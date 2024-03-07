A stunning lady took to social media to celebrate her achievement by lip-syncing to a song by A-Reece featuring Emtee

The TikTok video of the young stunner gathered many views along with thousands of likes and many comments.

The content creator's video amused the online community as they rushed to her comments section to gush over her clip

A young woman could not wait to graduate, so she took to TikTok to unveil herself in her black gown and orange belt, which left peeps in awe.

A South African lady celebrates graduation by lip-syncing a song by A-Reece and Emtee in a TikTok video. Image @kwanelelucy

Source: TikTok

Woman lips sync to A-Reece and Emtee's song

In the footage shared by @kwanelelucy on the video platform, the young lady can be seen dressed in her black gown. The stunner also told all graduates that the theme song is no longer Good Morning by Kanye West but Couldn't by A-Reece featuring Emtee. The woman is excited to receive her qualification as she begins to dance and lip sync to the South African musicians' hit song.

The video of the lady attracted over 35K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows love and support to the woman

The young lady's clip entertained people as they rushed to her comments section to gush over her achievement, and the stunner simply inspired others.

LondekaM.m said:

"Congratulations to you sisi"

Indigo Gwen added:

"I feel inspired hlena I just shared a tear."

Nompumelelo wrote:

"NQF level 8 Huns are up! Congratulations."

Nelisiwe MakaSethu D shared:

"Weeee now I need to master this one ke futhi hhayibo kanti asivusingani u mnumzane West futhi."

Graduate raps Kanye West's 'Good Morning' while receiving degree on sage

Briefly, News previously reported that a University of the Free State graduate did the most while accepting her degree. The lady was ready to celebrate and was extra while on stage.

People were amused by the lady who broke into a popular rap song by Kanye West. Many people could not help but sing her praises after the stunt. The video posted by @agobakwe_m showed a UFS graduate celebrating her new qualification. She grabbed the mic in the video and started rapping Kanye West's Good Morning word-for-word acapella style.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News