mr Wonderful have? Mr Wonderful's net worth stands at $400 million. He has made a fortune from his successful career as a businessman, author, entrepreneur and TV personality.

