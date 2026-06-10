France World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has shared a message of belief and confidence ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening World Cup challenge

The former French defender believes South Africa can take advantage of the expanded FIFA World Cup format

Bafana face a difficult group, but Leboeuf says mindset could make the difference when it matters most

Frank Leboeuf reveals what Bafana must do to make World Cup history. Image: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP, BafanaBafana/X

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French football legend and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has delivered a special message to Bafana Bafana ahead of South Africa's latest FIFA World Cup campaign. The former France defender urged Hugo Broos' men to believe in themselves and embrace the opportunity presented by the expanded 48-team tournament.

South Africa are set to begin their World Cup journey against co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca. Bafana are aiming to make history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time after failing to do so in their previous three World Cup appearances.

Frank Leboeuf backs Bafana Bafana belief

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Leboeuf said confidence and determination could help South Africa achieve something special despite being viewed as underdogs.

According to IOL, the French football great said:

"We can all agree that with three points and one win, you can go through. It is possible for them to do so, and I wish them the best."

Leboeuf stressed that football often produces surprises when teams believe in their abilities. He added:

"If you believe you can reach something, it is possible, and you can surprise everybody. We have seen that so many times.

"Overall, it's eleven men against eleven men. If you have the rage, power and willingness to do something amazing, you have to believe in it."

Bafana face tough World Cup group

Bafana Bafana have been placed in a tough Group A. They will face Mexico, Korea Republic and Czechia.

The FIFA rankings favour South Africa's opponents. Mexico are ranked 15th in the world, Korea Republic are 25th and Czechia are 41st. Bafana Bafana are ranked 60th.

Despite that, Leboeuf said football matches are not decided by rankings. He said players should not go into games expecting to lose and added that he believed the South African squad would be eager to make their country proud.

"If you already know you are going to lose, stay home. I am sure the players will be happy to show that to their country."

A France World Cup winner has sent Bafana Bafana a powerful message ahead of South Africa's World Cup campaign. Image: BafanaBafana

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Expanded tournament offers new opportunity

Leboeuf also pointed to the expanded World Cup format as a major opportunity for countries outside football's traditional powerhouses.

He said:

"It is a big chance for the so-called non-elite teams to reach the round of 32 and 16, especially with 48 teams for the first time. Take that chance, believe in yourself, and see what happens."

The 58-year-old knows what it takes to succeed on football's biggest stage. Leboeuf was part of the France team that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and later lifted UEFA Euro 2000.

His message arrives as South African supporters hope Bafana can produce a memorable run and defy expectations on the global stage.

While Bafana Bafana face a challenging group, Leboeuf believes self-belief could prove just as important as rankings and reputation. As South Africa prepares for its opening match, the World Cup-winning Frenchman has urged the team to seize the moment and embrace the opportunity before them.

South Africans back Bafana Bafana to make World Cup history

Briefly News previously reported that hope was growing among South African football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Many supporters believe the current Bafana Bafana squad is stronger than the team that played at the 2010 tournament. Some fans even predicted that Hugo Broos' men could reach the knockout stages and make history on football's biggest stage.

Source: Briefly News