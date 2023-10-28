One young woman in Gauteng who obtained a qualification received all the bells and whistles for her win

The woman studied at Tshwane University of Technology and seemed excited about the accolade

The young graduate even wore a lovely outfit that accentuated her beauty perfectly

An excited newly minted software developer in Gauteng shared the news about obtaining her qualification in an online post.

Lahlang Makoti in Gauteng is a happy TUT graduate. Image: Lahlang Makoti/LinkedIn.

The young woman had a huge smile on her face as she posed in photos from her graduation from Tshwane University of Technology that were posted on the LinkedIn social media platform.

Obtaining any qualification takes guts, and the sis had every right to feel overwhelmed with joy as she lamented the wonderful accolade.

Gauteng graduate looks amazing on special day

Lahlang Makoti looked glamourous in all white, rocking a short suit and heels to match. She also had the perfect short hairstyle that accentuated her beautiful face.

The babe captioned her post:

“A qualified software developer.”

According to MyBroadband, software development is one of the careers where there is a high demand, with coding and knowledge around information technology a skill which many people from diverse fields can benefit from.

South African social media users praise graduate

Many Mzansi LinkedIn users congratulated Lahlang. Here are some top remarks:

Isaac Mothiba said:

“Well done and congratulations. It is only the beginning.”

Tefedi Maduna wrote:

“Congratulations. Wishing you the best in your future.”

Osagiator Atekha commented:

“Congratulations, Lahlang. You look great.”

Ntokozo Mkhize left her a kind word:

“May you get your job soon.”

Anele Thuku cannot wait to see how her journey progresses:

“Well done and congratulations. It is only the beginning. Please get an internship.”

WALTER KGANYAGO sweetly said:

“A real developer.”

Bloemfontein woman obtains her degree in radiography with distinction

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a young lady from Bloemfontein who is excited about obtaining her qualification in radiography cum laude.

Tshepang Selai is currently completing her community service in Kimberley and shared with Briefly News her dreams for the future. The young lady put in the hard work to reach the level of success she now enjoys.

