SA reacts to a video of Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu

Bad Influencer actress Cindy Mahlangu and the father of her son, Bongani Zungu's video on vacation, recently got South Africans talking

The popular footballer and former The Queen actress previously caused a buzz when they got engaged

South Africans commented on the couple's baecation clip on 9 June 2026

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A Video of Cindy Mahlangu and Partner Bongani Zungu gets SA talking. Image: MamelodiSundowns

Source: Instagram

Former The Queen actress Cindy Mahlangu had social media buzzing this week when her baecation video with Bongani Zungu was shared online.

Mahlangu recently impressed South Africans with her performance in Netflix's popular series Bad Influencer.

The celebrity couple previously caused a buzz when they celebrated their son's 2nd birthday on social media.

Social media user Village Guluva shared a clip of the actress and her partner on his X account on 9 June 2026.

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He captioned the post: "Bongani Zungu and his girlfriend, Cindy Mahlangu, on vacation."

Social media users comment on the video

@Mandz_2 replied:

"Where are those who said they broke up?"

@TlouMr_S responded:

"Once the paw paw hits the fan, all the dirty linen will be on the washing line. Private must be private."

@umlaw61476 said:

"In this chapter already? You thinking of putting a ring on it, bro?"

@MtoloSam reacted:

"I love seeing soccer players finding good girls and staying committed. We need this as an African."

@Mdu37495578 commented:

"Kuhle lokhu, rubgy ifike nomkhuba omuhle wokuhamba nomkabo."

@chocolate_yaweh wrote:

"We must normalize loving one person like this for eternity."

@unccleFunk commented:

"If she is on her toes when kissing you. She’s head over heels for you."

@thabanisandile3 replied:

"This dude has disappeared from the public eye."

@Thapelo_fxgoat wrote:

"Bro doesn’t have a team, but he is busy going on trips. He should’ve watched Parker’s interview."

@Real_Precious_M said:

"What a beautiful lodge, and they are pretty too."

@bxdbxxtchaf reacted:

"I can’t believe Lerato messed up a friendship with such a beautiful girl; she looks like an amazing person."

@sunnyd8b wrote:

"One thing about footballers is that they get beautiful partners."

@mavusana_01 commented:

"They are enjoying themselves."

@Yayobeats1 responded:

"Into emnandi ukuth imali yabo icace kahle ukuth yenziw ma kanjan. I can't hate, but easily wish them well."

@zynnitta_true replied:

"This looks cool."

@MbaliNk09783585 reacted:

"This is cosy and nice."

@MKayTheQueen said:

"Thaba e ntle," (Beautiful mountain).

@keagilemokwena responded:

"She’s wearing a ring."

@hututoity replied:

"Free agent."

@AuntyScoobyDoo said:

"She is a wife, not a girlfriend."

Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu's baecation impresses SA. Images: CindyMahlangu

Source: UGC

Cindy Mahlangu’s new teeth get dragged by online users: “Oh, boy! She went to Turkey”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress and influencer Cindy Mahlangu posted a video with her son; however, her new teeth caught many people's attention.

The popular actress's new smile got her dragged by online users, who accused her of visiting Turkey for a makeover, like other popular celebrities.

South Africans on social media offered their mixed reactions to this, with some people pointing out the possible mistakes with her new teeth.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News