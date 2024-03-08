Actress Cindy Mahlangu and her bae Bongani Zungu marked their son's second birthday

The former The Queen star and her Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder bae are very private about their lives

Fans have been wondering what their son looks like and what his name is, but many lauded them for keeping a secret

One of Mzansi's most-lowkey couples just celebrated a milestone. Actress Cindy Thando shared a sweet picture of her and her son, wishing him a happy birthday.

Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu celebrated their son's second birthday. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Cindy Thando gushes over her son

The former The Queen actress, Cindy Mahlangu, took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her son with Bongani Zungu. The couple's son hit the two-year milestone on 7 March.

"Happy second Birthday to my sweet baby boy."

Cindy and Bongani lead private lives

The talented actress and her Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder bae, Bongani Zungu, lead very private lives.

They threw hints about their relationship but never publicly admitted it. They previously broke the internet with a cute video of the Blood & Water star rushing to hug and kiss the father of her son, Bongani Zungu, on the field after a match.

Fans wonder what baby Zungu looks like

Fans of the couple have always wondered what their son looks like and what his name is. Nonetheless, many lauded the lovebirds for keeping his identity a secret.

boits_n wished:

"Happy birthday to your little prince babe."

zoeeyas said:

"POV: We do not even know who we are going to say Happy Birthday to. We don’t his face hlee."

sthandiwe mentioned:

"We share the same birthday. Happy birthday kuMfanana."

rena.gotclouut10 added:

"Happy birthday to us twin."

mphoyangamarliwa said:

"Happy birthday boyza many more years to come."

Source: Briefly News