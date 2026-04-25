“This Is So Cool”: Volkswagen SA Employees Form Human VW Logo in YouTube Clip to Mark 75 Years
Volkswagen South Africa dropped a YouTube video on 24 April 2026 that had people genuinely stopping to stare. To mark 75 years in the country, VW employees came together to form a human version of the iconic VW logo, and South Africans online were clearly impressed.
The clip took viewers on a journey through seven and a half decades of the brand in South Africa. It moved through classic models that shaped generations of local drivers, right up to the sleek new lineup sitting in showrooms today.
Employees stole the show
The moment that got people talking came at the end. A group of VW employees arranged themselves into the shape of the brand’s famous circular badge, and the internet had a lot to say about it.
Comments poured in from people calling it creative, powerful, and a well-deserved celebration. For many, it was the human touch that made the milestone feel real, not just a corporate anniversary video.
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VW has been part of South African roads since 1951, meaning countless families have grown up with the brand in their driveways. The video clearly hit that nerve, reminding people just how deep those roots run.
South Africans rarely miss a chance to show love for something that feels like home, and this time, VW gave them every reason to.
See the YouTube video below:
Mzansi reacts to the clip
@khonadunjwa8386 commented:
“This is so cool.”
@PhilaButhelezi said:
“This is such a heartwarming AD! VW for life. Danko.”
@mariakamunima2315
“Will forever be the best. My first car, VW, forever my brand.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za