“They’ve Found Us”: SA Reacts After Garden Route Is Ranked the World’s Best Road Trip in 2026
South Africa’s Garden Route has officially been ranked the world’s number one road trip destination in a new 2026 global travel report. Afrika World shared the news on Instagram on 23 March 2026, and South Africans had a lot to say about it.
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The report placed the iconic southern coastline route above famous drives like Route 66 and the Pacific Coast Highway in the United States. South Africans flooded the comments section to share their pride for the beloved route.
Locals had always known
Stretching roughly 300 kilometres from Mossel Bay to Storms River, the Garden Route has always been a local favourite. Clear skies, gentle ocean breezes, ancient forests, and dramatic mountain passes make it hard to beat. Coastal towns like Knysna and Plettenberg Bay have been charming travellers for generations.
The study behind the ranking looked at real driving conditions. Factors like visibility, road surface quality, wind speed, ground temperature, and humidity all played a role. South Africa came out on top across the board.
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For many South Africans, this was never a secret. The global recognition simply made it official.
See the full report in the Instagram clip here:
Mzansi weighs in
@maxwell__ushe commented:
“I grew up in Knysna, so easy to take it for granted when you live there, but it truly is one of a kind. 💯”
phatsima.mathe10 said:
“One day, when I get married, I will go on honeymoon with my wife to Knysna or Plettenberg Bay. 😍”
@sibuphiwe wrote:
“They’ve found us."
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za