Power FM's Pabi Moloi's remarkable transformation continues to cause a stir on social media

The radio personality's latest video on social media sparked a debate about her dramatic weight loss,

Moloi surprised her followers and fans this week when she shared that she now fits into her kiddies' clothes from the 90s

Veteran radio personality, Pabi Moloi, who recently topped social media trends for her dramatic weight loss, says she now fits into kiddies' clothes.

The media personality, who impressed Mzansi when she returned to the gym in May, shared a video of herself in an 11 to 12-year-old jacket.

Moloi revealed on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 1 July, that she's wearing a jacket from 30 years ago, when she was still a child.

"My family would say, ge obatla go lahla dilo Paballo (if you want to throw away things Paballo), oska di lahla (don't throw them away). Maybe one day you will want them," says the media personality.

Moloi reveals that she's been a size 40 all her life, except when she was a child. She adds that she was meant to wear the size 11 to 12-year-old jacket she recently found in her family home, when she was 7 years old, because she was a big child.

The radio personality also shows her fans the receipt of the denim jacket in the video and adds:

"Ke ya Mandela (it's from Mandela's era) because it was a 1996 garment and it was R80."

South Africans react to the radio personality's video

nunuzadangote replied:

"Yoh, you have lost a lot."

kingwillz10 said:

"I just went through your photos from exactly a year ago. That weight is perfect for you; bring back maramanyana hle. All love."

mabaso.sthe wrote:

"The jacket looks good, I wouldn't have guessed the year!"

2lzgeorge responded:

"I feel you on that as a girl who was a big child, now I’m way smaller, and it’s hectic. My daughter is bigger than I am now. How is this logical?"

khoza689 said:

"This diet is already too much; you have to eat."

tumishangnkosi responded:

"Your clothes from 30 years ago still fit you? I need a broom to come and bewitch you. Seriously, though. You look amazing, sis."

ingrid_ladylegasus wrote:

"Girl, you are living any girl's dream who grew up big like me. I’m still wishing my 2019 clothes could fit me again."

peterock747 replied:

"Anything budget-friendly that looks good means you’ve had good taste from way back , no matter how old it is. Rock it Pabi rock it."

Pabi Moloi has lost weight. Images: pabimoloi

Source: Instagram

Actor Christopher Jaftha responds to rumoured affair with Pabi Moloi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June 2025 that South African actor Christopher Jaftha has finally responded to the allegations that he was having an affair with Pabi Moloi.

This was after Moloi's estranged husband, Ruan Adams, made the allegations after he demanded a paternity test be done.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the statement Jaftha released regarding the rumours.

